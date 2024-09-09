NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware v31.2010.2300 Release Notes
Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see .Bug Fixes History v27.2010.11xx.

Internal Ref.

Issues

3000602

Description: After disconnecting MMS4X00-NL* cable and connecting Ultron cable to the same port, ports fails to link up.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2300

3060122

Description: In the event of link fault of a link between root switch and non-root switch during the run of a job, the next job run on the non-root switch may fail.

Keywords: SHARPv3

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2300

