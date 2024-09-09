Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see .Bug Fixes History v27.2010.11xx.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issues
|
2972388
|
Description: Running of concurrent jobs may lead to states where jobs unexpectedly terminate or get stuck.
|
Keywords: SHARPv3
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110
|
2982113
|
Description: On rare occasions, job resource cleanup may fail.
|
Keywords: SHARPv3
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110
|
2971339
|
Description: During high load scenarios, performance degradation may be experienced.
|
Keywords: SHARPv3
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110