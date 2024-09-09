NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware v31.2010.2246 Release Notes
Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see .Bug Fixes History v27.2010.11xx.

Internal Ref.

Issues

2923464

Description: When using MMS4X00-NL Optical module, on rare occasions port that is in NDR speed may get stuck and stay in Polling state.

Keywords: NDR, Optical Module

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1404

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2246

2859363

Description: When using NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems in Auto-Neg mode, NDR speed in one lane (1x) is not supported.

Keywords: Auto-Negotiation

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2246

3033131

Description: The number of flows changed from 2 to 1, as intended.

Keywords: SHARPv3

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2246
