NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2010.6064
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Firmware  NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2010.6064  Firmware Compatible Products

On This Page

Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA Quantum™-2 firmware. This firmware complements the NVIDIA Quantum switch with a set of advanced features, allowing easy and remote management of the switch.

This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand—SDR, EDR, HDR, NDR

Supported Switch Systems

This firmware supports the devices listed in the table below:

Model Number

NVIDIA SKU

Description

QM9790

920-9B210-00FN-0D2
920-9B210-00FN-0D0

NVIDIA Quantum 2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth

Firmware Interoperability

This firmware version has been validated to work against platforms with the following firmware and software versions.

HCA/Switch

Firmware Version

NVIDIA Quantum-2

31.2010.6064

NVIDIA Quantum

27.2010.6064

ConnectX-7

28.36.1010

ConnectX-6

20.36.1010

Minimal MFT verison

4.23.0-102

Supported Cables

Warning

NVIDIA does not support InfiniBand cables or modules not qualified or approved by NVIDIA.

Switch and HCAs InfiniBand Cable Connectivity Matrix

NVIDIA Quantum™ based switches and NVIDIA® ConnectX® HCAs support HDR (PAM4, 50Gb/s per lane) and EDR (NRZ, 25Gb/s per lane) technologies. As the ConnectX adapter cards are identified by their maximum supported throughput (e.g., ConnectX-6 VPI 100Gb/s card can support either 2-lanes of 50Gb/s or 4-lanes of 25Gb/s), the exact connectivity will be determined by the cable that is being used.

As a reference:

Speed Mode

Speed Supported

Number of Lanes Used

NDR

400Gb/s InfiniBand

4 lanes of 100Gb/s

NDR200

200Gb/s InfiniBand

2 lanes of 100Gb/s

HDR

200Gb/s InfiniBand

4 lanes of 50Gb/s

HDR100

100Gb/s InfiniBand

2 lanes of 50Gb/s

EDR

100Gb/s InfiniBand

4 lanes of 25Gb/s

The following tables present the connectivity matrix, between NVIDIA Quantum based switches, ConnectX HCA, and the cables.

Switch-to-Switch Connectivity

NVIDIA Quantum-2 switches come with OSFP cages. NVIDIA Quantum and Switch-IB 2 switches come with QSFP cages. The connectivity matrix below are separated into multiple tables due to the above physical differences between the switches.

Switch

Switch

Cable

NDR Transceiver

NDR DAC/ACC

HDR DAC/ AOC

EDR DAC/ AOC

NVIDIA Quantum-2

NVIDIA Quantum-2

2 × NDR

2 × NDR

N/A

N/A

NVIDIA Quantum-2

NVIDIA Quantum

N/A

N/A

2 × HDR

2 × EDR

NVIDIA Quantum-2

Switch-IB 2

N/A

N/A

N/A

2 × EDR

HCA-to-Switch Connectivity

Switch

Adapter

Cable

HDR AOC

HDR DAC

HDR100 DAC/AOC (Copper Cables Only)

ConnectX-6 200Gb/s

NDR Switch

NVIDIA Quantum-2

2 × HDR

2 × HDR

4 × HDR100

ConnectX-6 100Gb/s

NVIDIA Quantum-2

N/A

2 × EDR

4 × HDR100

ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5

NVIDIA Quantum-2

N/A

2 × EDR

N/A

Supported Link Speed

The table below lists the current supported link speed.

Speed

Cable

Cable Length [meters]

Limitations

NDR

Optical

Up to 30

NDR optical cables support only NDR speed.

Copper

Up to 2

HDR

Optical

Up to 30

HDR optical cables support only HDR speed.

Copper

Up to 2

Validated and Supported Cables

Speed

Cable OPN #

Description

NDR

MCP7Y50-N001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB NDR 800Gb/s to 4×200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m

NDR

MCP7Y50-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB NDR 800Gb/s to 4×200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m

NDR

MCP7Y50-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB NDR 800Gb/s to 4×200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m

NDR

MCP7Y00-N001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB NDR 800Gb/s to 2×400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m

NDR

MCP7Y00-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB NDR 800Gb/s to 2×400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 1.5m

NDR

MCP7Y00-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB NDR 800Gb/s to 2×400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m

NDR

MMS4X00-NL*

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO, 1310nm SMF, DR8, up to 30m

NDR

MCP4Y10-N00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m

NDR

MCP4Y10-N00B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.75m

NDR

MCP4Y10-N001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m

NDR

MCP4Y10-N01A

NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1.5m

NDR

MCP4Y10-N002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 2m

HDR

MCP7Y70-H001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB HDR 400Gb/s to 4×100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m

HDR

MCP7Y70-H01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB HDR 400Gb/s to 4×100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m

HDR

MCP7Y70-H002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB HDR 400Gb/s to 4×100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m

HDR

MFA7U10-H003**

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m

HDR

MFA7U10-H005**

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m

HDR

MFA7U10-H010**

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m

HDR

MFA7U10-H015**

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m

HDR

MFA7U10-H020**

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m

HDR

MFA7U10-H030**

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m

HDR

MCP7Y60-H001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB HDR 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m

HDR

MCP7Y60-H01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB HDR 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m

EDR

MCP7Y60-H002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB HDR 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m

Warning

*The minimal required firmware version for MMS4X00-NL-QP1 cable is 45.110.234.
**The minimal required firmware version for MFA7U10-H0MFA7U10-H0xx is 40.120.327 .


Firmware Upgrade

Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) package at network.nvidia.com/products/adapter-software/firmware-tools/

PRM Revision Compatibility

This firmware version complies with the NVIDIA Switches Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 1.40 or later.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jun 16, 2024
content here