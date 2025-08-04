Bug Fixes in This Firmware Version

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2016.1028
Below is a list of bug fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixes in previous versions, please see Bug Fixes History .

Internal Ref.

Issues

4493905

Description: In rare cases, repressing SHARP traps may fail.

Keywords: SHARP, TRAP

Detected in Version: 31.2014.2084

Discovered in Version: 31.2016.1028

4445694

Description: Once the MAD arrived at the vPort, the firmware returned an OK status rather than an error (without affecting functionality).

Keywords: vPort

Detected in Version: 31.2014.2084

Discovered in Version: 31.2016.1028
