Known Issues
The following sections describe known issues in firmware releases and possible workarounds.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
2923464
|
Description: When using MMS4X00-NL Optical module, on rare occasions port that is in NDR speed may get stuck and stay in Polling state.
|
Workaround: On most occasions, toggling the port will solve the issue.
|
Keywords: NVIDIA Quantum-2, NDR, Optical Module
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1404
|
2849215
|
Description: On NVIDIA Quantum-2 switches, when working with MFA7U10-H0xx cables, if one of the ports in a cage is disabled at the time of initialization by user configuration, reenabling the port will require toggling the link (i.e. enable → disable → enable).
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: NVIDIA Quantum-2, Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
|
2910161
|
Description: In auto-negotiation flow, using copper cables when toggling both port's sides may cause the port to get stuck on rare occasions.
|
Workaround: Toggle the port again.
|
Keywords: Auto-Negotiation, Copper Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
|
2872688
|
Description: On some occasions, when using NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems with Optical cables, the link up time can take a long time.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Link Up
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
|
2885798
|
Description: In NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems, effective errors may occur with short Copper cable MCP4Y10-N00B.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Copper Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
|
2890632
|
Description: Currently, on NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems, changing the Optical module rate is not allowed.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Optical Modules
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
|
2859363
|
Description: When using NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems in Auto-Neg mode, NDR speed in one lane (1x) is not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Auto-Neg
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
|
2838195
|
Description: Using NDR speed with Optical Transceivers causes bandwidth to be 350Gb/s instead of 400Gb/s in small packets.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Optical Transceivers
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
|
2834238
|
Description: When using Optical Transceiver, toggling a port in a cage may toggle the adjacent port in the cage.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Optical Transceivers, Port Toggle
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
|
2826373
|
Description: When using copper cables, link up time may take up to 5 minutes.
|
Workaround: Arbitration table should be set using only the low priority VL arbitration table.
|
Keywords: Auto Negotiation
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
|
955641
|
Description: VL_HIGH_LIMIT is not affecting the VL arbiter as expected.
|
Workaround: Arbitration table should be set using only the low priority VL arbitration table.
|
Keywords: VL Arbitration
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
|
1249608
|
Description: Configuring weight "0" for VL, results in unexpected behavior.
|
Workaround: Arbitration table should be configured with weights other than "0".
|
Keywords: VL Arbitration
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
|
2057793
|
Description: Congestion profiles in VS-MAD PortProfileSetting support only fixed mode. Percentage mode is not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: InfiniBand Congestion Control
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
|
Unsupported Features
|
Features that are not yet supported in the NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems: