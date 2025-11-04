NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2016.2054
Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA Quantum™-2 firmware. This firmware complements the NVIDIA Quantum switch with a set of advanced features, allowing easy and remote management of the switch.

This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand—SDR, EDR, HDR, NDR

Supported Switch Systems

This firmware supports the devices listed in the table below:

Model Number

NVIDIA SKU

Description

QM9790

920-9B210-00FN-0D2

920-9B210-00FN-0D0

NVIDIA Quantum 2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth

Firmware Interoperability

This firmware version has been validated to work against platforms with the following firmware and software versions.

Platform

Version

NVIDIA Quantum-2

31.2016.2054

NVIDIA Quantum

27.2014.2170

BlueField-3

32.46.1006 and above

ConnectX-7

28.46.1006 and above

ConnectX-6

20.43.3608 LTS and above

MFT (Firmware Tools)

4.32.0-120

Supported Cables

Note

NVIDIA does not support InfiniBand cables or modules not qualified or approved by NVIDIA.

Switch and HCAs InfiniBand Cable Connectivity Matrix

NVIDIA Quantum™ based switches and NVIDIA® ConnectX® HCAs support HDR (PAM4, 50Gb/s per lane) and EDR (NRZ, 25Gb/s per lane) technologies. As the ConnectX adapter cards are identified by their maximum supported throughput (e.g., ConnectX-6 VPI 100Gb/s card can support either 2-lanes of 50Gb/s or 4-lanes of 25Gb/s), the exact connectivity will be determined by the cable that is being used.

As a reference:

Speed Mode

Speed Supported

Number of Lanes Used

NDR

400Gb/s InfiniBand

4 lanes of 100Gb/s

NDR200

200Gb/s InfiniBand

2 lanes of 100Gb/s

HDR

200Gb/s InfiniBand

4 lanes of 50Gb/s

HDR100

100Gb/s InfiniBand

2 lanes of 50Gb/s

EDR

100Gb/s InfiniBand

4 lanes of 25Gb/s

The following tables present the connectivity matrix, between NVIDIA Quantum based switches, ConnectX HCA, and the cables.

Switch-to-Switch Connectivity

NVIDIA Quantum-2 switches come with OSFP cages. NVIDIA Quantum and Switch-IB 2 switches come with QSFP cages. The connectivity matrix below are separated into multiple tables due to the above physical differences between the switches.

Switch

Switch

Cable

NDR Transceiver

NDR DAC/ACC

HDR DAC/ AOC

EDR DAC/ AOC

NVIDIA Quantum-2

NVIDIA Quantum-2

2 × NDR

2 × NDR

N/A

N/A

NVIDIA Quantum-2

NVIDIA Quantum

N/A

N/A

2 × HDR

2 × EDR

NVIDIA Quantum-2

Switch-IB 2

N/A

N/A

N/A

2 × EDR


HCA-to-Switch Connectivity

Adapter

Switch

Cable

HDR AOC

HDR DAC

HDR100 DAC/AOC (Copper Cables Only)

ConnectX-6 200Gb/s

NVIDIA Quantum-2

NDR Switch

2 × HDR

2 × HDR

4 × HDR100

ConnectX-6 100Gb/s

NVIDIA Quantum-2

N/A

2 × EDR

4 × HDR100

ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5

NVIDIA Quantum-2

N/A

2 × EDR

N/A

Supported Link Speed

The table below lists the current supported link speed.

Speed

Cable

Cable Length [meters]

Limitations

NDR

Optical

Up to 30

NDR optical cables support only NDR speed.

Copper

Up to 2

HDR

Optical

Up to 30

HDR optical cables support only HDR speed.

Copper

Up to 2

Validated and Supported NDR Cables

IB Data Rate

Eth Data Rate

NVIDIA P/N

Legacy OPN

Description

LifeCycle Phase

NA

400GE

980-9I51S-F4NS00

MMA4Z00-NS400-T

SINGLE PORT TRANSCEIVER, 400GBPS,400GbE, OSFP , MPO12 APC , 850NM MMF , UP TO 50M, FLAT TOP

P-Rel

NA

400GE

980-9I693-F4NS00

MMA1Z00-NS400-T

SINGLE PORT TRANSCEIVER, 400GBPS,400GbE, QSFP112, MPO12 APC, 850NM MMF, UP TO 50M, FLAT TOP

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I601-00N003

MCA4J80-N003-FTF

NVIDIA Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m, flat to finned

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I948-00N004

MCA7J60-N004

NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 4m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I949-00N005

