NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2016.2022
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Firmware  NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2016.2022  Firmware Compatible Products

On This Page

Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA Quantum™-2 firmware. This firmware complements the NVIDIA Quantum switch with a set of advanced features, allowing easy and remote management of the switch.

This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand—SDR, EDR, HDR, NDR

1. Supported Switch Systems

This firmware supports the devices listed in the table below:

Model Number

NVIDIA SKU

Description

QM9790

920-9B210-00FN-0D2

920-9B210-00FN-0D0

NVIDIA Quantum 2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth

2. Firmware Interoperability

This firmware version has been validated to work against platforms with the following firmware and software versions.

Platform

Version

NVIDIA Quantum-2

31.2016.2022

NVIDIA Quantum

27.2014.2170

BlueField-3

32.47.0366

ConnectX-7

28.47.0366

ConnectX-6

20.43.2566 LTS

MFT (Firmware Tools)

4.32.0-120

3. Supported Cables

Note

NVIDIA does not support InfiniBand cables or modules not qualified or approved by NVIDIA.

3.1 Switch and HCAs InfiniBand Cable Connectivity Matrix

NVIDIA Quantum™ based switches and NVIDIA® ConnectX® HCAs support HDR (PAM4, 50Gb/s per lane) and EDR (NRZ, 25Gb/s per lane) technologies. As the ConnectX adapter cards are identified by their maximum supported throughput (e.g., ConnectX-6 VPI 100Gb/s card can support either 2-lanes of 50Gb/s or 4-lanes of 25Gb/s), the exact connectivity will be determined by the cable that is being used.

As a reference:

Speed Mode

Speed Supported

Number of Lanes Used

NDR

400Gb/s InfiniBand

4 lanes of 100Gb/s

NDR200

200Gb/s InfiniBand

2 lanes of 100Gb/s

HDR

200Gb/s InfiniBand

4 lanes of 50Gb/s

HDR100

100Gb/s InfiniBand

2 lanes of 50Gb/s

EDR

100Gb/s InfiniBand

4 lanes of 25Gb/s

The following tables present the connectivity matrix, between NVIDIA Quantum based switches, ConnectX HCA, and the cables.

3.2 Switch-to-Switch Connectivity

NVIDIA Quantum-2 switches come with OSFP cages. NVIDIA Quantum and Switch-IB 2 switches come with QSFP cages. The connectivity matrix below are separated into multiple tables due to the above physical differences between the switches.

Switch

Switch

Cable

NDR Transceiver

NDR DAC/ACC

HDR DAC/ AOC

EDR DAC/ AOC

NVIDIA Quantum-2

NVIDIA Quantum-2

2 × NDR

2 × NDR

N/A

N/A

NVIDIA Quantum-2

NVIDIA Quantum

N/A

N/A

2 × HDR

2 × EDR

NVIDIA Quantum-2

Switch-IB 2

N/A

N/A

N/A

2 × EDR


3.3 HCA-to-Switch Connectivity

Adapter

Switch

Cable

HDR AOC

HDR DAC

HDR100 DAC/AOC (Copper Cables Only)

ConnectX-6 200Gb/s

NVIDIA Quantum-2

NDR Switch

2 × HDR

2 × HDR

4 × HDR100

ConnectX-6 100Gb/s

NVIDIA Quantum-2

N/A

2 × EDR

4 × HDR100

ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5

NVIDIA Quantum-2

N/A

2 × EDR

N/A

3.4 Supported Link Speed

The table below lists the current supported link speed.

Speed

Cable

Cable Length [meters]

Limitations

NDR

Optical

Up to 30

NDR optical cables support only NDR speed.

Copper

Up to 2

HDR

Optical

Up to 30

HDR optical cables support only HDR speed.

Copper

Up to 2

3.5 Validated and Supported NDR Cables

IB Data Rate

Eth Data Rate

NVIDIA P/N

Legacy OPN

Description

LifeCycle Phase

NA

400GE

980-9I693-F4NS00

MMA1Z00-NS400-T

SINGLE PORT TRANSCEIVER, 400GBPS,400GbE, QSFP112, MPO12 APC, 850NM MMF, UP TO 50M, FLAT TOP

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I601-00N003

MCA4J80-N003-FTF

NVIDIA Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m, flat to finned

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I948-00N004

MCA7J60-N004

NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 4m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I949-00N005

MCA7J60-N005

NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 5m

P-Rel

NDR

NA

980-9IA0H-00N001

MCP4Y10-N001-FTF

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m, flat to finned

MP

NDR

NA

980-9IA0L-00N00A

MCP4Y10-N00A-FLT

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m, flat top

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I50D-00N004

MCA7J70-N004

NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 4m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I50E-00N005

MCA7J70-N005

NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 5m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I76G-00N004

MCA7J75-N004

NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 4m

Prototype

NDR

N/A

980-9I76H-00N005

MCA7J75-N005

NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 5m

Prototype

N/A

400GE

980-9I35O-00W001

MCP1660-W001E30

NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 1m, 30AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

400GE

980-9I35P-00W002

MCP1660-W002E26

NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 2m, 26AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

400GE

980-9I35Q-00W003

MCP1660-W003E26

NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 3m, 26AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

400GE

980-9I35R-00W00A

MCP1660-W00AE30

NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 0.5m, 30AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

400GE

980-9I35S-00W01A

MCP1660-W01AE30

NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 1.5m, 30AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

400GE

980-9I35T-00W02A

MCP1660-W02AE26

NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 2.5m, 26AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

NDR

N/A

980-9IA0G-00N001

MCP4Y10-N001-FLT

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m, flat top

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9IA0J-00N002

MCP4Y10-N002-FLT

NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 2m, flat top

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9IA0R-00N01A

MCP4Y10-N01A-FLT

NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1.5m, flat top

MP

N/A

400GE

980-9I48Y-00W001

MCP7F60-W001R30

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 1m, 30AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

400GE

980-9I48Z-00W002

MCP7F60-W002R26

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 2m, 26AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

400GE

980-9I822-00W02A

MCP7F60-W02AR26

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 2.5m, 26AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

400GE

980-9IA3S-00W001

MCP7H60-W001R30

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 1m, 30AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

400GE

980-9IA3T-00W002

MCP7H60-W002R26

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 2m, 26AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

400GE

980-9IA3U-00W003

MCP7H60-W003R26

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 3m, 26AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

400GE

980-9IA3V-00W01A

MCP7H60-W01AR30

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m, 30AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

400GE

980-9IA3W-00W02A

MCP7H60-W02AR26

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 2.5m, 26AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

NDR

N/A

980-9I432-00N001

MCP7Y00-N001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I433-00N001

MCP7Y00-N001-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m, flat top

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I924-00N002

MCP7Y00-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I925-00N002

MCP7Y00-N002-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m, flat top

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I92N-00N003

MCP7Y00-N003

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 3m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I926-00N01A

MCP7Y00-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I927-00N01A

MCP7Y00-N01A-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m, flat top

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I92O-00N02A

MCP7Y00-N02A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2.5m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I928-00N001

MCP7Y10-N001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I929-00N002

MCP7Y10-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I80P-00N003

MCP7Y10-N003

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,3m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I80A-00N01A

MCP7Y10-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1.5m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I80Q-00N02A

MCP7Y10-N02A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2.5m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I80B-00N001

MCP7Y40-N001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I80C-00N002

MCP7Y40-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I75R-00N003

MCP7Y40-N003

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 3m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I75D-00N01A

MCP7Y40-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1.5m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I75S-00N02A

MCP7Y40-N02A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2.5m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I75E-00N001

MCP7Y50-N001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I75F-00N001

MCP7Y50-N001-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m, flat top

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I46G-00N002

MCP7Y50-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I46H-00N002

MCP7Y50-N002-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m, flat top

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I46T-00N003

MCP7Y50-N003

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 3m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I46I-00N01A

MCP7Y50-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I46J-00N01A

MCP7Y50-N01A-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m, flat top

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I46U-00N02A

MCP7Y50-N02A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2.5m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I73U-000003

MFP7E10-N003

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF , MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 3m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I73V-000005

MFP7E10-N005

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 5m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I57W-000007

MFP7E10-N007

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 7m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I57X-00N010

MFP7E10-N010

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 10m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I57Y-000015

MFP7E10-N015

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF , MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 15m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I57Z-000020

MFP7E10-N020

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 20m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I573-00N025

MFP7E10-N025

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 25m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I570-00N030

MFP7E10-N030

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 30m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I570-00N035

MFP7E10-N035

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 35m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I570-00N040

MFP7E10-N040

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 40m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I57Y-00N050

MFP7E10-N050

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 50m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I571-00N003

MFP7E20-N003

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 3m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I572-00N005

MFP7E20-N005

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 5m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I573-00N007

MFP7E20-N007

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 7m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I554-00N010

MFP7E20-N010

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 10m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I555-00N015

MFP7E20-N015

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 15m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I556-00N020

MFP7E20-N020

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 20m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I557-00N030

MFP7E20-N030

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 30m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I55Z-00N050

MFP7E20-N050

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 50m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I559-00N002

MFP7E30-N002

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 2m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I55A-00N003

MFP7E30-N003

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 3m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I55B-00N005

MFP7E30-N005

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 5m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I58C-00N007

MFP7E30-N007

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 7m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I58D-00N010

MFP7E30-N010

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 10m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I58E-00N015

MFP7E30-N015

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 15m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I58F-00N020

MFP7E30-N020

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 20m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I58G-00N030

MFP7E30-N030

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 30m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I580-00N030

MFP7E30-N040

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 40m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I58H-00N050

MFP7E30-N050

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 50m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I581-00N050

MFP7E30-N060

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 60m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I582-00N050

MFP7E30-N070

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 70m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I58I-00N100

MFP7E30-N100

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 100m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I58J-00N150

MFP7E30-N150

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 150m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I58K-00N003

MFP7E40-N003

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 3m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I58L-00N005

MFP7E40-N005

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 5m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I58M-00N007

MFP7E40-N007

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 7m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I58N-00N010

MFP7E40-N010

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 10m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I56O-00N015

MFP7E40-N015

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 15m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I56P-00N020

MFP7E40-N020

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 20m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I56Q-00N030

MFP7E40-N030

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 30m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I56R-000050

MFP7E40-N050

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 50m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I693-00NS00

MMA1Z00-NS400

NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, QSFP112, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I51A-00NS00

MMA4Z00-NS-FLT*

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I51S-00NS00

MMA4Z00-NS400

NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I51C-00NS00

MMA4Z00-NV4-FLT

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,4xNVlink4, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 850nm, flat top

Prototype

N/A

400GE

980-9I16Y-00W000

MMS1V00-WM

NVIDIA transceiver, 400GbE, QSFP-DD, MPO, 1310nm, DR4

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I30F-00NS00

MMS4X00-NL400

NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 30m, flat top

EOL [Prototype]

NDR

N/A

980-9I30G-00NM00

MMS4X00-NM

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO, 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, finned

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I301-00NM00

MMS4X00-NM-FLT

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, flat top

Prototype

NDR

N/A

980-9I30H-00NM00

MMS4X00-NS

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, finned

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I30I-00NM00

MMS4X00-NS-FLT

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, flat top

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I31N-00NM00

MMS4X00-NS400

NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, flat top

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I30L-00N000

MMS4X50-NM

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps, 2xFR4, 2xNDR, OSFP, 2xLC-LC, 1310nm SMF, up to 2km, finned

P-Rel

NDR

NA

980-9IA0H-00N001

MCP4Y10-N001-FTF

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m, flat to finned

MP

NDR

NA

980-9IA0L-00N00A

MCP4Y10-N00A-FLT

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m, flat top

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I068-00NM00

MMS1X00-NS400

NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps, NDR, QSFP112, MPO, 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, flat top

Early BOM

Note

* MMA4Z00-NS-FLT transceiver is used with the following ConnectX-7 adapter cards ONLY: MCX750500B-0D0K / MCX750500C-0D0K / MCX750500B-0D00 / MCX750500C-0D00.

