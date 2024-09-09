NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware v31.2010.2246 Release Notes
Changes and New Features History

Keyword

Description

31.2010.2110

SHARPv3

Added GA-level support for SHARPv3 on Quantum-2 systems.

General

Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.2036

Systems

Added power and system monitoring optimizations.

SHARP V3

Added beta-level support for SHARP V3 on Quantum-2 systems.

Hash Based Forwarding

Added alpha-level support for Hash Based Forwarding Routing Capability.

Security

Added security enhancements to QM9790 system.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.1310

Systems

Added GA-level support for NVIDIA Quantum-2-based switch QM9790.

Congestion Control

Added ES-level support for congestion control class key.

Vendor Key

Added ES-level support for vendor class key.

Hierarchy Information

Added support for Hierarchy Information mad.

Remote Debug Token

Added support for Remote Debug Token.

NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™

Added GA-level support for SHARPv2 for NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems.

Counters

Added support for PortVLXmitFlowCtlUpdateErrors counters.

Security

Added support for Secure Firmware and Secure Firmware Boot on NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems.
