Firmware Compatible Products

Warning NVIDIA does not support InfiniBand cables or modules not qualified or approved by NVIDIA.

NVIDIA Quantum™ based switches and NVIDIA® ConnectX® HCAs support HDR (PAM4, 50Gb/s per lane) and EDR (NRZ, 25Gb/s per lane) technologies. As the ConnectX adapter cards are identified by their maximum supported throughput (e.g., ConnectX-6 VPI 100Gb/s card can support either 2-lanes of 50Gb/s or 4-lanes of 25Gb/s), the exact connectivity will be determined by the cable that is being used.

As a reference:

Speed Mode Speed Supported Number of Lanes Used NDR 400Gb/s InfiniBand 4 lanes of 100Gb/s NDR200 200Gb/s InfiniBand 2 lanes of 100Gb/s HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand 4 lanes of 50Gb/s HDR100 100Gb/s InfiniBand 2 lanes of 50Gb/s EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand 4 lanes of 25Gb/s

The following tables present the connectivity matrix, between NVIDIA Quantum based switches, ConnectX HCA, and the cables.

NVIDIA Quantum-2 switches come with OSFP cages. NVIDIA Quantum and Switch-IB 2 switches come with QSFP cages. The connectivity matrix below are separated into multiple tables due to the above physical differences between the switches.

Switch Switch Cable NDR Transceiver NDR DAC/ACC HDR DAC/ AOC EDR DAC/ AOC NVIDIA Quantum-2 NVIDIA Quantum-2 2 × NDR 2 × NDR N/A N/A NVIDIA Quantum-2 NVIDIA Quantum N/A N/A 2 × HDR 2 × EDR NVIDIA Quantum-2 Switch-IB 2 N/A N/A N/A 2 × EDR

Switch Adapter Cable HDR AOC HDR DAC HDR100 DAC/AOC (Copper Cables Only) ConnectX-6 200Gb/s NDR Switch NVIDIA Quantum-2 2 × HDR 2 × HDR 4 × HDR100 ConnectX-6 100Gb/s NVIDIA Quantum-2 N/A 2 × EDR 4 × HDR100 ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5 NVIDIA Quantum-2 N/A 2 × EDR N/A

The table below lists the current supported link speed.

Speed Cable Cable Length [meters] Limitations NDR Optical Up to 30 NDR optical cables support only NDR speed. Copper Up to 2 HDR Optical Up to 30 HDR optical cables support only HDR speed. Copper Up to 2

Speed Cable OPN # Description NDR MCP7Y50-N001 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB NDR 800Gb/s to 4×200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m NDR MCP7Y50-N01A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB NDR 800Gb/s to 4×200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m NDR MCP7Y50-N002 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB NDR 800Gb/s to 4×200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m NDR MCP7Y00-N001 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB NDR 800Gb/s to 2×400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m NDR MCP7Y00-N01A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB NDR 800Gb/s to 2×400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 1.5m NDR MCP7Y00-N002 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB NDR 800Gb/s to 2×400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m NDR MMS4X00-NL* NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO, 1310nm SMF, DR8, up to 30m NDR MCP4Y10-N00A NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m NDR MCP4Y10-N00B NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.75m NDR MCP4Y10-N001 NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m NDR MCP4Y10-N01A NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1.5m NDR MCP4Y10-N002 NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 2m HDR MCP7Y70-H001 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB HDR 400Gb/s to 4×100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m HDR MCP7Y70-H01A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB HDR 400Gb/s to 4×100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m HDR MCP7Y70-H002 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB HDR 400Gb/s to 4×100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m HDR MFA7U10-H003** NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m HDR MFA7U10-H005** NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m HDR MFA7U10-H010** NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m HDR MFA7U10-H015** NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m HDR MFA7U10-H020** NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m HDR MFA7U10-H030** NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m HDR MCP7Y60-H001 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB HDR 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m HDR MCP7Y60-H01A NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB HDR 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m EDR MCP7Y60-H002 NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB HDR 400Gb/s to 2×200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m

Warning *The minimal required firmware version for MMS4X00-NL-QP1 cable is 45.110.234.

**The minimal required firmware version for MFA7U10-H0MFA7U10-H0xx is 40.120.327 .





Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) package at network.nvidia.com/products/adapter-software/firmware-tools/