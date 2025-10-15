On This Page
- 1. Supported Switch Systems
- 2. Firmware Interoperability
- 3. Supported Cables
- 4. PRM Revision Compatibility
Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA Quantum™-2 firmware. This firmware complements the NVIDIA Quantum switch with a set of advanced features, allowing easy and remote management of the switch.
This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand—SDR, EDR, HDR, NDR
This firmware supports the devices listed in the table below:
Model Number
NVIDIA SKU
Description
QM9790
920-9B210-00FN-0D2
920-9B210-00FN-0D0
NVIDIA Quantum 2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth
This firmware version has been validated to work against platforms with the following firmware and software versions.
Platform
Version
NVIDIA Quantum-2
31.2016.2022
NVIDIA Quantum
27.2014.2170
BlueField-3
32.47.0366
ConnectX-7
28.47.0366
ConnectX-6
20.43.2566 LTS
MFT (Firmware Tools)
4.32.0-120
NVIDIA does not support InfiniBand cables or modules not qualified or approved by NVIDIA.
3.1 Switch and HCAs InfiniBand Cable Connectivity Matrix
NVIDIA Quantum™ based switches and NVIDIA® ConnectX® HCAs support HDR (PAM4, 50Gb/s per lane) and EDR (NRZ, 25Gb/s per lane) technologies. As the ConnectX adapter cards are identified by their maximum supported throughput (e.g., ConnectX-6 VPI 100Gb/s card can support either 2-lanes of 50Gb/s or 4-lanes of 25Gb/s), the exact connectivity will be determined by the cable that is being used.
As a reference:
Speed Mode
Speed Supported
Number of Lanes Used
NDR
400Gb/s InfiniBand
4 lanes of 100Gb/s
NDR200
200Gb/s InfiniBand
2 lanes of 100Gb/s
HDR
200Gb/s InfiniBand
4 lanes of 50Gb/s
HDR100
100Gb/s InfiniBand
2 lanes of 50Gb/s
EDR
100Gb/s InfiniBand
4 lanes of 25Gb/s
The following tables present the connectivity matrix, between NVIDIA Quantum based switches, ConnectX HCA, and the cables.
3.2 Switch-to-Switch Connectivity
NVIDIA Quantum-2 switches come with OSFP cages. NVIDIA Quantum and Switch-IB 2 switches come with QSFP cages. The connectivity matrix below are separated into multiple tables due to the above physical differences between the switches.
Switch
Switch
Cable
NDR Transceiver
NDR DAC/ACC
HDR DAC/ AOC
EDR DAC/ AOC
NVIDIA Quantum-2
NVIDIA Quantum-2
2 × NDR
2 × NDR
N/A
N/A
NVIDIA Quantum-2
NVIDIA Quantum
N/A
N/A
2 × HDR
2 × EDR
NVIDIA Quantum-2
Switch-IB 2
N/A
N/A
N/A
2 × EDR
3.3 HCA-to-Switch Connectivity
Adapter
Switch
Cable
HDR AOC
HDR DAC
HDR100 DAC/AOC (Copper Cables Only)
ConnectX-6 200Gb/s
NVIDIA Quantum-2
NDR Switch
2 × HDR
2 × HDR
4 × HDR100
ConnectX-6 100Gb/s
NVIDIA Quantum-2
N/A
2 × EDR
4 × HDR100
ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5
NVIDIA Quantum-2
N/A
2 × EDR
N/A
3.4 Supported Link Speed
The table below lists the current supported link speed.
Speed
Cable
Cable Length [meters]
Limitations
NDR
Optical
Up to 30
NDR optical cables support only NDR speed.
Copper
Up to 2
HDR
Optical
Up to 30
HDR optical cables support only HDR speed.
