On This Page
- Supported Switch Systems
- Firmware Interoperability
- Supported Cables
- PRM Revision Compatibility
Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA Quantum™-2 firmware. This firmware complements the NVIDIA Quantum switch with a set of advanced features, allowing easy and remote management of the switch.
This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand—SDR, EDR, HDR, NDR
This firmware supports the devices listed in the table below:
Model Number
NVIDIA SKU
Description
QM9790
920-9B210-00FN-0D2
920-9B210-00FN-0D0
NVIDIA Quantum 2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth
This firmware version has been validated to work against platforms with the following firmware and software versions.
Platform
Version
NVIDIA Quantum-2
31.2016.2054
NVIDIA Quantum
27.2014.2170
BlueField-3
32.46.1006 and above
ConnectX-7
28.46.1006 and above
ConnectX-6
20.43.3608 LTS and above
MFT (Firmware Tools)
4.32.0-120
NVIDIA does not support InfiniBand cables or modules not qualified or approved by NVIDIA.
Switch and HCAs InfiniBand Cable Connectivity Matrix
NVIDIA Quantum™ based switches and NVIDIA® ConnectX® HCAs support HDR (PAM4, 50Gb/s per lane) and EDR (NRZ, 25Gb/s per lane) technologies. As the ConnectX adapter cards are identified by their maximum supported throughput (e.g., ConnectX-6 VPI 100Gb/s card can support either 2-lanes of 50Gb/s or 4-lanes of 25Gb/s), the exact connectivity will be determined by the cable that is being used.
As a reference:
Speed Mode
Speed Supported
Number of Lanes Used
NDR
400Gb/s InfiniBand
4 lanes of 100Gb/s
NDR200
200Gb/s InfiniBand
2 lanes of 100Gb/s
HDR
200Gb/s InfiniBand
4 lanes of 50Gb/s
HDR100
100Gb/s InfiniBand
2 lanes of 50Gb/s
EDR
100Gb/s InfiniBand
4 lanes of 25Gb/s
The following tables present the connectivity matrix, between NVIDIA Quantum based switches, ConnectX HCA, and the cables.
Switch-to-Switch Connectivity
NVIDIA Quantum-2 switches come with OSFP cages. NVIDIA Quantum and Switch-IB 2 switches come with QSFP cages. The connectivity matrix below are separated into multiple tables due to the above physical differences between the switches.
Switch
Switch
Cable
NDR Transceiver
NDR DAC/ACC
HDR DAC/ AOC
EDR DAC/ AOC
NVIDIA Quantum-2
NVIDIA Quantum-2
2 × NDR
2 × NDR
N/A
N/A
NVIDIA Quantum-2
NVIDIA Quantum
N/A
N/A
2 × HDR
2 × EDR
NVIDIA Quantum-2
Switch-IB 2
N/A
N/A
N/A
2 × EDR
HCA-to-Switch Connectivity
Adapter
Switch
Cable
HDR AOC
HDR DAC
HDR100 DAC/AOC (Copper Cables Only)
ConnectX-6 200Gb/s
NVIDIA Quantum-2
NDR Switch
2 × HDR
2 × HDR
4 × HDR100
ConnectX-6 100Gb/s
NVIDIA Quantum-2
N/A
2 × EDR
4 × HDR100
ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5
NVIDIA Quantum-2
N/A
2 × EDR
N/A
Supported Link Speed
The table below lists the current supported link speed.
Speed
Cable
Cable Length [meters]
Limitations
NDR
Optical
Up to 30
NDR optical cables support only NDR speed.
Copper
Up to 2
HDR
Optical
Up to 30
HDR optical cables support only HDR speed.
