Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see .Bug Fixes History v27.2010.11xx.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issues
|
2923464
|
Description: When using MMS4X00-NL Optical module, on rare occasions port that is in NDR speed may get stuck and stay in Polling state.
|
Keywords: NDR, Optical Module
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1404
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2246
|
2859363
|
Description: When using NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems in Auto-Neg mode, NDR speed in one lane (1x) is not supported.
|
Keywords: Auto-Negotiation
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2246
|
3033131
|
Description: The number of flows changed from 2 to 1, as intended.
|
Keywords: SHARPv3
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2246