Firmware Compatible Products

Note NVIDIA does not support InfiniBand cables or modules not qualified or approved by NVIDIA.

NVIDIA Quantum™ based switches and NVIDIA® ConnectX® HCAs support HDR (PAM4, 50Gb/s per lane) and EDR (NRZ, 25Gb/s per lane) technologies. As the ConnectX adapter cards are identified by their maximum supported throughput (e.g., ConnectX-6 VPI 100Gb/s card can support either 2-lanes of 50Gb/s or 4-lanes of 25Gb/s), the exact connectivity will be determined by the cable that is being used.

As a reference:

Speed Mode Speed Supported Number of Lanes Used NDR 400Gb/s InfiniBand 4 lanes of 100Gb/s NDR200 200Gb/s InfiniBand 2 lanes of 100Gb/s HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand 4 lanes of 50Gb/s HDR100 100Gb/s InfiniBand 2 lanes of 50Gb/s EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand 4 lanes of 25Gb/s

The following tables present the connectivity matrix, between NVIDIA Quantum based switches, ConnectX HCA, and the cables.

NVIDIA Quantum-2 switches come with OSFP cages. NVIDIA Quantum and Switch-IB 2 switches come with QSFP cages. The connectivity matrix below are separated into multiple tables due to the above physical differences between the switches.

Switch Switch Cable NDR Transceiver NDR DAC/ACC HDR DAC/ AOC EDR DAC/ AOC NVIDIA Quantum-2 NVIDIA Quantum-2 2 × NDR 2 × NDR N/A N/A NVIDIA Quantum-2 NVIDIA Quantum N/A N/A 2 × HDR 2 × EDR NVIDIA Quantum-2 Switch-IB 2 N/A N/A N/A 2 × EDR

Adapter Switch Cable HDR AOC HDR DAC HDR100 DAC/AOC (Copper Cables Only) ConnectX-6 200Gb/s NVIDIA Quantum-2 NDR Switch 2 × HDR 2 × HDR 4 × HDR100 ConnectX-6 100Gb/s NVIDIA Quantum-2 N/A 2 × EDR 4 × HDR100 ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5 NVIDIA Quantum-2 N/A 2 × EDR N/A

The table below lists the current supported link speed.

Speed Cable Cable Length [meters] Limitations NDR Optical Up to 30 NDR optical cables support only NDR speed. Copper Up to 2 HDR Optical Up to 30 HDR optical cables support only HDR speed. Copper Up to 2