MCA7J60-N005

NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 5m

P-Rel

NDR

NA

980-9IA0H-00N001

MCP4Y10-N001-FTF

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m, flat to finned

MP

NDR

NA

980-9IA0L-00N00A

MCP4Y10-N00A-FLT

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m, flat top

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I50D-00N004

MCA7J70-N004

NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 4m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I50E-00N005

MCA7J70-N005

NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 5m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I76G-00N004

MCA7J75-N004

NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 4m

Prototype

NDR

N/A

980-9I76H-00N005

MCA7J75-N005

NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 5m

Prototype

N/A

400GE

980-9I35O-00W001

MCP1660-W001E30

NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 1m, 30AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

400GE

980-9I35P-00W002

MCP1660-W002E26

NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 2m, 26AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

400GE

980-9I35Q-00W003

MCP1660-W003E26

NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 3m, 26AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

400GE

980-9I35R-00W00A

MCP1660-W00AE30

NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 0.5m, 30AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

400GE

980-9I35S-00W01A

MCP1660-W01AE30

NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 1.5m, 30AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

400GE

980-9I35T-00W02A

MCP1660-W02AE26

NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 2.5m, 26AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

NDR

N/A

980-9IA0G-00N001

MCP4Y10-N001-FLT

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m, flat top

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9IA0J-00N002

MCP4Y10-N002-FLT

NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 2m, flat top

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9IA0R-00N01A

MCP4Y10-N01A-FLT

NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1.5m, flat top

MP

N/A

400GE

980-9I48Y-00W001

MCP7F60-W001R30

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 1m, 30AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

400GE

980-9I48Z-00W002

MCP7F60-W002R26

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 2m, 26AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

400GE

980-9I822-00W02A

MCP7F60-W02AR26

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 2.5m, 26AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

400GE

980-9IA3S-00W001

MCP7H60-W001R30

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 1m, 30AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

400GE

980-9IA3T-00W002

MCP7H60-W002R26

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 2m, 26AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

400GE

980-9IA3U-00W003

MCP7H60-W003R26

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 3m, 26AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

400GE

980-9IA3V-00W01A

MCP7H60-W01AR30

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m, 30AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

400GE

980-9IA3W-00W02A

MCP7H60-W02AR26

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 2.5m, 26AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

NDR

N/A

980-9I432-00N001

MCP7Y00-N001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I433-00N001

MCP7Y00-N001-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m, flat top

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I924-00N002

MCP7Y00-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I925-00N002

MCP7Y00-N002-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m, flat top

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I92N-00N003

MCP7Y00-N003

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 3m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I926-00N01A

MCP7Y00-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I927-00N01A

MCP7Y00-N01A-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m, flat top

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I92O-00N02A

MCP7Y00-N02A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2.5m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I928-00N001

MCP7Y10-N001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I929-00N002

MCP7Y10-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I80P-00N003

MCP7Y10-N003

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,3m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I80A-00N01A

MCP7Y10-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1.5m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I80Q-00N02A

MCP7Y10-N02A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2.5m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I80B-00N001

MCP7Y40-N001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I80C-00N002

MCP7Y40-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I75R-00N003

MCP7Y40-N003

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 3m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I75D-00N01A

MCP7Y40-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1.5m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I75S-00N02A

MCP7Y40-N02A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2.5m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I75E-00N001

MCP7Y50-N001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I75F-00N001

MCP7Y50-N001-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m, flat top

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I46G-00N002

MCP7Y50-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I46H-00N002

MCP7Y50-N002-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m, flat top

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I46T-00N003

MCP7Y50-N003

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 3m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I46I-00N01A

MCP7Y50-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I46J-00N01A

MCP7Y50-N01A-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m, flat top

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I46U-00N02A

MCP7Y50-N02A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2.5m

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I73U-000003

MFP7E10-N003

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF , MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 3m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I73V-000005

MFP7E10-N005

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 5m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I57W-000007

MFP7E10-N007

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 7m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I57X-00N010

MFP7E10-N010

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 10m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I57Y-000015

MFP7E10-N015

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF , MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 15m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I57Z-000020

MFP7E10-N020

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 20m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I573-00N025

MFP7E10-N025

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 25m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I570-00N030

MFP7E10-N030

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 30m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I570-00N035

MFP7E10-N035

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 35m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I570-00N040

MFP7E10-N040

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 40m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I57Y-00N050

MFP7E10-N050

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 50m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I571-00N003

MFP7E20-N003

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 3m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I572-00N005

MFP7E20-N005

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 5m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I573-00N007

MFP7E20-N007

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 7m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I554-00N010

MFP7E20-N010

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 10m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I555-00N015

MFP7E20-N015

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 15m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I556-00N020

MFP7E20-N020

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 20m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I557-00N030

MFP7E20-N030

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 30m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I55Z-00N050

MFP7E20-N050

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 50m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I559-00N002

MFP7E30-N002

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 2m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I55A-00N003

MFP7E30-N003

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 3m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I55B-00N005

MFP7E30-N005

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 5m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I58C-00N007

MFP7E30-N007

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 7m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I58D-00N010

MFP7E30-N010

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 10m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I58E-00N015

MFP7E30-N015

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 15m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I58F-00N020

MFP7E30-N020

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 20m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I58G-00N030

MFP7E30-N030

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 30m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I580-00N030

MFP7E30-N040

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 40m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I58H-00N050

MFP7E30-N050

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 50m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I581-00N050

MFP7E30-N060

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 60m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I582-00N050

MFP7E30-N070

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 70m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I58I-00N100

MFP7E30-N100

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 100m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I58J-00N150

MFP7E30-N150

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 150m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I58K-00N003

MFP7E40-N003

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 3m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I58L-00N005

MFP7E40-N005

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 5m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I58M-00N007

MFP7E40-N007

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 7m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I58N-00N010

MFP7E40-N010

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 10m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I56O-00N015

MFP7E40-N015

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 15m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I56P-00N020

MFP7E40-N020

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 20m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I56Q-00N030

MFP7E40-N030

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 30m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I56R-000050

MFP7E40-N050

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 50m

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I693-00NS00

MMA1Z00-NS400

NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, QSFP112, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top

P-Rel

NDR

N/A

980-9I51A-00NS00

MMA4Z00-NS-FLT*

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I51S-00NS00

MMA4Z00-NS400

NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I51C-00NS00

MMA4Z00-NV4-FLT

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,4xNVlink4, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 850nm, flat top

Prototype

N/A

400GE

980-9I16Y-00W000

MMS1V00-WM

NVIDIA transceiver, 400GbE, QSFP-DD, MPO, 1310nm, DR4

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I30F-00NS00

MMS4X00-NL400

NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 30m, flat top

EOL [Prototype]

NDR

N/A

980-9I30G-00NM00

MMS4X00-NM

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO, 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, finned

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I301-00NM00

MMS4X00-NM-FLT

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, flat top

Prototype

NDR

N/A

980-9I30H-00NM00

MMS4X00-NS

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, finned

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I30I-00NM00

MMS4X00-NS-FLT

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, flat top

MP

NDR

N/A

980-9I31N-00NM00

MMS4X00-NS400

NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, flat top

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I30L-00N000

MMS4X50-NM

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps, 2xFR4, 2xNDR, OSFP, 2xLC-LC, 1310nm SMF, up to 2km, finned

P-Rel

NDR

NA

980-9IA0H-00N001

MCP4Y10-N001-FTF

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m, flat to finned

MP

NDR

NA

980-9IA0L-00N00A

MCP4Y10-N00A-FLT

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m, flat top

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I068-00NM00

MMS1X00-NS400

NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps, NDR, QSFP112, MPO, 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, flat top

Early BOM

Note

* MMA4Z00-NS-FLT transceiver is used with the following ConnectX-7 adapter cards ONLY: MCX750500B-0D0K / MCX750500C-0D0K / MCX750500B-0D00 / MCX750500C-0D00.