Copper
Up to 2
3.5 Validated and Supported NDR Cables
IB Data Rate
Eth Data Rate
NVIDIA P/N
Legacy OPN
Description
LifeCycle Phase
NA
400GE
980-9I693-F4NS00
MMA1Z00-NS400-T
SINGLE PORT TRANSCEIVER, 400GBPS,400GbE, QSFP112, MPO12 APC, 850NM MMF, UP TO 50M, FLAT TOP
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I601-00N003
MCA4J80-N003-FTF
NVIDIA Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m, flat to finned
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I948-00N004
MCA7J60-N004
NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 4m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I949-00N005
MCA7J60-N005
NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 5m
P-Rel
NDR
NA
980-9IA0H-00N001
MCP4Y10-N001-FTF
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m, flat to finned
MP
NDR
NA
980-9IA0L-00N00A
MCP4Y10-N00A-FLT
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m, flat top
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I50D-00N004
MCA7J70-N004
NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 4m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I50E-00N005
MCA7J70-N005
NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 5m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I76G-00N004
MCA7J75-N004
NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 4m
Prototype
NDR
N/A
980-9I76H-00N005
MCA7J75-N005
NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 5m
Prototype
N/A
400GE
980-9I35O-00W001
MCP1660-W001E30
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 1m, 30AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
400GE
980-9I35P-00W002
MCP1660-W002E26
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 2m, 26AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
400GE
980-9I35Q-00W003
MCP1660-W003E26
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 3m, 26AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
400GE
980-9I35R-00W00A
MCP1660-W00AE30
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 0.5m, 30AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
400GE
980-9I35S-00W01A
MCP1660-W01AE30
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 1.5m, 30AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
400GE
980-9I35T-00W02A
MCP1660-W02AE26
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 2.5m, 26AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
NDR
N/A
980-9IA0G-00N001
MCP4Y10-N001-FLT
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m, flat top
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9IA0J-00N002
MCP4Y10-N002-FLT
NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 2m, flat top
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9IA0R-00N01A
MCP4Y10-N01A-FLT
NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1.5m, flat top
MP
N/A
400GE
980-9I48Y-00W001
MCP7F60-W001R30
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 1m, 30AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
400GE
980-9I48Z-00W002
MCP7F60-W002R26
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 2m, 26AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
400GE
980-9I822-00W02A
MCP7F60-W02AR26
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 2.5m, 26AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
400GE
980-9IA3S-00W001
MCP7H60-W001R30
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 1m, 30AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
400GE
980-9IA3T-00W002
MCP7H60-W002R26
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 2m, 26AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
400GE
980-9IA3U-00W003
MCP7H60-W003R26
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 3m, 26AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
400GE
980-9IA3V-00W01A
MCP7H60-W01AR30
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m, 30AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
400GE
980-9IA3W-00W02A
MCP7H60-W02AR26
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 2.5m, 26AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
NDR
N/A
980-9I432-00N001
MCP7Y00-N001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I433-00N001
MCP7Y00-N001-FLT
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m, flat top
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I924-00N002
MCP7Y00-N002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I925-00N002
MCP7Y00-N002-FLT
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m, flat top
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I92N-00N003
MCP7Y00-N003
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 3m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I926-00N01A
MCP7Y00-N01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I927-00N01A
MCP7Y00-N01A-FLT
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m, flat top
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I92O-00N02A
MCP7Y00-N02A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2.5m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I928-00N001
MCP7Y10-N001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I929-00N002
MCP7Y10-N002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I80P-00N003
MCP7Y10-N003
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,3m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I80A-00N01A
MCP7Y10-N01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1.5m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I80Q-00N02A
MCP7Y10-N02A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2.5m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I80B-00N001
MCP7Y40-N001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I80C-00N002
MCP7Y40-N002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I75R-00N003
MCP7Y40-N003
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 3m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I75D-00N01A
MCP7Y40-N01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1.5m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I75S-00N02A
MCP7Y40-N02A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2.5m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I75E-00N001
MCP7Y50-N001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I75F-00N001
MCP7Y50-N001-FLT
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m, flat top
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I46G-00N002
MCP7Y50-N002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I46H-00N002
MCP7Y50-N002-FLT
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m, flat top
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I46T-00N003
MCP7Y50-N003
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 3m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I46I-00N01A
MCP7Y50-N01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I46J-00N01A
MCP7Y50-N01A-FLT
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m, flat top
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I46U-00N02A
MCP7Y50-N02A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2.5m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I73U-000003
MFP7E10-N003
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF , MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 3m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I73V-000005
MFP7E10-N005
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 5m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I57W-000007
MFP7E10-N007
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 7m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I57X-00N010
