Bug Fixes History

Internal Ref.
Issues
3362685
Description: In QM9700 systems, when a transceiver module is plugged in when only one of the optic cables is connected (while the second cable is disconnected), the port LED may be incorrectly displayed on the disconnected side.
Keywords: Port LED, Optic Cables
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4102
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.5108
3377608
Description: When operating in dynamic trees allocation mode, MAD error responses might be received in libsharp.
Keywords: sharp_am, libsharp
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.5108
3362200
Description: In rare cases that involve stress of traffic, unexpected hardware fast path behavior may occur, possibly leading to the switch firmware hanging when toggling the ports.
Keywords: Turbo Path
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.5002
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.5108
3301825
Description: The firmware does not return values for the counters "PortSwLifetimeLimitDiscards" and "PortSwHOQLifetimeLimitDiscards". Support has now been added for the counters.
Keywords: Counters
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.3118
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.5042
3335002
Description: pFRN mirror v1 header pad count showed an invalid padding size.
Keywords: PFRN
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4010
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.5042
3269531
Description: After multiple MSPS (Management System Power Supply register) calls, the switch gets stuck.
Keywords: MSPS
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.3118
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.5002
3267152
Description: On NDR devices, when collecting BER data, the peer falls, causing the switch to hang.
Keywords: BER COLLECT
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4102
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.5002
3261861
Description: Connecting an HDR device to an NDR device with Optical cables longer than 30m causes degradation in the bandwidth.
Keywords: HDR-to-NDR
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4102
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.5002
2974424
Description: Currently, on cables that perform polarity inversion there is no link up.
Keywords: Cables, Polarity Inversion
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.3118
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.5002
3199650
Description: A physical link failure between switches while a SHARP job is running and utilizing the link can cause one of the switches to become invalid for further SHARP jobs. This can result in either a "No resource" response for new SHARP job requests or in jobs getting stuck.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4010
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4102
3245821
Description: In case of an AR group table set request, the ARN mask is flushed for group that has an active pFRN timer.
Keywords: PFRN
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4010
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4102
3253717
Description: mask_force_clear_timeout timer in pFRN feature was not functional (the mask was not cleared when the timer expired).
Keywords: PFRN
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4010
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4102
3242209
Description: Set PFRN mad did not return error on wrong inputs in mask_clear_timer and mask_force_clear_timer fields.
Keywords: PFRN
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4010
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4102
3143685
Description: The switch does not return SN or PN when trying to call via mlxlink or ibdiagnet.
Keywords: SN, PN, mlxlink, ibdiagnet
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2300
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4010
3174239
Description: On rare occasions, traps were not properly repressed, which caused redundant traps to be sent multiple times.
Keywords: Traps
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.3118
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.4010
3002314
Description: On rare occasion, when port is configured to mloop toggle may cause link to not rise.
Keywords: Optic in Mloop
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3118
3127727
Description: On rare occasion, when egress port is split to two, the egress port may get stuck due to wrong Fast Path configuration.
Keywords: Switch Hang, Fast Path, Split
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.3004
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3118
3082569
Description: In some traffic patterns involving small packets, the PortRcvErrors counter may mistakenly count events of local physical errors due to an internal flow in the hardware that involves link packets.
Keywords: Counters
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2246
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3004
3085427
Description: On rare occasions, SHARP semaphore may remain locked on a port following an event of a port link down or an application crash.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3004
3011581
Description: On rare occasions, job failures with SharpError trap may be experienced as a result of previous jobs that have failed.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3004
3000602
Description: After disconnecting MMS4X00-NL* cable and connecting Ultron cable to the same port, ports fails to link up.
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2300
3060122
Description: In the event of link fault of a link between root switch and non-root switch during the run of a job, the next job run on the non-root switch may fail.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2300
2923464
Description: When using MMS4X00-NL Optical module, on rare occasions port that is in NDR speed may get stuck and stay in Polling state.
Keywords: NDR, Optical Module
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1404
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2246
2859363
Description: When using NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems in Auto-Neg mode, NDR speed in one lane (1x) is not supported.
Keywords: Auto-Negotiation
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2246
3033131
Description: The number of flows changed from 2 to 1, as intended.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2246
2972388
Description: Running of concurrent jobs may lead to states where jobs unexpectedly terminate or get stuck.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110
2982113
Description: On rare occasions, job resource cleanup may fail.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110
2971339
Description: During high load scenarios, performance degradation may be experienced.
Keywords: SHARPv3
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2110
2849215
Description: On NVIDIA Quantum-2 switches, when working with MFA7U10-H0xx cables, if one of the ports in a cage is disabled at the time of initialization by user configuration, reenabling the port will require toggling the link (i.e. enable → disable → enable).
Keywords: NVIDIA Quantum-2, Cables
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036
2890632
Description: On NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems, changing the Optical module rate was not allowed.
Keywords: Optical Modules
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036
2885798
Description: In NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems, effective errors may occur with short Copper cable MCP4Y10-N00B.
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036
2910161
Description: In auto-negotiation flow, using copper cables when toggling both port's sides may cause the port to get stuck on rare occasions.
Keywords: Auto-Negotiation, Copper Cables
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.2036