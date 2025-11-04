Changes and New Features History

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2016.2054
This section includes history of changes and new feature of three major releases back. For older versions' history, please refer to their dedicated release notes.

Keyword

Description

31.2016.1028

General

Stability improvements.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

31.2014.4044

General

Stability improvements.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

31.2014.3062

Firmware Dump Collection

Added support for Firmware Dump Collection. The unmanaged switch will automatically store a firmware dump to the flash during a fatal event or if communication with the SM is lost for an extended period.

The switch supports firmware dump collection through an in-band interface using MFT tools (resourcedump).

Keys

Added support of periodic update of MAD keys.

Support was added for the following classes:

  • MKEY (class 0x1,0x81)

  • VSKEY (class 0xA)

  • AMKEY (class 0xB)

  • C_KEY/N2N_KEY (class 0xC)

  • CCKEY (class 0x21)

Counters

Added support for PPCNT new Group 0x2B "Infiniband_extended_packet_size_histogram".

Keyword

Description

31.2014.2084

Histograms

Added support for PortRcvData histogram. Two new VS MADS were added to control enabling and get ports histogram Data (PerformanceHistogramPortsControl, PerformanceHistogramPortsData).

Congestion Control

Added capability to the Congestion Control feature to mark packets only at the source of congestion (introduced a new attribute in VS MAD CongestionSwitchGeneralSetting).

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2014.1090

Split, NDR200, Backplane

Enabled dynamic splitting of backplane ports using the mlxconfig command.

Extended support for split configurations to all modules (previously limited to 32 modules).

Added support for non-sequential module configurations.

Fast Recovery from Unhealthy Links

Exposed link-down reasons through the Fast Recovery event notification channel.

Telemetry

Added indication of egress queue depth for enhanced congestion visibility.

Counters

Added new VS MAD PortGeneralCounters, exposing ICRC and Parity error counters.

Exposed the ICRC and Parity counters also via PPCNT 0x25 Group "InfiniBand Packets Counters".

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2012.4036

Counters

Added support for Vendor Specific General Service Class MAD: Extended PortVLXmitTimeCong counters (64 bit counters).

General

Bug Fixes.

31.2012.3040

General

Bug Fixes.

31.2012.3008

General

Bug Fixes.

31.2012.2108

General

Bug Fixes.

31.2012.2014

Device HW

Added Beta-level support for MMS4X50-NM module.

SHARP

Added support for gateway Dump.

The new Dump file contains SHARP gateway content.

Counters

Added PPCNT new group 0x26 and a new page 241 for Diagnostic Data VS MAD.

Counters

Added support for two performance class MADs :

1. PortXmitConCtrl

2. PortVLXmitTimeCong

Resiliency

Added a mechanism to release the packet interface when a long command packet handling timeout is detected to reduce firmware freeze.

Telemetry

Added support for Fast Recovery notifications of the OS entity in the network.

General

See Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2012.1068

Device HW

Added limited support for MMS4X50-NM module.

Note

When working with two 4xports, toggling one port following the other port might lead to link flap issue. To recover, toggle the port again.

General

See Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2012.1024

Fast Recovery from Unhealthy Links

Added support of the fast recovery from unhealthy links including BER monitor and credit watchdog.

Fast Recovery Notifications Towards UFM

Added support for notifications of Fast Recovery towards UFM entity (collector) in the network.

General

See Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.6102

General

See Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.6064

Counters: Unhealthy Link

Added BER Monitor counters for unhealthy link.

SHARP-Based Reliable Multicast Packets

Added support for SHARP-based reliable multicast packets.

Additional Status in Each MAD

Added support of AdditionalStatus in MAD packets.

Mirroring Congested Packets Towards UFM

Added support for mirroring of congested packets towards UFM entity (collector) in the network.

General

See Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.5108

IB Router

Added support for NDR InfiniBand Router which enables isolation and connectivity between up to eight different InfiniBand subnets. The IB Router enables features such as Adaptive Routing (AR), Hash Based Forwarding (HBF), and Self-Healing Interconnect Enhancement for InteLigent Datacenters (SHIELD).

General

See Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.5002

SHARP SAT Reliable Multicast

Added e ngineering-sample- level support for RMC request (SHARP SAT opcode 0xA) and RMC response (SHARP SAT opcode 0xB).

General

See Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.4102

General

Stability improvements.

General

See Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.4010

pFRN Collector

Added support for mirroring of PFRN packets towards UFM entity (collector) in the subnet.

PKEY Filter for Multicast

Added support for MulticastPKeyTrapSuppression (PKEY mismatch filtering).

Congestion Control Updates

Added support for 1kb granularity for the port congestion profiles.

SL-to-VL Mapping

Added switch support for port mask optimization of SL-to-VL Mapping Table configuration.

General

See Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.3118

Hash-Based Routing

Enabled the reordering of sensitive traffic to load balance on multiple ports by using Hash-Based Routing.

General

See Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.3004

Counters

Added support for PortXmitWaitVLExtended counters.

pFRN

Added support for pFRN (Proactive Fault Routing Notification) which allows for dynamic link failure detection and route correction for topologies based on Adaptive Routing

General

See Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.2300

SHARPv3

Added GA-level support for aggregation jobs to run over parallel links.

General

Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.2246

SHARPv3

Added beta-level support for aggregation jobs to run over parallel links.

General

Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.2110

SHARPv3

Added GA-level support for SHARPv3 on Quantum-2 systems.

General

Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.2036

Systems

Added power and system monitoring optimizations.

SHARP V3

Added beta-level support for SHARP V3 on Quantum-2 systems.

Hash Based Forwarding

Added alpha-level support for Hash Based Forwarding Routing Capability.

Security

Added security enhancements to QM9790 system.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.1310

Systems

Added GA-level support for NVIDIA Quantum-2-based switch QM9790.

Congestion Control

Added ES-level support for congestion control class key.

Vendor Key

Added ES-level support for vendor class key.

Hierarchy Information

Added support for Hierarchy Information mad.

Remote Debug Token

Added support for Remote Debug Token.

NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™

Added GA-level support for SHARPv2 for NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems.

Counters

Added support for PortVLXmitFlowCtlUpdateErrors counters.

Security

Added support for Secure Firmware and Secure Firmware Boot on NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems.
