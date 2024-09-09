Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see .Bug Fixes History v27.2010.11xx.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issues
|
3000602
|
Description: After disconnecting MMS4X00-NL* cable and connecting Ultron cable to the same port, ports fails to link up.
|
Keywords: Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2300
|
3060122
|
Description: In the event of link fault of a link between root switch and non-root switch during the run of a job, the next job run on the non-root switch may fail.
|
Keywords: SHARPv3
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2300