IB Data Rate Eth Data Rate NVIDIA P/N Legacy OPN Description LifeCycle Phase NA 400GE 980-9I693-F4NS00 MMA1Z00-NS400-T SINGLE PORT TRANSCEIVER, 400GBPS,400GbE, QSFP112, MPO12 APC, 850NM MMF, UP TO 50M, FLAT TOP P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I601-00N003 MCA4J80-N003-FTF NVIDIA Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m, flat to finned MP NDR N/A 980-9I948-00N004 MCA7J60-N004 NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 4m P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I949-00N005 MCA7J60-N005 NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 5m P-Rel NDR NA 980-9IA0H-00N001 MCP4Y10-N001-FTF NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m, flat to finned MP NDR NA 980-9IA0L-00N00A MCP4Y10-N00A-FLT NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m, flat top MP NDR N/A 980-9I50D-00N004 MCA7J70-N004 NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 4m P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I50E-00N005 MCA7J70-N005 NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 5m P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I76G-00N004 MCA7J75-N004 NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 4m Prototype NDR N/A 980-9I76H-00N005 MCA7J75-N005 NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 5m Prototype N/A 400GE 980-9I35O-00W001 MCP1660-W001E30 NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 1m, 30AWG EOL [P-Rel] N/A 400GE 980-9I35P-00W002 MCP1660-W002E26 NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 2m, 26AWG EOL [P-Rel] N/A 400GE 980-9I35Q-00W003 MCP1660-W003E26 NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 3m, 26AWG EOL [P-Rel] N/A 400GE 980-9I35R-00W00A MCP1660-W00AE30 NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 0.5m, 30AWG EOL [P-Rel] N/A 400GE 980-9I35S-00W01A MCP1660-W01AE30 NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 1.5m, 30AWG EOL [P-Rel] N/A 400GE 980-9I35T-00W02A MCP1660-W02AE26 NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 2.5m, 26AWG EOL [P-Rel] NDR N/A 980-9IA0G-00N001 MCP4Y10-N001-FLT NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m, flat top MP NDR N/A 980-9IA0J-00N002 MCP4Y10-N002-FLT NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 2m, flat top MP NDR N/A 980-9IA0R-00N01A MCP4Y10-N01A-FLT NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1.5m, flat top MP N/A 400GE 980-9I48Y-00W001 MCP7F60-W001R30 NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 1m, 30AWG EOL [P-Rel] N/A 400GE 980-9I48Z-00W002 MCP7F60-W002R26 NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 2m, 26AWG EOL [P-Rel] N/A 400GE 980-9I822-00W02A MCP7F60-W02AR26 NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 2.5m, 26AWG EOL [P-Rel] N/A 400GE 980-9IA3S-00W001 MCP7H60-W001R30 NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 1m, 30AWG EOL [P-Rel] N/A 400GE 980-9IA3T-00W002 MCP7H60-W002R26 NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 2m, 26AWG EOL [P-Rel] N/A 400GE 980-9IA3U-00W003 MCP7H60-W003R26 NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 3m, 26AWG EOL [P-Rel] N/A 400GE 980-9IA3V-00W01A MCP7H60-W01AR30 NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m, 30AWG EOL [P-Rel] N/A 400GE 980-9IA3W-00W02A MCP7H60-W02AR26 NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 2.5m, 26AWG EOL [P-Rel] NDR N/A 980-9I432-00N001 MCP7Y00-N001 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I433-00N001 MCP7Y00-N001-FLT NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m, flat top P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I924-00N002 MCP7Y00-N002 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I925-00N002 MCP7Y00-N002-FLT NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m, flat top P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I92N-00N003 MCP7Y00-N003 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 3m P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I926-00N01A MCP7Y00-N01A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I927-00N01A MCP7Y00-N01A-FLT NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m, flat top P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I92O-00N02A MCP7Y00-N02A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2.5m P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I928-00N001 MCP7Y10-N001 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1m P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I929-00N002 MCP7Y10-N002 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2m P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I80P-00N003 MCP7Y10-N003 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,3m P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I80A-00N01A MCP7Y10-N01A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1.5m P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I80Q-00N02A MCP7Y10-N02A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2.5m P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I80B-00N001 MCP7Y40-N001 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1m P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I80C-00N002 MCP7Y40-N002 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2m P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I75R-00N003 MCP7Y40-N003 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 3m P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I75D-00N01A MCP7Y40-N01A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1.5m P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I75S-00N02A MCP7Y40-N02A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2.5m P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I75E-00N001 MCP7Y50-N001 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I75F-00N001 MCP7Y50-N001-FLT NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m, flat top P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I46G-00N002 MCP7Y50-N002 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I46H-00N002 MCP7Y50-N002-FLT NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m, flat top P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I46T-00N003 MCP7Y50-N003 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 3m P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I46I-00N01A MCP7Y50-N01A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I46J-00N01A