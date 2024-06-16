Bug Fixes History
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in previous versions. For a list of bug fixed from the current version, see Bug Fixes.
Internal Ref.
Issues
3261861
Description: Connecting an HDR device to an NDR device with Optical cables longer than 30m causes degradation in the bandwidth.
Keywords: HDR-to-NDR
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4102
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4210
3335002
Description: pFRN mirror v1 header pad count showed an invalid padding size.
Keywords: PFRN
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4010
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4210
3199650
Description: A physical link failure between switches while a SHARP job is running and utilizing the link can cause one of the switches to become invalid for further SHARP jobs. This can result in either a "No resource" response for new SHARP job requests or in jobs getting stuck.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4010
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4102
3245821
Description: In case of an AR group table set request, the ARN mask is flushed for group that has an active pFRN timer.
Keywords: PFRN
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4010
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4102
3253717
Description: mask_force_clear_timeout timer in pFRN feature was not functional (the mask was not cleared when the timer expired).
Keywords: PFRN
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4010
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4102
3242209
Description: Set PFRN mad did not return error on wrong inputs in mask_clear_timer and mask_force_clear_timer fields.
Keywords: PFRN
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4010
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4102
3174239
Description: On rare occasions, traps were not properly repressed, which caused redundant traps to be sent multiple times.
Keywords: Traps
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.3118
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4010
3002314
Description: On rare occasion, when port is configured to mloop toggle may cause link to not rise.
Keywords: Optic in Mloop
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3118
3127727
Description: On rare occasion, when egress port is split to two, the egress port may get stuck due to wrong Fast Path configuration.
Keywords: Switch Hang, Fast Path, Split
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.3004
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3118
3082569
Description: In some traffic patterns involving small packets, the PortRcvErrors counter may mistakenly count events of local physical errors due to an internal flow in the hardware that involves link packets.
Keywords: Counters
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2246
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3004
3085427
Description: On rare occasions, SHARP semaphore may remain locked on a port following an event of a port link down or an application crash.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3004
3011581
Description: On rare occasions, job failures with SharpError trap may be experienced as a result of previous jobs that have failed.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3004
3000602
Description: After disconnecting MMS4X00-NL* cable and connecting Ultron cable to the same port, ports fails to link up.
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2300
3060122
Description: In the event of link fault of a link between root switch and non-root switch during the run of a job, the next job run on the non-root switch may fail.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2300
2923464
Description: When using MMS4X00-NL Optical module, on rare occasions port that is in NDR speed may get stuck and stay in Polling state.
Keywords: NDR, Optical Module
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1404
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2246
2859363
Description: When using NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems in Auto-Neg mode, NDR speed in one lane (1x) is not supported.
Keywords: Auto-Negotiation
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2246
3033131
Description: The number of flows changed from 2 to 1, as intended.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2246
2972388
Description: Running of concurrent jobs may lead to states where jobs unexpectedly terminate or get stuck.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110
2982113
Description: On rare occasions, job resource cleanup may fail.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110
2971339
Description: During high load scenarios, performance degradation may be experienced.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110
2849215
Description: On NVIDIA Quantum-2 switches, when working with MFA7U10-H0xx cables, if one of the ports in a cage is disabled at the time of initialization by user configuration, reenabling the port will require toggling the link (i.e. enable → disable → enable).
Keywords: NVIDIA Quantum-2, Cables
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036
2890632
Description: On NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems, changing the Optical module rate was not allowed.
Keywords: Optical Modules
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036
2885798
Description: In NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems, effective errors may occur with short Copper cable MCP4Y10-N00B.
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036
2910161
Description: In auto-negotiation flow, using copper cables when toggling both port's sides may cause the port to get stuck on rare occasions.
Keywords: Auto-Negotiation, Copper Cables
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036