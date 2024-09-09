NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware v31.2010.3004 Release Notes
Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see .Bug Fixes History v27.2010.11xx.

Internal Ref.

Issues

3082569

Description: In some traffic patterns involving small packets, the PortRcvErrors counter may mistakenly count events of local physical errors due to an internal flow in the hardware that involve link packets.

Keywords: Counters

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2246

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3004

3085427

Description: On rare occasions, SHARP semaphore may remain locked on a port following an event of a port link down or an application crash.

Keywords: SHARPv3

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3004

3011581

Description: On rare occasions, job failures with SharpError trap may be experienced as a result of previous jobs that have failed.

Keywords: SHARPv3

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3004