Copper
Up to 2
Validated and Supported NDR Cables
IB Data Rate
Eth Data Rate
NVIDIA P/N
Legacy OPN
Description
LifeCycle Phase
NA
400GE
980-9I51S-F4NS00
MMA4Z00-NS400-T
SINGLE PORT TRANSCEIVER, 400GBPS,400GbE, OSFP , MPO12 APC , 850NM MMF , UP TO 50M, FLAT TOP
P-Rel
NA
400GE
980-9I693-F4NS00
MMA1Z00-NS400-T
SINGLE PORT TRANSCEIVER, 400GBPS,400GbE, QSFP112, MPO12 APC, 850NM MMF, UP TO 50M, FLAT TOP
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I601-00N003
MCA4J80-N003-FTF
NVIDIA Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m, flat to finned
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I948-00N004
MCA7J60-N004
NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 4m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I949-00N005
MCA7J60-N005
NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 5m
P-Rel
NDR
NA
980-9IA0H-00N001
MCP4Y10-N001-FTF
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m, flat to finned
MP
NDR
NA
980-9IA0L-00N00A
MCP4Y10-N00A-FLT
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m, flat top
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I50D-00N004
MCA7J70-N004
NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 4m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I50E-00N005
MCA7J70-N005
NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 5m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I76G-00N004
MCA7J75-N004
NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 4m
Prototype
NDR
N/A
980-9I76H-00N005
MCA7J75-N005
NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 5m
Prototype
N/A
400GE
980-9I35O-00W001
MCP1660-W001E30
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 1m, 30AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
400GE
980-9I35P-00W002
MCP1660-W002E26
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 2m, 26AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
400GE
980-9I35Q-00W003
MCP1660-W003E26
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 3m, 26AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
400GE
980-9I35R-00W00A
MCP1660-W00AE30
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 0.5m, 30AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
400GE
980-9I35S-00W01A
MCP1660-W01AE30
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 1.5m, 30AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
400GE
980-9I35T-00W02A
MCP1660-W02AE26
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 2.5m, 26AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
NDR
N/A
980-9IA0G-00N001
MCP4Y10-N001-FLT
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m, flat top
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9IA0J-00N002
MCP4Y10-N002-FLT
NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 2m, flat top
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9IA0R-00N01A
MCP4Y10-N01A-FLT
NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1.5m, flat top
MP
N/A
400GE
980-9I48Y-00W001
MCP7F60-W001R30
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 1m, 30AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
400GE
980-9I48Z-00W002
MCP7F60-W002R26
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 2m, 26AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
400GE
980-9I822-00W02A
MCP7F60-W02AR26
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 2.5m, 26AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
400GE
980-9IA3S-00W001
MCP7H60-W001R30
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 1m, 30AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
400GE
980-9IA3T-00W002
MCP7H60-W002R26
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 2m, 26AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
400GE
980-9IA3U-00W003
MCP7H60-W003R26
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 3m, 26AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
400GE
980-9IA3V-00W01A
MCP7H60-W01AR30
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m, 30AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
400GE
980-9IA3W-00W02A
MCP7H60-W02AR26
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 2.5m, 26AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
NDR
N/A
980-9I432-00N001
MCP7Y00-N001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I433-00N001
MCP7Y00-N001-FLT
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m, flat top
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I924-00N002
MCP7Y00-N002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I925-00N002
MCP7Y00-N002-FLT
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m, flat top
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I92N-00N003
MCP7Y00-N003
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 3m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I926-00N01A
MCP7Y00-N01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I927-00N01A
MCP7Y00-N01A-FLT
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m, flat top
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I92O-00N02A
MCP7Y00-N02A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2.5m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I928-00N001
MCP7Y10-N001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I929-00N002
MCP7Y10-N002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I80P-00N003
MCP7Y10-N003
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,3m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I80A-00N01A
MCP7Y10-N01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1.5m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I80Q-00N02A
MCP7Y10-N02A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2.5m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I80B-00N001
MCP7Y40-N001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I80C-00N002
MCP7Y40-N002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I75R-00N003
MCP7Y40-N003
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 3m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I75D-00N01A
MCP7Y40-N01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1.5m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I75S-00N02A
MCP7Y40-N02A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2.5m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I75E-00N001
MCP7Y50-N001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I75F-00N001
MCP7Y50-N001-FLT
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m, flat top
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I46G-00N002
MCP7Y50-N002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I46H-00N002
MCP7Y50-N002-FLT
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m, flat top
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I46T-00N003
MCP7Y50-N003
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 3m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I46I-00N01A
MCP7Y50-N01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I46J-00N01A
MCP7Y50-N01A-FLT
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m, flat top
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I46U-00N02A
MCP7Y50-N02A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2.5m
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I73U-000003
MFP7E10-N003
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF , MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 3m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I73V-000005
MFP7E10-N005
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 5m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I57W-000007
