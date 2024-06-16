Bug Fixes in This Firmware Version
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issues
|
3404837
|
Description: On rare occasions, SHARP semaphore may remain locked on a port following an event of port link down.
|
Keywords: Counters
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302
|
3301825
|
Description: The firmware does not return values for the counters "PortSwLifetimeLimitDiscards" and "PortSwHOQLifetimeLimitDiscards". Support has now been added for the counters.
|
Keywords: Counters
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.3118
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302
|
3435346
|
Description: In QM9700 systems, the flint burning firmware process might take longer than expected, possibly leading to timeouts in SM and logical links drops by the SM, which, in turn, may lead to failure of the flint burn command.
|
Keywords: SM, Timeout, Flint, Failure
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302
|
3459209
|
Description: On rare occasions, a 'group join' request may reach a timeout.
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302
|
3459209
|
Description: On rare occasions, a 'group join' request may reach a timeout.
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302
|
3412574
|
Description: Bandwidth is lower than expected on MMS4X00-NL-QP1 cable.
|
Keywords: MMS4X00-NL-QP1, Bandwidth
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302
|
3365516
|
Description: In rare cases that involves stress of traffic, unexpected hardware fast path behavior may occur, which, when toggling the port, could lead to the firmware hanging.
|
Keywords: Port, Turbo Path
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4302