Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see .Bug Fixes History v27.2010.11xx.
Internal Ref.
Issues
3082569
Description: In some traffic patterns involving small packets, the PortRcvErrors counter may mistakenly count events of local physical errors due to an internal flow in the hardware that involve link packets.
Keywords: Counters
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2246
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3004
3085427
Description: On rare occasions, SHARP semaphore may remain locked on a port following an event of a port link down or an application crash.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3004
3011581
Description: On rare occasions, job failures with SharpError trap may be experienced as a result of previous jobs that have failed.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3004