3.6 Validated and Supported HDR Cables

IB Data Rate

Eth Data Rate

NVIDIA P/N

Legacy OPN

Description

LifeCycle Phase

HDR

NA

980-9I45A-09H035

MFS1S00-H035V

Mellanox active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 35m

MP

HDR

NA

980-9I45G-09H090

MFS1S00-H090V

Mellanox active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 90m

LTB [MP]

HDR

NA

980-9I45O-00H200

MFS1S00-H200E

Mellanox active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 200m

EOL [EVT]

HDR

200GE

980-9I548-00H001

MCP1650-H001E30

Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 1m

HVM

HDR

200GE

980-9I549-00H002

MCP1650-H002E26

Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 2m

HVM

HDR

200GE

980-9I54A-00H00A

MCP1650-H00AE30

Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 0.5m

HVM

HDR

200GE

980-9I54B-00H01A

MCP1650-H01AE30

Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 1.5 m

HVM

N/A

200GE

980-9I54C-00V001

MCP1650-V001E30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I54D-00V002

MCP1650-V002E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I54G-00V003

MCP1650-V003E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG

EOL [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I54H-00V00A

MCP1650-V00AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I54I-00V01A

MCP1650-V01AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I54L-00V02A

MCP1650-V02AE26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG

LTB [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I39E-00H001

MCP7H50-H001R30

Nvidia Passive copper splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 1m

HVM

HDR

200GE

980-9I99F-00H002

MCP7H50-H002R26

Nvidia Passive copper splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 2m

HVM

HDR

200GE

980-9I98G-00H01A

MCP7H50-H01AR30

Nvidia Passive copper splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m

HVM

N/A

200GE

980-9I98H-00V001

MCP7H50-V001R30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I98I-00V002

MCP7H50-V002R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I98J-00V003

MCP7H50-V003R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG

EOL [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I98K-00V01A

MCP7H50-V01AR30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG

EOL [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I98M-00V02A

MCP7H50-V02AR26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I98O-00V002

MCP7H60-C002

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

200GE

980-9IA3P-00V003

MCP7H60-C003

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

200GE

980-9IA3X-00V001

MCP7H70-V001R30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

200GE

980-9IA3Y-00V002

MCP7H70-V002R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

200GE

980-9I43Z-00V003

MCP7H70-V003R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4x4SFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

200GE

980-9I430-00V01A

MCP7H70-V01AR30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

200GE

980-9I431-00V02A

MCP7H70-V02AR26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

HDR

200GE

980-9I46K-00H001

MCP7Y60-H001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m, fin to flat

MP

HDR

200GE

980-9I46L-00H002

MCP7Y60-H002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m, fin to flat

MP

HDR

200GE

980-9I93M-00H01A

MCP7Y60-H01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m, fin to flat

MP

HDR

200GE

980-9I93N-00H001

MCP7Y70-H001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 4x100Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m, fin to flat

MP

HDR

200GE

980-9I93O-00H002

MCP7Y70-H002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 4x100Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m, fin to flat

MP

HDR

200GE

980-9I47P-00H01A

MCP7Y70-H01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 4x100Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m, fin to flat

