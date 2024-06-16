Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issues
|
3339363
|
Description: pFRN notification state machine got halted in busy-wait on all riscs due to inability to free TX credits.
|
Keywords: pFRN
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.3118
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.6064
|
3393378
|
Description: In some cases, pFRN configuration over multi-SWID caused out-of-bound access to an array and overran FLID configuration.
|
Keywords: pFRN
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.6064
|
3342918
|
Description: On rare occasions, the port might get stuck (in all speeds) during the link up flow when using optical modules.
|
Keywords: Port Link Up, Port Toggling, Optical Modules
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.6064
|
3395821
|
Description: Bandwidth is lower than expected on MMS4X00-NL-QP1 cable.
|
Keywords: MMS4X00-NL-QP1, Bandwidth
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.6064
|
2824249
|
Description: After a firmware update failure, the bad image was not erased.
|
Keywords: Installation, Firmware
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2036
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.6064