MCP7Y50-N01A-FLT NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m, flat top P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I46U-00N02A MCP7Y50-N02A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2.5m P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I73U-000003 MFP7E10-N003 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF , MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 3m MP NDR N/A 980-9I73V-000005 MFP7E10-N005 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 5m MP NDR N/A 980-9I57W-000007 MFP7E10-N007 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 7m MP NDR N/A 980-9I57X-00N010 MFP7E10-N010 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 10m MP NDR N/A 980-9I57Y-000015 MFP7E10-N015 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF , MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 15m MP NDR N/A 980-9I57Z-000020 MFP7E10-N020 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 20m MP NDR N/A 980-9I573-00N025 MFP7E10-N025 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 25m MP NDR N/A 980-9I570-00N030 MFP7E10-N030 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 30m MP NDR N/A 980-9I570-00N035 MFP7E10-N035 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 35m MP NDR N/A 980-9I570-00N040 MFP7E10-N040 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 40m MP NDR N/A 980-9I57Y-00N050 MFP7E10-N050 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 50m MP NDR N/A 980-9I571-00N003 MFP7E20-N003 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 3m MP NDR N/A 980-9I572-00N005 MFP7E20-N005 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 5m MP NDR N/A 980-9I573-00N007 MFP7E20-N007 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 7m MP NDR N/A 980-9I554-00N010 MFP7E20-N010 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 10m MP NDR N/A 980-9I555-00N015 MFP7E20-N015 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 15m MP NDR N/A 980-9I556-00N020 MFP7E20-N020 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 20m MP NDR N/A 980-9I557-00N030 MFP7E20-N030 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 30m MP NDR N/A 980-9I55Z-00N050 MFP7E20-N050 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 50m MP NDR N/A 980-9I559-00N002 MFP7E30-N002 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 2m MP NDR N/A 980-9I55A-00N003 MFP7E30-N003 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 3m MP NDR N/A 980-9I55B-00N005 MFP7E30-N005 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 5m MP NDR N/A 980-9I58C-00N007 MFP7E30-N007 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 7m MP NDR N/A 980-9I58D-00N010 MFP7E30-N010 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 10m MP NDR N/A 980-9I58E-00N015 MFP7E30-N015 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 15m MP NDR N/A 980-9I58F-00N020 MFP7E30-N020 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 20m MP NDR N/A 980-9I58G-00N030 MFP7E30-N030 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 30m MP NDR N/A 980-9I580-00N030 MFP7E30-N040 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 40m MP NDR N/A 980-9I58H-00N050 MFP7E30-N050 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 50m MP NDR N/A 980-9I581-00N050 MFP7E30-N060 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 60m MP NDR N/A 980-9I582-00N050 MFP7E30-N070 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 70m MP NDR N/A 980-9I58I-00N100 MFP7E30-N100 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 100m MP NDR N/A 980-9I58J-00N150 MFP7E30-N150 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 150m MP NDR N/A 980-9I58K-00N003 MFP7E40-N003 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 3m MP NDR N/A 980-9I58L-00N005 MFP7E40-N005 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 5m MP NDR N/A 980-9I58M-00N007 MFP7E40-N007 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 7m MP NDR N/A 980-9I58N-00N010 MFP7E40-N010 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 10m MP NDR N/A 980-9I56O-00N015 MFP7E40-N015 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 15m MP NDR N/A 980-9I56P-00N020 MFP7E40-N020 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 20m MP NDR N/A 980-9I56Q-00N030 MFP7E40-N030 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 30m MP NDR N/A 980-9I56R-000050 MFP7E40-N050 NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 50m MP NDR N/A 980-9I693-00NS00 MMA1Z00-NS400 NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, QSFP112, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top P-Rel NDR N/A 980-9I51A-00NS00 MMA4Z00-NS-FLT* NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top MP NDR N/A 980-9I51S-00NS00 MMA4Z00-NS400 NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top MP NDR N/A 980-9I51C-00NS00 MMA4Z00-NV4-FLT NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,4xNVlink4, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 850nm, flat top Prototype N/A 400GE 980-9I16Y-00W000 MMS1V00-WM NVIDIA transceiver, 400GbE, QSFP-DD, MPO, 1310nm, DR4 MP NDR N/A 980-9I30F-00NS00 MMS4X00-NL400 NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 30m, flat top EOL [Prototype] NDR N/A 980-9I30G-00NM00 MMS4X00-NM NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO, 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, finned MP NDR N/A 980-9I301-00NM00 MMS4X00-NM-FLT NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, flat top Prototype NDR N/A 980-9I30H-00NM00 MMS4X00-NS NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, finned MP NDR N/A 980-9I30I-00NM00 MMS4X00-NS-FLT NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, flat top MP NDR N/A 980-9I31N-00NM00 MMS4X00-NS400 NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, flat top MP NDR NA 980-9I30L-00N000 MMS4X50-NM NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps, 2xFR4, 2xNDR, OSFP, 2xLC-LC, 1310nm SMF, up to 2km, finned P-Rel NDR NA 980-9IA0H-00N001 MCP4Y10-N001-FTF NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m, flat to finned MP NDR NA 980-9IA0L-00N00A MCP4Y10-N00A-FLT NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m, flat top MP NDR NA 980-9I068-00NM00 MMS1X00-NS400 NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps, NDR, QSFP112, MPO, 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, flat top Early BOM

Note * MMA4Z00-NS-FLT transceiver is used with the following ConnectX-7 adapter cards ONLY: MCX750500B-0D0K / MCX750500C-0D0K / MCX750500B-0D00 / MCX750500C-0D00.

IB Data Rate Eth Data Rate NVIDIA P/N Legacy OPN Description LifeCycle Phase HDR NA 980-9I45A-09H035 MFS1S00-H035V Mellanox active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 35m MP HDR NA 980-9I45G-09H090 MFS1S00-H090V Mellanox active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 90m LTB [MP] HDR NA 980-9I45O-00H200 MFS1S00-H200E Mellanox active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 200m EOL [EVT] HDR 200GE 980-9I548-00H001 MCP1650-H001E30 Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 1m HVM HDR 200GE 980-9I549-00H002 MCP1650-H002E26 Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 2m HVM HDR 200GE 980-9I54A-00H00A MCP1650-H00AE30 Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 0.5m HVM HDR 200GE 980-9I54B-00H01A MCP1650-H01AE30 Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 1.5 m HVM N/A 200GE 980-9I54C-00V001 MCP1650-V001E30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG LTB [HVM] N/A 200GE 980-9I54D-00V002 MCP1650-V002E26 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG LTB [HVM] N/A 200GE 980-9I54G-00V003 MCP1650-V003E26 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG EOL [HVM] N/A 200GE 980-9I54H-00V00A MCP1650-V00AE30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG LTB [HVM] N/A 200GE 980-9I54I-00V01A MCP1650-V01AE30 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG LTB [HVM] N/A 200GE 980-9I54L-00V02A MCP1650-V02AE26 NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG LTB [HVM] HDR 200GE 980-9I39E-00H001 MCP7H50-H001R30 Nvidia Passive copper splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 1m HVM HDR 200GE 980-9I99F-00H002 MCP7H50-H002R26 Nvidia Passive copper splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 2m HVM HDR 200GE 980-9I98G-00H01A MCP7H50-H01AR30 Nvidia Passive copper splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m HVM N/A 200GE 980-9I98H-00V001 MCP7H50-V001R30 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG LTB [HVM] N/A 200GE 980-9I98I-00V002 MCP7H50-V002R26 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG LTB [HVM] N/A 200GE 980-9I98J-00V003 MCP7H50-V003R26 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG EOL [HVM] N/A 200GE 980-9I98K-00V01A MCP7H50-V01AR30 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG EOL [HVM] N/A 200GE 980-9I98M-00V02A MCP7H50-V02AR26 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG LTB [HVM] N/A 200GE 980-9I98O-00V002 MCP7H60-C002 NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m EOL [P-Rel] N/A 200GE 980-9IA3P-00V003 MCP7H60-C003 NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m EOL [P-Rel] N/A 200GE 980-9IA3X-00V001 MCP7H70-V001R30 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG EOL [P-Rel] N/A 200GE 980-9IA3Y-00V002 MCP7H70-V002R26 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG EOL [P-Rel] N/A 200GE 980-9I43Z-00V003 MCP7H70-V003R26 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4x4SFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG EOL [P-Rel] N/A 200GE 980-9I430-00V01A MCP7H70-V01AR30 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG EOL [P-Rel] N/A 200GE 980-9I431-00V02A MCP7H70-V02AR26 NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG EOL [P-Rel] HDR 200GE 980-9I46K-00H001 MCP7Y60-H001 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m, fin to flat MP HDR 200GE 980-9I46L-00H002 MCP7Y60-H002 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m, fin to flat MP HDR 200GE 980-9I93M-00H01A MCP7Y60-H01A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m, fin to flat MP HDR 200GE 980-9I93N-00H001 MCP7Y70-H001 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 4x100Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m, fin to flat MP HDR 200GE 980-9I93O-00H002 MCP7Y70-H002 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 4x100Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m, fin to flat MP HDR 200GE 980-9I47P-00H01A MCP7Y70-H01A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 4x100Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m, fin to flat MP HDR N/A 980-9I41X-00H003 MFA7U10-H003 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m P-Rel HDR N/A 980-9I11Z-00H005 MFA7U10-H005 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m P-Rel HDR N/A 980-9I111-00H010 MFA7U10-H010 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m P-Rel HDR N/A 980-9I113-00H015 MFA7U10-H015 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m P-Rel HDR N/A 980-9I115-00H020 MFA7U10-H020 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m P-Rel HDR N/A 980-9I117-00H030 MFA7U10-H030 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m P-Rel HDR N/A 980-9I124-00H003 MFS1S00-H003E NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m EOL [HVM] HDR 200GE 980-9I457-00H003 MFS1S00-H003V Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 3m MP HDR N/A 980-9I45A-00H005 MFS1S00-H005E NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m EOL [HVM] HDR 200GE 980-9I45D-00H005 MFS1S00-H005V Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 5m MP HDR N/A 980-9I45G-00H010 MFS1S00-H010E NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m EOL [HVM] HDR 200GE 980-9I45J-00H010 MFS1S00-H010V Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 10m MP HDR N/A 980-9I45M-00H015 MFS1S00-H015E NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m EOL [HVM] HDR 200GE 980-9I45O-00H015 