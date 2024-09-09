NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware v31.2010.3004 Release Notes
Bug Fixes History

The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in previous versions. For a list of bug fixed from the current version, see Bug Fixes.

Internal Ref.

Issues

3000602

Description: After disconnecting MMS4X00-NL* cable and connecting Ultron cable to the same port, ports fails to link up.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2300

3060122

Description: In the event of link fault of a link between root switch and non-root switch during the run of a job, the next job run on the non-root switch may fail.

Keywords: SHARPv3

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2300

2923464

Description: When using MMS4X00-NL Optical module, on rare occasions port that is in NDR speed may get stuck and stay in Polling state.

Keywords: NDR, Optical Module

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1404

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2246

2859363

Description: When using NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems in Auto-Neg mode, NDR speed in one lane (1x) is not supported.

Keywords: Auto-Negotiation

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2246

3033131

Description: The number of flows changed from 2 to 1, as intended.

Keywords: SHARPv3

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2246

2972388

Description: Running of concurrent jobs may lead to states where jobs unexpectedly terminate or get stuck.

Keywords: SHARPv3

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110

2982113

Description: On rare occasions, job resource cleanup may fail.

Keywords: SHARPv3

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110

2971339

Description: During high load scenarios, performance degradation may be experienced.

Keywords: SHARPv3

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110

2849215

Description: On NVIDIA Quantum-2 switches, when working with MFA7U10-H0xx cables, if one of the ports in a cage is disabled at the time of initialization by user configuration, reenabling the port will require toggling the link (i.e. enable → disable → enable).

Keywords: NVIDIA Quantum-2, Cables

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036

2890632

Description: On NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems, changing the Optical module rate was not allowed.

Keywords: Optical Modules

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036

2885798

Description: In NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems, effective errors may occur with short Copper cable MCP4Y10-N00B.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036

2910161

Description: In auto-negotiation flow, using copper cables when toggling both port's sides may cause the port to get stuck on rare occasions.

Keywords: Auto-Negotiation, Copper Cables

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036
