Bug Fixes in This Firmware Version
Below is a list of bug fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixes in previous versions, please see Bug Fixes History .
Internal Ref.
Issues
4493905
Description: In rare cases, repressing SHARP traps may fail.
Keywords: SHARP, TRAP
Detected in Version: 31.2014.2084
Discovered in Version: 31.2016.1028
4445694
Description: Once the MAD arrived at the vPort, the firmware returned an OK status rather than an error (without affecting functionality).
Keywords: vPort
Detected in Version: 31.2014.2084
Discovered in Version: 31.2016.1028