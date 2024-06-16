Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issues
|
3326692
|
Description: Wrap-around of the time_since_last_clear counter caused incorrect reporting of counters on the port.
|
Keywords: Counters
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.3118
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.6102
|
3389432
|
Description: The flint burning firmware process might take longer than expected, possibly leading to timeouts in SM and logical links drops by the SM, which, in turn, may lead to failure of the flint burn command.
|
Keywords: SM, Timeout, Flint, Failure
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.6064
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.6102