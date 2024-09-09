NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware v31.2010.2110 Release Notes
Bug Fixes History

The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in previous versions. For a list of bug fixed from the current version, see Bug Fixes.

Internal Ref.

Issues

2890632

Description: On NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems, changing the Optical module rate was not allowed.

Keywords: Optical Modules

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036

2885798

Description: In NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems, effective errors may occur with short Copper cable MCP4Y10-N00B.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036

2910161

Description: In auto-negotiation flow, using copper cables when toggling both port's sides may cause the port to get stuck on rare occasions.

Keywords: Auto-Negotiation, Copper Cables

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036

2849215

Description: On NVIDIA Quantum-2 switches, when working with MFA7U10-H0xx cables, if one of the ports in a cage is disabled at the time of initialization by user configuration, reenabling the port will require toggling the link (i.e. enable → disable → enable).

Keywords: NVIDIA Quantum-2, Cables

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036