MFP7E10-N010
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 10m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I57Y-000015
MFP7E10-N015
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF , MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 15m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I57Z-000020
MFP7E10-N020
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 20m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I573-00N025
MFP7E10-N025
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 25m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I570-00N030
MFP7E10-N030
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 30m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I570-00N035
MFP7E10-N035
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 35m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I570-00N040
MFP7E10-N040
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 40m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I57Y-00N050
MFP7E10-N050
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 50m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I571-00N003
MFP7E20-N003
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 3m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I572-00N005
MFP7E20-N005
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 5m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I573-00N007
MFP7E20-N007
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 7m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I554-00N010
MFP7E20-N010
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 10m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I555-00N015
MFP7E20-N015
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 15m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I556-00N020
MFP7E20-N020
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 20m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I557-00N030
MFP7E20-N030
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 30m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I55Z-00N050
MFP7E20-N050
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 50m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I559-00N002
MFP7E30-N002
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 2m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I55A-00N003
MFP7E30-N003
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 3m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I55B-00N005
MFP7E30-N005
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 5m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I58C-00N007
MFP7E30-N007
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 7m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I58D-00N010
MFP7E30-N010
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 10m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I58E-00N015
MFP7E30-N015
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 15m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I58F-00N020
MFP7E30-N020
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 20m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I58G-00N030
MFP7E30-N030
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 30m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I580-00N030
MFP7E30-N040
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 40m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I58H-00N050
MFP7E30-N050
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 50m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I581-00N050
MFP7E30-N060
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 60m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I582-00N050
MFP7E30-N070
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 70m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I58I-00N100
MFP7E30-N100
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 100m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I58J-00N150
MFP7E30-N150
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 150m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I58K-00N003
MFP7E40-N003
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 3m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I58L-00N005
MFP7E40-N005
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 5m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I58M-00N007
MFP7E40-N007
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 7m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I58N-00N010
MFP7E40-N010
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 10m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I56O-00N015
MFP7E40-N015
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 15m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I56P-00N020
MFP7E40-N020
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 20m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I56Q-00N030
MFP7E40-N030
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 30m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I56R-000050
MFP7E40-N050
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 50m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I693-00NS00
MMA1Z00-NS400
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, QSFP112, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I51A-00NS00
MMA4Z00-NS-FLT*
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I51S-00NS00
MMA4Z00-NS400
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I51C-00NS00
MMA4Z00-NV4-FLT
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,4xNVlink4, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 850nm, flat top
Prototype
N/A
400GE
980-9I16Y-00W000
MMS1V00-WM
NVIDIA transceiver, 400GbE, QSFP-DD, MPO, 1310nm, DR4
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I30F-00NS00
MMS4X00-NL400
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 30m, flat top
EOL [Prototype]
NDR
N/A
980-9I30G-00NM00
MMS4X00-NM
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO, 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, finned
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I301-00NM00
MMS4X00-NM-FLT
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, flat top
Prototype
NDR
N/A
980-9I30H-00NM00
MMS4X00-NS
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, finned
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I30I-00NM00
MMS4X00-NS-FLT
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, flat top
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I31N-00NM00
MMS4X00-NS400
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, flat top
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I30L-00N000
MMS4X50-NM
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps, 2xFR4, 2xNDR, OSFP, 2xLC-LC, 1310nm SMF, up to 2km, finned
P-Rel
NDR
NA
980-9IA0H-00N001
MCP4Y10-N001-FTF
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m, flat to finned
MP
NDR
NA
980-9IA0L-00N00A
MCP4Y10-N00A-FLT
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m, flat top
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I068-00NM00
MMS1X00-NS400
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps, NDR, QSFP112, MPO, 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, flat top
Early BOM
* MMA4Z00-NS-FLT transceiver is used with the following ConnectX-7 adapter cards ONLY: MCX750500B-0D0K / MCX750500C-0D0K / MCX750500B-0D00 / MCX750500C-0D00.
