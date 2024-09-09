Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see .Bug Fixes History v27.2010.11xx.

Internal Ref. Issues 2972388 Description: Running of concurrent jobs may lead to states where jobs unexpectedly terminate or get stuck. Keywords: SHARPv3 Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036 Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110 2982113 Description: On rare occasions, job resource cleanup may fail. Keywords: SHARPv3 Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036 Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110 2971339 Description: During high load scenarios, performance degradation may be experienced. Keywords: SHARPv3 Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036 Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110