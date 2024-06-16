Bug Fixes in This Firmware Version

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2010.4302 LTS (2022 LTS U3)
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Issues

3404837

Description: On rare occasions, SHARP semaphore may remain locked on a port following an event of port link down.

Keywords: Counters

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302

3301825

Description: The firmware does not return values for the counters "PortSwLifetimeLimitDiscards" and "PortSwHOQLifetimeLimitDiscards". Support has now been added for the counters.

Keywords: Counters

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.3118

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302

3435346

Description: In QM9700 systems, the flint burning firmware process might take longer than expected, possibly leading to timeouts in SM and logical links drops by the SM, which, in turn, may lead to failure of the flint burn command.

Keywords: SM, Timeout, Flint, Failure

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302

3459209

Description: On rare occasions, a 'group join' request may reach a timeout.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302

3412574

Description: Bandwidth is lower than expected on MMS4X00-NL-QP1 cable.

Keywords: MMS4X00-NL-QP1, Bandwidth

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302

3365516

Description: In rare cases that involves stress of traffic, unexpected hardware fast path behavior may occur, which, when toggling the port, could lead to the firmware hanging.

Keywords: Port, Turbo Path

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210

Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302