Validated and Supported HDR Cables

IB Data Rate

Eth Data Rate

NVIDIA P/N

Legacy OPN

Description

LifeCycle Phase

HDR

NA

980-9I45A-09H035

MFS1S00-H035V

Mellanox active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 35m

MP

HDR

NA

980-9I45G-09H090

MFS1S00-H090V

Mellanox active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 90m

LTB [MP]

HDR

NA

980-9I45O-00H200

MFS1S00-H200E

Mellanox active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 200m

EOL [EVT]

HDR

200GE

980-9I548-00H001

MCP1650-H001E30

Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 1m

HVM

HDR

200GE

980-9I549-00H002

MCP1650-H002E26

Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 2m

HVM

HDR

200GE

980-9I54A-00H00A

MCP1650-H00AE30

Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 0.5m

HVM

HDR

200GE

980-9I54B-00H01A

MCP1650-H01AE30

Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 1.5 m

HVM

N/A

200GE

980-9I54C-00V001

MCP1650-V001E30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I54D-00V002

MCP1650-V002E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I54G-00V003

MCP1650-V003E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG

EOL [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I54H-00V00A

MCP1650-V00AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I54I-00V01A

MCP1650-V01AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I54L-00V02A

MCP1650-V02AE26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG

LTB [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I39E-00H001

MCP7H50-H001R30

Nvidia Passive copper splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 1m

HVM

HDR

200GE

980-9I99F-00H002

MCP7H50-H002R26

Nvidia Passive copper splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 2m

HVM

HDR

200GE

980-9I98G-00H01A

MCP7H50-H01AR30

Nvidia Passive copper splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m

HVM

N/A

200GE

980-9I98H-00V001

MCP7H50-V001R30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I98I-00V002

MCP7H50-V002R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I98J-00V003

MCP7H50-V003R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG

EOL [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I98K-00V01A

MCP7H50-V01AR30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG

EOL [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I98M-00V02A

MCP7H50-V02AR26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I98O-00V002

MCP7H60-C002

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

200GE

980-9IA3P-00V003

MCP7H60-C003

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

200GE

980-9IA3X-00V001

MCP7H70-V001R30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

200GE

980-9IA3Y-00V002

MCP7H70-V002R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

200GE

980-9I43Z-00V003

MCP7H70-V003R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4x4SFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

200GE

980-9I430-00V01A

MCP7H70-V01AR30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

N/A

200GE

980-9I431-00V02A

MCP7H70-V02AR26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG

EOL [P-Rel]

HDR

200GE

980-9I46K-00H001

MCP7Y60-H001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m, fin to flat

MP

HDR

200GE

980-9I46L-00H002

MCP7Y60-H002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m, fin to flat

MP

HDR

200GE

980-9I93M-00H01A

MCP7Y60-H01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m, fin to flat

MP

HDR

200GE

980-9I93N-00H001

MCP7Y70-H001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 4x100Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m, fin to flat

MP

HDR

200GE

980-9I93O-00H002

MCP7Y70-H002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 4x100Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m, fin to flat

MP

HDR

200GE

980-9I47P-00H01A

MCP7Y70-H01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 4x100Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m, fin to flat

