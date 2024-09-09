Changes and New Features History
|
Keyword
|
Description
|
31.2010.1310
|
Systems
|
Added GA-level support for NVIDIA Quantum-2-based switch QM9790.
|
Congestion Control
|
Added ES-level support for congestion control class key.
|
Vendor Key
|
Added ES-level support for vendor class key.
|
Hierarchy Information
|
Added support for Hierarchy Information mad.
|
Remote Debug Token
|
Added support for Remote Debug Token.
|
NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™
|
Added GA-level support for SHARPv2 for NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems.
|
Counters
|
Added support for PortVLXmitFlowCtlUpdateErrors counters.
|
Security
|
Added support for Secure Firmware and Secure Firmware Boot on NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems.