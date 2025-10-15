Known Issues
The following sections describe known issues in firmware releases and possible workarounds.
Internal Ref
Issue
-
Description: Using SHARP with switch firmware 31.2014.3062 or later requires SHARP_am version 3.11.0 or later.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 31.2014.3062
3198634
Description: When using HDR speeds on NDR systems with NDR optic cables, the link does not raise.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: HDR Speed, Optic Cables
Discovered in Version: 31.2012.1024
2922333
Description: In some cases, MMS4X00-NL1.2 may have low BER.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Signal Integrity
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110
2838195
Description: Using NDR speed with Optical Transceivers causes bandwidth to be 350Gb/s instead of 400Gb/s in small packets.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Optical Transceivers
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
2834238
Description: When using Optical Transceiver, toggling a port in a cage may toggle the adjacent port in the cage.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Optical Transceivers, Port Toggle
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
955641
Description: VL_HIGH_LIMIT is not affecting the VL arbiter as expected.
Workaround: Arbitration table should be set using only the low priority VL arbitration table.
Keywords: VL Arbitration
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
1249608
Description: Configuring weight "0" for VL, results in unexpected behavior.
Workaround: Arbitration table should be configured with weights other than "0".
Keywords: VL Arbitration
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
2057793
Description: Congestion profiles in VS-MAD
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: InfiniBand Congestion Control
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310