NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware v31.2010.2110 Release Notes
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Firmware  NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware v31.2010.2110 Release Notes  Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Download PDF

Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see .Bug Fixes History v27.2010.11xx.

Internal Ref.

Issues

2972388

Description: Running of concurrent jobs may lead to states where jobs unexpectedly terminate or get stuck.

Keywords: SHARPv3

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110

2982113

Description: On rare occasions, job resource cleanup may fail.

Keywords: SHARPv3

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110

2971339

Description: During high load scenarios, performance degradation may be experienced.

Keywords: SHARPv3

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 9, 2024
content here