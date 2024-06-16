Changes and New Features History
Keyword
Description
31.2010.4210
General
See Bug fixes.
Description
31.2010.4102
General
Stability improvements.
Description
31.2010.4010
pFRN Collector
Added support for mirroring of PFRN packets towards UFM entity (collector) in the subnet.
PKEY Filter for Multicast
Added support for MulticastPKeyTrapSuppression (PKEY mismatch filtering).
Congestion Control Updates
Added support for 1kb granularity for the port congestion profiles.
SL-to-VL Mapping
Added switch support for port mask optimization of SL-to-VL Mapping Table configuration.
General
See Bug fixes.
Description
31.2010.3118
Hash-Based Routing
Enabled the reordering of sensitive traffic to load balance on multiple ports by using Hash-Based Routing.
General
See Bug fixes.
Description
31.2010.3004
Counters
Added support for PortXmitWaitVLExtended counters.
pFRN
Added support for pFRN (Proactive Fault Routing Notification) which allows for dynamic link failure detection and route correction for topologies based on Adaptive Routing
General
See Bug fixes.
Description
31.2010.2300
SHARPv3
Added GA-level support for aggregation jobs to run over parallel links.
General
Description
31.2010.2246
SHARPv3
Added beta-level support for aggregation jobs to run over parallel links.
General
Description
31.2010.2110
SHARPv3
Added GA-level support for SHARPv3 on Quantum-2 systems.
General
Description
31.2010.2036
Systems
Added power and system monitoring optimizations.
SHARP V3
Added beta-level support for SHARP V3 on Quantum-2 systems.
Hash Based Forwarding
Added alpha-level support for Hash Based Forwarding Routing Capability.
Security
Added security enhancements to QM9790 system.
Description
31.2010.1310
Systems
Added GA-level support for NVIDIA Quantum-2-based switch QM9790.
Congestion Control
Added ES-level support for congestion control class key.
Vendor Key
Added ES-level support for vendor class key.
Hierarchy Information
Added support for Hierarchy Information mad.
Remote Debug Token
Added support for Remote Debug Token.
NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™
Added GA-level support for SHARPv2 for NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems.
Counters
Added support for PortVLXmitFlowCtlUpdateErrors counters.
Security
Added support for Secure Firmware and Secure Firmware Boot on NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems.