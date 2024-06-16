Known Issues
The following sections describe known issues in firmware releases and possible workarounds.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3407038
|
Description: An unresponsive PSU client can cause the SDA I2C line to hang.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: I2C
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.6064
|
3389432
|
Description: The flint burning firmware process might take longer than expected, possibly leading to timeouts in SM and logical links drops by the SM. This, in turn, may lead to failure of the flint burn command.
|
Workaround: In case of flint burn command failure, reinvoke the command. If the problem persists, contact support for further instructions.
|
Keywords: SM, Timeout, Flint, Failure
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.6064
|
3323781
|
Description: GMP MADs with GRH header towards the Router are not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Routers
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.5042
|
2922333
|
Description: In some cases, MMS4X00-NL1.2 may have low BER.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Signal Integrity
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110
|
2838195
|
Description: Using NDR speed with Optical Transceivers causes bandwidth to be 350Gb/s instead of 400Gb/s in small packets.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Optical Transceivers
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
|
2834238
|
Description: When using Optical Transceiver, toggling a port in a cage may toggle the adjacent port in the cage.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Optical Transceivers, Port Toggle
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
|
955641
|
Description: VL_HIGH_LIMIT is not affecting the VL arbiter as expected.
|
Workaround: Arbitration table should be set using only the low priority VL arbitration table.
|
Keywords: VL Arbitration
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
|
1249608
|
Description: Configuring weight "0" for VL, results in unexpected behavior.
|
Workaround: Arbitration table should be configured with weights other than "0".
|
Keywords: VL Arbitration
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
|
2057793
|
Description: Congestion profiles in VS-MAD PortProfileSetting support only fixed mode. Percentage mode is not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: InfiniBand Congestion Control
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310