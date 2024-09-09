NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware v31.2010.1404 Release Notes
Changes and New Features

Keyword

Description

31.2010.1310

Systems

Added GA-level support for NVIDIA Quantum-2-based switch QM9790.

Congestion Control

Added ES-level support for congestion control class key.

Vendor Key

Added ES-level support for vendor class key.

Hierarchy Information

Added support for Hierarchy Information mad.

Remote Debug Token

Added support for Remote Debug Token.

NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™

Added GA-level support for SHARPv2 for NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems.

Counters

Added support for PortVLXmitFlowCtlUpdateErrors counters.

Security

Added support for Secure Firmware and Secure Firmware Boot on NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems.