MP

HDR

N/A

980-9I41X-00H003

MFA7U10-H003

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m

P-Rel

HDR

N/A

980-9I11Z-00H005

MFA7U10-H005

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m

P-Rel

HDR

N/A

980-9I111-00H010

MFA7U10-H010

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m

P-Rel

HDR

N/A

980-9I113-00H015

MFA7U10-H015

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m

P-Rel

HDR

N/A

980-9I115-00H020

MFA7U10-H020

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m

P-Rel

HDR

N/A

980-9I117-00H030

MFA7U10-H030

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m

P-Rel

HDR

N/A

980-9I124-00H003

MFS1S00-H003E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I457-00H003

MFS1S00-H003V

Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 3m

MP

HDR

N/A

980-9I45A-00H005

MFS1S00-H005E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I45D-00H005

MFS1S00-H005V

Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 5m

MP

HDR

N/A

980-9I45G-00H010

MFS1S00-H010E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I45J-00H010

MFS1S00-H010V

Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 10m

MP

HDR

N/A

980-9I45M-00H015

MFS1S00-H015E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I45O-00H015

MFS1S00-H015V

Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 15m

MP

HDR

N/A

980-9I45R-00H020

MFS1S00-H020E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I45T-00H020

MFS1S00-H020V

Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 20m

MP

HDR

N/A

980-9I45Y-00H030

MFS1S00-H030E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I440-00H030

MFS1S00-H030V

Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 30m

MP

HDR

N/A

980-9I455-00H050

MFS1S00-H050E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I447-00H050

MFS1S00-H050V

Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 50m

MP

HDR

N/A

980-9I44G-00H100

MFS1S00-H100E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I44H-00H100

MFS1S00-H100V

Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 100m

MP

HDR

200GE

980-9I44K-00H130

MFS1S00-H130V

Nvidia active optical cable, up to 200Gbps , QSFP56 to QSFP56, 130m

MP

N/A

200GE

980-9I44P-00V003

MFS1S00-V003E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I45Q-00V005

MFS1S00-V005E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I45R-00V010

MFS1S00-V010E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I44S-00V015

MFS1S00-V015E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I44T-00V020

MFS1S00-V020E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I44U-00V030

MFS1S00-V030E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I44V-00V050

MFS1S00-V050E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m

LTB [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I44W-00V100

MFS1S00-V100E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m

EOL [HVM][HIBERN/ATE]

HDR

N/A

980-9I452-00H003

MFS1S50-H003E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 3m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I445-00H003

MFS1S50-H003V

Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 3m

HVM

HDR

N/A

980-9I956-00H005

MFS1S50-H005E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 5m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I969-00H005

MFS1S50-H005V

Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 5m

HVM

HDR

N/A

980-9I95A-00H010

MFS1S50-H010E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 10m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I96D-00H010

MFS1S50-H010V

Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 10m

HVM

HDR

N/A

980-9I95E-00H015

MFS1S50-H015E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 15m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I96H-00H015

MFS1S50-H015V

Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 15m

HVM

HDR

N/A

980-9I95I-00H020

MFS1S50-H020E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 20m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I96L-00H020

MFS1S50-H020V

Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 20m

HVM

HDR

N/A

980-9I95M-00H030

MFS1S50-H030E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56 , LSZH, 30m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I96P-00H030

MFS1S50-H030V

Nvidia active optical splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps , QSFP56 to 2x QSFP56, 30m

HVM

N/A

200GE

980-9I95Q-00V003

MFS1S50-V003E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m

EOL [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I96R-00V005

MFS1S50-V005E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m

EOL [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I96S-00V010

MFS1S50-V010E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m

EOL [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I96T-00V015

MFS1S50-V015E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m

EOL [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I95U-00V020

MFS1S50-V020E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m

EOL [HVM]

N/A

200GE

980-9I95V-00V030

MFS1S50-V030E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m

EOL [HVM]

HDR

N/A

980-9I17S-00HS00

MMA1T00-HS

NVIDIA transceiver, HDR, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m

HVM

N/A

200GE

980-9I20T-00V000

MMA1T00-VS

NVIDIA transceiver, 200GbE, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m

HVM

HDR

N/A

980-9I055-00H000

MMS1W50-HM

NVIDIA transceiver, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LC-LC, 1310nm, FR4

MP

HDR

N/A

980-9I41X-00H003

MFA7U10-H003

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m

P-Rel

HDR

N/A

980-9I11Z-00H005

MFA7U10-H005

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m

P-Rel

HDR

N/A

980-9I111-00H010

MFA7U10-H010

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m

P-Rel

HDR

N/A

980-9I113-00H015

MFA7U10-H015

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m

P-Rel

HDR

N/A

980-9I115-00H020

MFA7U10-H020

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m

P-Rel

HDR

N/A

980-9I117-00H030

MFA7U10-H030

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m

P-Rel

HDR

NA

980-9I45E-09H070

MFS1S00-H070V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, LSZH, 70m

MP

HDR

NA

980-9I41Y-00H003

MFA7U10-H003-FLT

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m, flat top

P-Rel

HDR

NA

980-9I110-00H005

MFA7U10-H005-FLT

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m, flat top

P-Rel

HDR

NA

980-9I112-00H010

MFA7U10-H010-FLT

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m, flat top

P-Rel

HDR

NA

980-9I114-00H015

MFA7U10-H015-FLT

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m, flat top

P-Rel

HDR

NA

980-9I116-00H020

MFA7U10-H020-FLT

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m, flat top

P-Rel

HDR

NA

980-9I118-00H030

MFA7U10-H030-FLT

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m, flat top

P-Rel

Firmware Upgrade

Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) package at network.nvidia.com/products/adapter-software/firmware-tools/

PRM Revision Compatibility

This firmware version complies with the NVIDIA Switches Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 1.40 or later.

