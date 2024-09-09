Changes and New Features History

Added GA-level support for NVIDIA Quantum-2-based switch QM9790.

Added ES-level support for congestion control class key.

Added ES-level support for vendor class key.

Added support for Hierarchy Information mad.

Added support for Remote Debug Token.

Added GA-level support for SHARPv2 for NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems.

NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™

Added support for PortVLXmitFlowCtlUpdateErrors counters.

Security