MFP7E10-N007
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 7m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I57X-00N010
MFP7E10-N010
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 10m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I57Y-000015
MFP7E10-N015
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF , MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 15m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I57Z-000020
MFP7E10-N020
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 20m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I573-00N025
MFP7E10-N025
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 25m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I570-00N030
MFP7E10-N030
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 30m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I570-00N035
MFP7E10-N035
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 35m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I570-00N040
MFP7E10-N040
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 40m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I57Y-00N050
MFP7E10-N050
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 50m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I571-00N003
MFP7E20-N003
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 3m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I572-00N005
MFP7E20-N005
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 5m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I573-00N007
MFP7E20-N007
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 7m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I554-00N010
MFP7E20-N010
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 10m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I555-00N015
MFP7E20-N015
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 15m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I556-00N020
MFP7E20-N020
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 20m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I557-00N030
MFP7E20-N030
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 30m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I55Z-00N050
MFP7E20-N050
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 50m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I559-00N002
MFP7E30-N002
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 2m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I55A-00N003
MFP7E30-N003
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 3m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I55B-00N005
MFP7E30-N005
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 5m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I58C-00N007
MFP7E30-N007
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 7m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I58D-00N010
MFP7E30-N010
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 10m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I58E-00N015
MFP7E30-N015
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 15m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I58F-00N020
MFP7E30-N020
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 20m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I58G-00N030
MFP7E30-N030
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 30m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I580-00N030
MFP7E30-N040
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 40m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I58H-00N050
MFP7E30-N050
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 50m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I581-00N050
MFP7E30-N060
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 60m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I582-00N050
MFP7E30-N070
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 70m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I58I-00N100
MFP7E30-N100
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 100m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I58J-00N150
MFP7E30-N150
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 150m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I58K-00N003
MFP7E40-N003
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 3m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I58L-00N005
MFP7E40-N005
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 5m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I58M-00N007
MFP7E40-N007
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 7m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I58N-00N010
MFP7E40-N010
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 10m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I56O-00N015
MFP7E40-N015
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 15m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I56P-00N020
MFP7E40-N020
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 20m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I56Q-00N030
MFP7E40-N030
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 30m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I56R-000050
MFP7E40-N050
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 50m
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I693-00NS00
MMA1Z00-NS400
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, QSFP112, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top
P-Rel
NDR
N/A
980-9I51A-00NS00
MMA4Z00-NS-FLT*
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I51S-00NS00
MMA4Z00-NS400
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I51C-00NS00
MMA4Z00-NV4-FLT
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,4xNVlink4, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 850nm, flat top
Prototype
N/A
400GE
980-9I16Y-00W000
MMS1V00-WM
NVIDIA transceiver, 400GbE, QSFP-DD, MPO, 1310nm, DR4
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I30F-00NS00
MMS4X00-NL400
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 30m, flat top
EOL [Prototype]
NDR
N/A
980-9I30G-00NM00
MMS4X00-NM
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO, 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, finned
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I301-00NM00
MMS4X00-NM-FLT
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, flat top
Prototype
NDR
N/A
980-9I30H-00NM00
MMS4X00-NS
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, finned
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I30I-00NM00
MMS4X00-NS-FLT
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, flat top
MP
NDR
N/A
980-9I31N-00NM00
MMS4X00-NS400
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, flat top
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I30L-00N000
MMS4X50-NM
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps, 2xFR4, 2xNDR, OSFP, 2xLC-LC, 1310nm SMF, up to 2km, finned
P-Rel
NDR
NA
980-9IA0H-00N001
MCP4Y10-N001-FTF
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m, flat to finned
MP
NDR
NA
980-9IA0L-00N00A
MCP4Y10-N00A-FLT
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m, flat top
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I068-00NM00
MMS1X00-NS400
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps, NDR, QSFP112, MPO, 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, flat top
Early BOM
* MMA4Z00-NS-FLT transceiver is used with the following ConnectX-7 adapter cards ONLY: MCX750500B-0D0K / MCX750500C-0D0K / MCX750500B-0D00 / MCX750500C-0D00.
