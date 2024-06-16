NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2010.6064
The following sections describe known issues in firmware releases and possible workarounds.

Internal Ref.

Issue

3407038

Description: An unresponsive PSU client can cause the SDA I2C line to hang.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: I2C

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.6064

3389432

Description: The flint burning firmware process might take longer than expected, possibly leading to timeouts in SM and logical links drops by the SM. This, in turn, may lead to failure of the flint burn command.

Workaround: In case of flint burn command failure, reinvoke the command. If the problem persists, contact support for further instructions.

Keywords: SM, Timeout, Flint, Failure

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.6064

3323781

Description: GMP MADs with GRH header towards the Router are not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Routers

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.5042

2922333

Description: In some cases, MMS4X00-NL1.2 may have low BER.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Signal Integrity

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110

2838195

Description: Using NDR speed with Optical Transceivers causes bandwidth to be 350Gb/s instead of 400Gb/s in small packets.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Optical Transceivers

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

2834238

Description: When using Optical Transceiver, toggling a port in a cage may toggle the adjacent port in the cage.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Optical Transceivers, Port Toggle

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

955641

Description: VL_HIGH_LIMIT is not affecting the VL arbiter as expected.

Workaround: Arbitration table should be set using only the low priority VL arbitration table.

Keywords: VL Arbitration

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

1249608

Description: Configuring weight "0" for VL, results in unexpected behavior.

Workaround: Arbitration table should be configured with weights other than "0".

Keywords: VL Arbitration

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

2057793

Description: Congestion profiles in VS-MAD PortProfileSetting support only fixed mode. Percentage mode is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: InfiniBand Congestion Control

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