MP

HDR

N/A

980-9I41X-00H003

MFA7U10-H003

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m

P-Rel

HDR

N/A

980-9I11Z-00H005

MFA7U10-H005

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m

P-Rel

HDR

N/A

980-9I111-00H010

MFA7U10-H010

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m

P-Rel

HDR

N/A

980-9I113-00H015

MFA7U10-H015

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m

P-Rel

HDR

N/A

980-9I115-00H020

MFA7U10-H020

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m

P-Rel

HDR

N/A

980-9I117-00H030

MFA7U10-H030

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m

P-Rel

HDR

N/A

980-9I124-00H003

MFS1S00-H003E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I457-00H003

MFS1S00-H003V

Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 3m

MP

HDR

N/A

980-9I45A-00H005

MFS1S00-H005E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I45D-00H005

MFS1S00-H005V

Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 5m

MP

HDR

N/A

980-9I45G-00H010

MFS1S00-H010E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I45J-00H010

MFS1S00-H010V

Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 10m

MP

HDR

N/A

980-9I45M-00H015

MFS1S00-H015E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I45O-00H015

MFS1S00-H015V

Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 15m

MP

HDR

N/A

980-9I45R-00H020

MFS1S00-H020E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I45T-00H020

MFS1S00-H020V

Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 20m

MP

HDR

N/A

980-9I45Y-00H030

MFS1S00-H030E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I440-00H030

MFS1S00-H030V

Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 30m

MP

HDR

N/A

980-9I455-00H050

MFS1S00-H050E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I447-00H050

MFS1S00-H050V

Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 50m

MP

HDR

N/A

980-9I44G-00H100

MFS1S00-H100E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I44H-00H100

MFS1S00-H100V

Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 100m

MP

HDR

200GE

980-9I44K-00H130

MFS1S00-H130V

Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 130m

MP

N/A

200GE

980-9I44P-00V003

MFS1S00-V003E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I45Q-00V005

MFS1S00-V005E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I45R-00V010

MFS1S00-V010E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I44S-00V015

MFS1S00-V015E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I44T-00V020

MFS1S00-V020E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I44U-00V030

MFS1S00-V030E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I44V-00V050

MFS1S00-V050E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I44W-00V100

MFS1S00-V100E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m

EOL [HVM][HIBERN/ATE]

HDR

N/A

980-9I452-00H003

MFS1S50-H003E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 3m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I445-00H003

MFS1S50-H003V

Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 3m

HVM

HDR

N/A

980-9I956-00H005

MFS1S50-H005E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 5m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I969-00H005

MFS1S50-H005V

Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 5m

HVM

HDR

N/A

980-9I95A-00H010

MFS1S50-H010E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 10m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I96D-00H010

MFS1S50-H010V

Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 10m

HVM

HDR

N/A

980-9I95E-00H015

MFS1S50-H015E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 15m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I96H-00H015

MFS1S50-H015V

Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 15m

HVM

HDR

N/A

980-9I95I-00H020

MFS1S50-H020E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 20m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I96L-00H020

MFS1S50-H020V

Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 20m

HVM

HDR

N/A

980-9I95M-00H030

MFS1S50-H030E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 30m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I96P-00H030

MFS1S50-H030V

Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 30m

HVM

N/A

200GE

980-9I95Q-00V003

MFS1S50-V003E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m

EOL [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I96R-00V005

MFS1S50-V005E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m

EOL [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I96S-00V010

MFS1S50-V010E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m

EOL [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I96T-00V015

MFS1S50-V015E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m

EOL [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I95U-00V020

MFS1S50-V020E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m

EOL [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I95V-00V030

MFS1S50-V030E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

N/A

980-9I17S-00HS00

MMA1T00-HS

NVIDIA transceiver, HDR, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m

HVM

N/A

200GE

980-9I20T-00V000

MMA1T00-VS

NVIDIA transceiver, 200GbE, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m

HVM

HDR

N/A

980-9I055-00H000

MMS1W50-HM

NVIDIA transceiver, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LC-LC, 1310nm, FR4

MP

HDR

N/A

980-9I41X-00H003

MFA7U10-H003

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m

P-Rel

HDR

N/A

980-9I11Z-00H005

MFA7U10-H005

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m

P-Rel

HDR

N/A

980-9I111-00H010

MFA7U10-H010

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m

P-Rel

HDR

N/A

980-9I113-00H015

MFA7U10-H015

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m

P-Rel

HDR

N/A

980-9I115-00H020

MFA7U10-H020

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m

P-Rel

HDR

N/A

980-9I117-00H030

MFA7U10-H030

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m

P-Rel

HDR

NA

980-9I45E-09H070

MFS1S00-H070V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, LSZH, 70m

MP

HDR

NA

980-9I41Y-00H003

MFA7U10-H003-FLT

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m, flat top

P-Rel

HDR

NA

980-9I110-00H005

MFA7U10-H005-FLT

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m, flat top

P-Rel

HDR

NA

980-9I112-00H010

MFA7U10-H010-FLT

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m, flat top

P-Rel

HDR

NA

980-9I114-00H015

MFA7U10-H015-FLT

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m, flat top

P-Rel

HDR

NA

980-9I116-00H020

MFA7U10-H020-FLT

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m, flat top

P-Rel

HDR

NA

980-9I118-00H030

MFA7U10-H030-FLT

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m, flat top

P-Rel

3.7 Firmware Upgrade

Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) package at network.nvidia.com/products/adapter-software/firmware-tools/

4. PRM Revision Compatibility

This firmware version complies with the NVIDIA Switches Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 1.40 or later.

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 15, 2025.
content here