Validated and Supported HDR Cables
IB Data Rate
Eth Data Rate
NVIDIA P/N
Legacy OPN
Description
LifeCycle Phase
HDR
NA
980-9I45A-09H035
MFS1S00-H035V
Mellanox active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 35m
MP
HDR
NA
980-9I45G-09H090
MFS1S00-H090V
Mellanox active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 90m
LTB [MP]
HDR
NA
980-9I45O-00H200
MFS1S00-H200E
Mellanox active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 200m
EOL [EVT]
HDR
200GE
980-9I548-00H001
MCP1650-H001E30
Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 1m
HVM
HDR
200GE
980-9I549-00H002
MCP1650-H002E26
Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 2m
HVM
HDR
200GE
980-9I54A-00H00A
MCP1650-H00AE30
Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 0.5m
HVM
HDR
200GE
980-9I54B-00H01A
MCP1650-H01AE30
Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 1.5 m
HVM
N/A
200GE
980-9I54C-00V001
MCP1650-V001E30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I54D-00V002
MCP1650-V002E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I54G-00V003
MCP1650-V003E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG
EOL [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I54H-00V00A
MCP1650-V00AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I54I-00V01A
MCP1650-V01AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I54L-00V02A
MCP1650-V02AE26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG
LTB [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I39E-00H001
MCP7H50-H001R30
Nvidia Passive copper splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 1m
HVM
HDR
200GE
980-9I99F-00H002
MCP7H50-H002R26
Nvidia Passive copper splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 2m
HVM
HDR
200GE
980-9I98G-00H01A
MCP7H50-H01AR30
Nvidia Passive copper splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m
HVM
N/A
200GE
980-9I98H-00V001
MCP7H50-V001R30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I98I-00V002
MCP7H50-V002R26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I98J-00V003
MCP7H50-V003R26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG
EOL [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I98K-00V01A
MCP7H50-V01AR30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
EOL [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I98M-00V02A
MCP7H50-V02AR26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I98O-00V002
MCP7H60-C002
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
200GE
980-9IA3P-00V003
MCP7H60-C003
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
200GE
980-9IA3X-00V001
MCP7H70-V001R30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
200GE
980-9IA3Y-00V002
MCP7H70-V002R26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
200GE
980-9I43Z-00V003
MCP7H70-V003R26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4x4SFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
200GE
980-9I430-00V01A
MCP7H70-V01AR30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
N/A
200GE
980-9I431-00V02A
MCP7H70-V02AR26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG
EOL [P-Rel]
HDR
200GE
980-9I46K-00H001
MCP7Y60-H001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m, fin to flat
MP
HDR
200GE
980-9I46L-00H002
MCP7Y60-H002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m, fin to flat
MP
HDR
200GE
980-9I93M-00H01A
MCP7Y60-H01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m, fin to flat
MP
HDR
200GE
980-9I93N-00H001
MCP7Y70-H001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 4x100Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m, fin to flat
MP
HDR
200GE
980-9I93O-00H002
MCP7Y70-H002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 4x100Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m, fin to flat
MP
HDR
200GE
980-9I47P-00H01A
MCP7Y70-H01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 4x100Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m, fin to flat
MP
HDR
N/A
980-9I41X-00H003
MFA7U10-H003
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m
P-Rel
HDR
N/A
980-9I11Z-00H005
MFA7U10-H005
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m
P-Rel
HDR
N/A
980-9I111-00H010
MFA7U10-H010
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m
P-Rel
HDR
N/A
980-9I113-00H015
MFA7U10-H015
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m
P-Rel
HDR
N/A
980-9I115-00H020
MFA7U10-H020
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m
P-Rel
HDR
N/A
980-9I117-00H030
MFA7U10-H030
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m
P-Rel
HDR
N/A
980-9I124-00H003
MFS1S00-H003E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I457-00H003
MFS1S00-H003V
Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 3m
MP
HDR
N/A
980-9I45A-00H005
MFS1S00-H005E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I45D-00H005
MFS1S00-H005V
Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 5m
MP
HDR
N/A
980-9I45G-00H010
MFS1S00-H010E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I45J-00H010
MFS1S00-H010V
Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 10m
MP
HDR
N/A
980-9I45M-00H015
MFS1S00-H015E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I45O-00H015
MFS1S00-H015V
Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 15m
MP
HDR
N/A
980-9I45R-00H020
MFS1S00-H020E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I45T-00H020
MFS1S00-H020V
Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 20m
MP
HDR
N/A
980-9I45Y-00H030
