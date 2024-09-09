NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware v31.2010.2110 Release Notes
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Firmware  NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware v31.2010.2110 Release Notes  Known Issues
Download PDF

Known Issues

The following sections describe known issues in firmware releases and possible workarounds.

Internal Ref.

Issue

3000602

Description: After disconnecting MMS4X00-NL* cable and connecting Ultron cable to the same port, ports fails to link up.

Workaround: Reboot the switch.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110

2922333

Description: In some cases, MMS4X00-NL* 1.2 may have low BER.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Signal Integrity

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110

2923464

Description: When using MMS4X00-NL Optical module, on rare occasions port that is in NDR speed may get stuck and stay in Polling state.

Workaround: On most occasions, toggling the port will solve the issue.

Keywords: NVIDIA Quantum-2, NDR, Optical Module

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1404

2859363

Description: When using NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems in Auto-Neg mode, NDR speed in one lane (1x) is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Auto-Neg

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

2838195

Description: Using NDR speed with Optical Transceivers causes bandwidth to be 350Gb/s instead of 400Gb/s in small packets.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Optical Transceivers

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

2834238

Description: When using Optical Transceiver, toggling a port in a cage may toggle the adjacent port in the cage.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Optical Transceivers, Port Toggle

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

955641

Description: VL_HIGH_LIMIT is not affecting the VL arbiter as expected.

Workaround: Arbitration table should be set using only the low priority VL arbitration table.

Keywords: VL Arbitration

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

1249608

Description: Configuring weight "0" for VL, results in unexpected behavior.

Workaround: Arbitration table should be configured with weights other than "0".

Keywords: VL Arbitration

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

2057793

Description: Congestion profiles in VS-MAD PortProfileSetting support only fixed mode. Percentage mode is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: InfiniBand Congestion Control

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

Unsupported Features

Features that are not yet supported in the NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems:

  • IB Router

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 9, 2024
content here