3.6 Validated and Supported HDR Cables
IB Data Rate
Eth Data Rate
NVIDIA P/N
Legacy OPN
Description
LifeCycle Phase
HDR
NA
980-9I45A-09H035
MFS1S00-H035V
Mellanox active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 35m
MP
HDR
NA
980-9I45G-09H090
MFS1S00-H090V
Mellanox active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 90m
LTB [MP]
HDR
NA
980-9I45O-00H200
MFS1S00-H200E
Mellanox active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 200m
EOL [EVT]
HDR
200GE
980-9I548-00H001
MCP1650-H001E30
Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 1m
HVM
HDR
200GE
980-9I549-00H002
MCP1650-H002E26
Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 2m
HVM
HDR
200GE
980-9I54A-00H00A
MCP1650-H00AE30
Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 0.5m
HVM
HDR
200GE
980-9I54B-00H01A
MCP1650-H01AE30
Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 1.5 m
HVM
N/A
200GE
980-9I54C-00V001
MCP1650-V001E30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I54D-00V002
MCP1650-V002E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I54G-00V003
MCP1650-V003E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG
EOL [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I54H-00V00A
MCP1650-V00AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I54I-00V01A
MCP1650-V01AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I54L-00V02A
MCP1650-V02AE26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG
LTB [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I39E-00H001
MCP7H50-H001R30
Nvidia Passive copper splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 1m
HVM
HDR
200GE
980-9I99F-00H002
MCP7H50-H002R26
Nvidia Passive copper splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 2m
HVM
HDR
200GE
980-9I98G-00H01A
MCP7H50-H01AR30
Nvidia Passive copper splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m
HVM
N/A
200GE
980-9I98H-00V001
MCP7H50-V001R30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I98I-00V002
MCP7H50-V002R26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I98J-00V003
MCP7H50-V003R26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG
EOL [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I98K-00V01A
MCP7H50-V01AR30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
EOL [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I98M-00V02A
MCP7H50-V02AR26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I98O-00V002
MCP7H60-C002
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
200GE
980-9IA3P-00V003
MCP7H60-C003
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
200GE
980-9IA3X-00V001
MCP7H70-V001R30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
200GE
980-9IA3Y-00V002
MCP7H70-V002R26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
200GE
980-9I43Z-00V003
MCP7H70-V003R26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4x4SFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
200GE
980-9I430-00V01A
MCP7H70-V01AR30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
200GE
980-9I431-00V02A
MCP7H70-V02AR26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
HDR
200GE
980-9I46K-00H001
MCP7Y60-H001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m, fin to flat
MP
HDR
200GE
980-9I46L-00H002
MCP7Y60-H002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m, fin to flat
MP
HDR
200GE
980-9I93M-00H01A
MCP7Y60-H01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m, fin to flat
MP
HDR
200GE
980-9I93N-00H001
MCP7Y70-H001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 4x100Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m, fin to flat
MP
HDR
200GE
980-9I93O-00H002
MCP7Y70-H002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 4x100Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m, fin to flat
MP
HDR
200GE
980-9I47P-00H01A
MCP7Y70-H01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 4x100Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m, fin to flat
MP
HDR
N/A
980-9I41X-00H003
MFA7U10-H003
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m
P-Rel
HDR
N/A
980-9I11Z-00H005
MFA7U10-H005
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m
P-Rel
HDR
N/A
980-9I111-00H010
MFA7U10-H010
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m
P-Rel
HDR
N/A
980-9I113-00H015
MFA7U10-H015
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m
P-Rel
HDR
N/A
980-9I115-00H020
MFA7U10-H020
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m
P-Rel
HDR
N/A
980-9I117-00H030
MFA7U10-H030
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m
P-Rel
HDR
N/A
980-9I124-00H003
MFS1S00-H003E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I457-00H003
MFS1S00-H003V
Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 3m
MP
HDR
N/A
980-9I45A-00H005
MFS1S00-H005E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I45D-00H005
MFS1S00-H005V
Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 5m
MP
HDR
N/A
980-9I45G-00H010
MFS1S00-H010E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I45J-00H010
MFS1S00-H010V
Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 10m
MP
HDR
N/A
980-9I45M-00H015
MFS1S00-H015E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I45O-00H015
MFS1S00-H015V
Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 15m
MP
HDR
N/A
980-9I45R-00H020
MFS1S00-H020E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I45T-00H020
MFS1S00-H020V
Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 20m
MP
HDR
N/A
980-9I45Y-00H030
