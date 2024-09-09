On This Page
Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA Quantum™-2 firmware. This firmware complements the NVIDIA Quantum switch with a set of advanced features, allowing easy and remote management of the switch.
This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand—SDR, EDR, HDR, NDR
This firmware supports the devices listed in the table below:
|
Model Number
|
Description
|
QM9790
|
NVIDIA Quantum 2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth
This firmware version has been validated to work against platforms with the following firmware and software versions.
|
HCA/Switch
|
Firmware Version
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
31.2010.2036
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
27.2010.2036
|
Switch-IB 2
|
15.2010.2036
|
ConnectX-6
|
20.32.1010
|
MFT
|
4.18.1-7
Switch and HCAs InfiniBand Cable Connectivity Matrix
NVIDIA Quantum™ based switches and NVIDIA® ConnectX® HCAs support HDR (PAM4, 50Gb/s per lane) and EDR (NRZ, 25Gb/s per lane) technologies. As the ConnectX adapter cards are identified by their maximum supported throughput (e.g., ConnectX-6 VPI 100Gb/s card can support either 2-lanes of 50Gb/s or 4-lanes of 25Gb/s), the exact connectivity will be determined by the cable that is being used.
As a reference:
|
Speed Mode
|
Speed Supported
|
Number of Lanes Used
|
NDR
|
400Gb/s InfiniBand
|
4 lanes of 100Gb/s
|
NDR200
|
200Gb/s InfiniBand
|
2 lanes of 100Gb/s
|
HDR
|
200Gb/s InfiniBand
|
4 lanes of 50Gb/s
|
HDR100
|
100Gb/s InfiniBand
|
2 lanes of 50Gb/s
|
EDR
|
100Gb/s InfiniBand
|
4 lanes of 25Gb/s
The following tables present the connectivity matrix, between NVIDIA Quantum based switches, ConnectX HCA, and the cables.
Switch-to-Switch Connectivity
NVIDIA Quantum-2 switches come with OSFP cages. NVIDIA Quantum and Switch-IB 2 switches come with QSFP cages. The connectivity matrix below are separated into multiple tables due to the above physical differences between the switches.
|
Switch
|
Switch
|
Cable
|
NDR Transceiver
|
NDR DAC/ACC
|
HDR DAC/ AOC
|
EDR DAC/ AOC
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
2 × NDR
|
2 × NDR
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2 × HDR
|
2 × EDR
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
Switch-IB 2
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2 × EDR
HCA-to-Switch Connectivity
|
Switch
|
Adapter
|
Cable
|
HDR AOC
|
HDR DAC
|
HDR100 DAC/AOC (Copper Cables Only)
|
ConnectX-6 200Gb/s
|
NDR Switch
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
2 × HDR
|
2 × HDR
|
4 × HDR100
|
ConnectX-6 100Gb/s
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
N/A
|
2 × EDR
|
4 × HDR100
|
ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
N/A
|
2 × EDR
|
N/A
Supported Link Speed
The table below lists the current supported link speed.
|
Speed
|
Cable
|
Cable Length [meters]
|
Limitations
|
NDR
|
Optical
|
Up to 30
|
NDR optical cables support only NDR speed.
|
Copper
|
Up to 2
|
HDR
|
Optical
|
Up to 30
|
HDR optical cables support only HDR speed.
|
Copper
|
Up to 2
Validated and Supported Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN #
|
Description
|
NDR
|
MMS4X00-NL*
|
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO, 1310nm SMF, DR8, up to 30m
|
NDR
|
MCP4Y10-N00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m
|
NDR
|
MCP4Y10-N00B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.75m
|
NDR
|
MCP4Y10-N001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m
|
NDR
|
MCP4Y10-N002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 2m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y70-H001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB HDR 400Gb/s to 4×100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y70-H01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB HDR 400Gb/s to 4×100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y70-H002
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB HDR 400Gb/s to 4×100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H003**
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H005**
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H010**
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H015**
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H020**
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H030**
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y60-H001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB HDR 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y60-H01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB HDR 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y60-H002
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB HDR 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m
*The minimal required firmware version for MMS4X00-NL cable is 45.110.234.
**The minimal required firmware version for MFA7U10-H0MFA7U10-H0xx is 40.120.327 .
Firmware Upgrade
Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) package at:
http://www.mellanox.com/page/management_tools
This firmware version complies with the NVIDIA Switches Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 1.40 or later.