MFS1S00-H015V Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 15m MP HDR N/A 980-9I45R-00H020 MFS1S00-H020E NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m EOL [HVM] HDR 200GE 980-9I45T-00H020 MFS1S00-H020V Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 20m MP HDR N/A 980-9I45Y-00H030 MFS1S00-H030E NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m EOL [HVM] HDR 200GE 980-9I440-00H030 MFS1S00-H030V Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 30m MP HDR N/A 980-9I455-00H050 MFS1S00-H050E NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m EOL [HVM] HDR 200GE 980-9I447-00H050 MFS1S00-H050V Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 50m MP HDR N/A 980-9I44G-00H100 MFS1S00-H100E NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m EOL [HVM] HDR 200GE 980-9I44H-00H100 MFS1S00-H100V Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 100m MP HDR 200GE 980-9I44K-00H130 MFS1S00-H130V Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 130m MP N/A 200GE 980-9I44P-00V003 MFS1S00-V003E NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m LTB [HVM] N/A 200GE 980-9I45Q-00V005 MFS1S00-V005E NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m LTB [HVM] N/A 200GE 980-9I45R-00V010 MFS1S00-V010E NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m LTB [HVM] N/A 200GE 980-9I44S-00V015 MFS1S00-V015E NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m LTB [HVM] N/A 200GE 980-9I44T-00V020 MFS1S00-V020E NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m LTB [HVM] N/A 200GE 980-9I44U-00V030 MFS1S00-V030E NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m LTB [HVM] N/A 200GE 980-9I44V-00V050 MFS1S00-V050E NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m LTB [HVM] N/A 200GE 980-9I44W-00V100 MFS1S00-V100E NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m EOL [HVM][HIBERN/ATE] HDR N/A 980-9I452-00H003 MFS1S50-H003E NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 3m EOL [HVM] HDR 200GE 980-9I445-00H003 MFS1S50-H003V Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 3m HVM HDR N/A 980-9I956-00H005 MFS1S50-H005E NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 5m EOL [HVM] HDR 200GE 980-9I969-00H005 MFS1S50-H005V Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 5m HVM HDR N/A 980-9I95A-00H010 MFS1S50-H010E NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 10m EOL [HVM] HDR 200GE 980-9I96D-00H010 MFS1S50-H010V Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 10m HVM HDR N/A 980-9I95E-00H015 MFS1S50-H015E NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 15m EOL [HVM] HDR 200GE 980-9I96H-00H015 MFS1S50-H015V Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 15m HVM HDR N/A 980-9I95I-00H020 MFS1S50-H020E NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 20m EOL [HVM] HDR 200GE 980-9I96L-00H020 MFS1S50-H020V Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 20m HVM HDR N/A 980-9I95M-00H030 MFS1S50-H030E NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 30m EOL [HVM] HDR 200GE 980-9I96P-00H030 MFS1S50-H030V Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 30m HVM N/A 200GE 980-9I95Q-00V003 MFS1S50-V003E NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m EOL [HVM] N/A 200GE 980-9I96R-00V005 MFS1S50-V005E NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m EOL [HVM] N/A 200GE 980-9I96S-00V010 MFS1S50-V010E NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m EOL [HVM] N/A 200GE 980-9I96T-00V015 MFS1S50-V015E NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m EOL [HVM] N/A 200GE 980-9I95U-00V020 MFS1S50-V020E NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m EOL [HVM] N/A 200GE 980-9I95V-00V030 MFS1S50-V030E NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m EOL [HVM] HDR N/A 980-9I17S-00HS00 MMA1T00-HS NVIDIA transceiver, HDR, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m HVM N/A 200GE 980-9I20T-00V000 MMA1T00-VS NVIDIA transceiver, 200GbE, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m HVM HDR N/A 980-9I055-00H000 MMS1W50-HM NVIDIA transceiver, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LC-LC, 1310nm, FR4 MP HDR N/A 980-9I41X-00H003 MFA7U10-H003 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m P-Rel HDR N/A 980-9I11Z-00H005 MFA7U10-H005 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m P-Rel HDR N/A 980-9I111-00H010 MFA7U10-H010 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m P-Rel HDR N/A 980-9I113-00H015 MFA7U10-H015 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m P-Rel HDR N/A 980-9I115-00H020 MFA7U10-H020 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m P-Rel HDR N/A 980-9I117-00H030 MFA7U10-H030 NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m P-Rel HDR NA 980-9I45E-09H070 MFS1S00-H070V NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, LSZH, 70m MP HDR NA 980-9I41Y-00H003 MFA7U10-H003-FLT NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m, flat top P-Rel HDR NA 980-9I110-00H005 MFA7U10-H005-FLT NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m, flat top P-Rel HDR NA 980-9I112-00H010 MFA7U10-H010-FLT NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m, flat top P-Rel HDR NA 980-9I114-00H015 MFA7U10-H015-FLT NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m, flat top P-Rel HDR NA 980-9I116-00H020 MFA7U10-H020-FLT NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m, flat top P-Rel HDR NA 980-9I118-00H030 MFA7U10-H030-FLT NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m, flat top P-Rel

Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) package at network.nvidia.com/products/adapter-software/firmware-tools/