MFS1S00-H030E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I440-00H030
MFS1S00-H030V
Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 30m
MP
HDR
N/A
980-9I455-00H050
MFS1S00-H050E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I447-00H050
MFS1S00-H050V
Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 50m
MP
HDR
N/A
980-9I44G-00H100
MFS1S00-H100E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I44H-00H100
MFS1S00-H100V
Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 100m
MP
HDR
200GE
980-9I44K-00H130
MFS1S00-H130V
Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 130m
MP
N/A
200GE
980-9I44P-00V003
MFS1S00-V003E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I45Q-00V005
MFS1S00-V005E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I45R-00V010
MFS1S00-V010E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I44S-00V015
MFS1S00-V015E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I44T-00V020
MFS1S00-V020E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I44U-00V030
MFS1S00-V030E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I44V-00V050
MFS1S00-V050E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m
LTB [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I44W-00V100
MFS1S00-V100E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m
EOL [HVM][HIBERN/ATE]
HDR
N/A
980-9I452-00H003
MFS1S50-H003E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 3m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I445-00H003
MFS1S50-H003V
Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 3m
HVM
HDR
N/A
980-9I956-00H005
MFS1S50-H005E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 5m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I969-00H005
MFS1S50-H005V
Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 5m
HVM
HDR
N/A
980-9I95A-00H010
MFS1S50-H010E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 10m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I96D-00H010
MFS1S50-H010V
Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 10m
HVM
HDR
N/A
980-9I95E-00H015
MFS1S50-H015E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 15m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I96H-00H015
MFS1S50-H015V
Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 15m
HVM
HDR
N/A
980-9I95I-00H020
MFS1S50-H020E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 20m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I96L-00H020
MFS1S50-H020V
Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 20m
HVM
HDR
N/A
980-9I95M-00H030
MFS1S50-H030E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 30m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I96P-00H030
MFS1S50-H030V
Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 30m
HVM
N/A
200GE
980-9I95Q-00V003
MFS1S50-V003E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
EOL [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I96R-00V005
MFS1S50-V005E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
EOL [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I96S-00V010
MFS1S50-V010E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
EOL [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I96T-00V015
MFS1S50-V015E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m
EOL [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I95U-00V020
MFS1S50-V020E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m
EOL [HVM]
N/A
200GE
980-9I95V-00V030
MFS1S50-V030E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m
EOL [HVM]
HDR
N/A
980-9I17S-00HS00
MMA1T00-HS
NVIDIA transceiver, HDR, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
HVM
N/A
200GE
980-9I20T-00V000
MMA1T00-VS
NVIDIA transceiver, 200GbE, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
HVM
HDR
N/A
980-9I055-00H000
MMS1W50-HM
NVIDIA transceiver, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LC-LC, 1310nm, FR4
MP
HDR
N/A
980-9I41X-00H003
MFA7U10-H003
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m
P-Rel
HDR
N/A
980-9I11Z-00H005
MFA7U10-H005
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m
P-Rel
HDR
N/A
980-9I111-00H010
MFA7U10-H010
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m
P-Rel
HDR
N/A
980-9I113-00H015
MFA7U10-H015
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m
P-Rel
HDR
N/A
980-9I115-00H020
MFA7U10-H020
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m
P-Rel
HDR
N/A
980-9I117-00H030
MFA7U10-H030
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m
P-Rel
HDR
NA
980-9I45E-09H070
MFS1S00-H070V
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, LSZH, 70m
MP
HDR
NA
980-9I41Y-00H003
MFA7U10-H003-FLT
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m, flat top
P-Rel
HDR
NA
980-9I110-00H005
MFA7U10-H005-FLT
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m, flat top
P-Rel
HDR
NA
980-9I112-00H010
MFA7U10-H010-FLT
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m, flat top
P-Rel
HDR
NA
980-9I114-00H015
MFA7U10-H015-FLT
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m, flat top
P-Rel
HDR
NA
980-9I116-00H020
MFA7U10-H020-FLT
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m, flat top
P-Rel
HDR
NA
980-9I118-00H030
MFA7U10-H030-FLT
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m, flat top
P-Rel
Firmware Upgrade
Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) package at network.nvidia.com/products/adapter-software/firmware-tools/
This firmware version complies with the NVIDIA Switches Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 1.40 or later.