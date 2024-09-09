Bug Fixes History
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in previous versions. For a list of bug fixed from the current version, see Bug Fixes.
Internal Ref.
Issues
2972388
Description: Running of concurrent jobs may lead to states where jobs unexpectedly terminate or get stuck.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110
2982113
Description: On rare occasions, job resource cleanup may fail.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110
2971339
Description: During high load scenarios, performance degradation may be experienced.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110
2849215
Description: On NVIDIA Quantum-2 switches, when working with MFA7U10-H0xx cables, if one of the ports in a cage is disabled at the time of initialization by user configuration, reenabling the port will require toggling the link (i.e. enable → disable → enable).
Keywords: NVIDIA Quantum-2, Cables
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036
2890632
Description: On NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems, changing the Optical module rate was not allowed.
Keywords: Optical Modules
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036
2885798
Description: In NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems, effective errors may occur with short Copper cable MCP4Y10-N00B.
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036
2910161
Description: In auto-negotiation flow, using copper cables when toggling both port's sides may cause the port to get stuck on rare occasions.
Keywords: Auto-Negotiation, Copper Cables
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036