MFS1S00-H030E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I440-00H030
MFS1S00-H030V
Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 30m
MP
HDR
N/A
980-9I455-00H050
MFS1S00-H050E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I447-00H050
MFS1S00-H050V
Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 50m
MP
HDR
N/A
980-9I44G-00H100
MFS1S00-H100E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I44H-00H100
MFS1S00-H100V
Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 100m
MP
HDR
200GE
980-9I44K-00H130
MFS1S00-H130V
Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 130m
MP
N/A
200GE
980-9I44P-00V003
MFS1S00-V003E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I45Q-00V005
MFS1S00-V005E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I45R-00V010
MFS1S00-V010E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I44S-00V015
MFS1S00-V015E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I44T-00V020
MFS1S00-V020E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I44U-00V030
MFS1S00-V030E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I44V-00V050
MFS1S00-V050E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I44W-00V100
MFS1S00-V100E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m
EOL [HVM][HIBERN/ATE]
HDR
N/A
980-9I452-00H003
MFS1S50-H003E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 3m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I445-00H003
MFS1S50-H003V
Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 3m
HVM
HDR
N/A
980-9I956-00H005
MFS1S50-H005E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 5m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I969-00H005
MFS1S50-H005V
Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 5m
HVM
HDR
N/A
980-9I95A-00H010
MFS1S50-H010E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 10m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I96D-00H010
MFS1S50-H010V
Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 10m
HVM
HDR
N/A
980-9I95E-00H015
MFS1S50-H015E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 15m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I96H-00H015
MFS1S50-H015V
Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 15m
HVM
HDR
N/A
980-9I95I-00H020
MFS1S50-H020E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 20m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I96L-00H020
MFS1S50-H020V
Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 20m
HVM
HDR
N/A
980-9I95M-00H030
MFS1S50-H030E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 30m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I96P-00H030
MFS1S50-H030V
Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 30m
HVM
N/A
200GE
980-9I95Q-00V003
MFS1S50-V003E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
EOL [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I96R-00V005
MFS1S50-V005E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
EOL [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I96S-00V010
MFS1S50-V010E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
EOL [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I96T-00V015
MFS1S50-V015E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m
EOL [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I95U-00V020
MFS1S50-V020E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m
EOL [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I95V-00V030
MFS1S50-V030E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
N/A
980-9I17S-00HS00
MMA1T00-HS
NVIDIA transceiver, HDR, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
HVM
N/A
200GE
980-9I20T-00V000
MMA1T00-VS
NVIDIA transceiver, 200GbE, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
HVM
HDR
N/A
980-9I055-00H000
MMS1W50-HM
NVIDIA transceiver, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LC-LC, 1310nm, FR4
MP
HDR
N/A
980-9I41X-00H003
MFA7U10-H003
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m
P-Rel
HDR
N/A
980-9I11Z-00H005
MFA7U10-H005
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m
P-Rel
HDR
N/A
980-9I111-00H010
MFA7U10-H010
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m
P-Rel
HDR
N/A
980-9I113-00H015
MFA7U10-H015
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m
P-Rel
HDR
N/A
980-9I115-00H020
MFA7U10-H020
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m
P-Rel
HDR
N/A
980-9I117-00H030
MFA7U10-H030
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m
P-Rel
HDR
NA
980-9I45E-09H070
MFS1S00-H070V
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, LSZH, 70m
MP
HDR
NA
980-9I41Y-00H003
MFA7U10-H003-FLT
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m, flat top
P-Rel
HDR
NA
980-9I110-00H005
MFA7U10-H005-FLT
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m, flat top
P-Rel
HDR
NA
980-9I112-00H010
MFA7U10-H010-FLT
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m, flat top
P-Rel
HDR
NA
980-9I114-00H015
MFA7U10-H015-FLT
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m, flat top
P-Rel
HDR
NA
980-9I116-00H020
MFA7U10-H020-FLT
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m, flat top
P-Rel
HDR
NA
980-9I118-00H030
MFA7U10-H030-FLT
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m, flat top
P-Rel
3.7 Firmware Upgrade
Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) package at network.nvidia.com/products/adapter-software/firmware-tools/
This firmware version complies with the NVIDIA Switches Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 1.40 or later.