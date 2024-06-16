On This Page
Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA Quantum™-2 firmware. This firmware complements the NVIDIA Quantum switch with a set of advanced features, allowing easy and remote management of the switch.
This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand—SDR, EDR, HDR, NDR
This firmware supports the devices listed in the table below:
|
Model Number
|
NVIDIA SKU
|
Description
|
QM9790
|
920-9B210-00FN-0D2
|
NVIDIA Quantum 2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth
This firmware version has been validated to work against platforms with the following firmware and software versions.
|
HCA/Switch
|
Firmware Version
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
31.2010.6102
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
27.2010.6102
|
ConnectX-7
|
28.36.1010
|
ConnectX-6
|
20.36.1010
|
Minimal MFT verison
|
4.23.0-102
NVIDIA does not support InfiniBand cables or modules not qualified or approved by NVIDIA.
Switch and HCAs InfiniBand Cable Connectivity Matrix
NVIDIA Quantum™ based switches and NVIDIA® ConnectX® HCAs support HDR (PAM4, 50Gb/s per lane) and EDR (NRZ, 25Gb/s per lane) technologies. As the ConnectX adapter cards are identified by their maximum supported throughput (e.g., ConnectX-6 VPI 100Gb/s card can support either 2-lanes of 50Gb/s or 4-lanes of 25Gb/s), the exact connectivity will be determined by the cable that is being used.
As a reference:
|
Speed Mode
|
Speed Supported
|
Number of Lanes Used
|
NDR
|
400Gb/s InfiniBand
|
4 lanes of 100Gb/s
|
NDR200
|
200Gb/s InfiniBand
|
2 lanes of 100Gb/s
|
HDR
|
200Gb/s InfiniBand
|
4 lanes of 50Gb/s
|
HDR100
|
100Gb/s InfiniBand
|
2 lanes of 50Gb/s
|
EDR
|
100Gb/s InfiniBand
|
4 lanes of 25Gb/s
The following tables present the connectivity matrix, between NVIDIA Quantum based switches, ConnectX HCA, and the cables.
Switch-to-Switch Connectivity
NVIDIA Quantum-2 switches come with OSFP cages. NVIDIA Quantum and Switch-IB 2 switches come with QSFP cages. The connectivity matrix below are separated into multiple tables due to the above physical differences between the switches.
|
Switch
|
Switch
|
Cable
|
NDR Transceiver
|
NDR DAC/ACC
|
HDR DAC/ AOC
|
EDR DAC/ AOC
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
2 × NDR
|
2 × NDR
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2 × HDR
|
2 × EDR
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
Switch-IB 2
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2 × EDR
HCA-to-Switch Connectivity
|
Switch
|
Adapter
|
Cable
|
HDR AOC
|
HDR DAC
|
HDR100 DAC/AOC (Copper Cables Only)
|
ConnectX-6 200Gb/s
|
NDR Switch
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
2 × HDR
|
2 × HDR
|
4 × HDR100
|
ConnectX-6 100Gb/s
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
N/A
|
2 × EDR
|
4 × HDR100
|
ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
N/A
|
2 × EDR
|
N/A
Supported Link Speed
The table below lists the current supported link speed.
|
Speed
|
Cable
|
Cable Length [meters]
|
Limitations
|
NDR
|
Optical
|
Up to 30
|
NDR optical cables support only NDR speed.
|
Copper
|
Up to 2
|
HDR
|
Optical
|
Up to 30
|
HDR optical cables support only HDR speed.
|
Copper
|
Up to 2
Validated and Supported NDR Cables
|
Speed
|
OPN
|
Description
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y00-N001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y00-N002
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y00-N01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y00-N02A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2.5m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y50-N001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y50-N002
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y50-N01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m
|
NDR
|
MMA4Z00-NS
|
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, finned
|
NDR
|
MMS4X00-NL
|
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 30m, finned
|
NDR
|
MMS4X00-NS
|
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, finned
|
NDR
|
MMA1Z00-NS400
|
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, QSFP112, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MCA4J80-N003-FTF
|
NVIDIA Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m, flat to finned
|
NDR
|
MCA7J70-N004
|
NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 4m
|
NDR
|
MCA7J70-N005
|
NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 5m
|
NDR
|
MCA7J60-N004
|
NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 4m
|
NDR
|
MCA7J60-N005
|
NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 5m
|
NDR
|
MCA7J65-N004
|
NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112, 4m
|
NDR
|
MCA7J65-N005
|
NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112, 5m
|
NDR
|
MCA7J75-N004
|
NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 4m
|
NDR
|
MCA7J75-N005
|
NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 5m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y10-N001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y10-N002
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y10-N003
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,3m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y10-N01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1.5m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y10-N02A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2.5m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y40-N001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y40-N002
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y40-N003
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 3m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y40-N01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1.5m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y40-N02A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2.5m
|
NDR
|
MMS4X00-NL400 *
|
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 30m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MMA4Z00-NS400 *
|
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MMS4X00-NS400 *
|
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MCP4Y10-N001-FLT *
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MCP4Y10-N00A-FLT *
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MCA4J80-N003-FLT *
|
Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MCP4Y10-N00A **
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m
|
NDR
|
MCP4Y10-N00B **
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.75m
|
NDR
|
MCP4Y10-N001 **
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m
|
NDR
|
MCP4Y10-N01A **
|
NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1.5m
|
NDR
|
MCP4Y10-N002 **
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 2m
*
Cables supported in adapter cards that are not supported in switches.
** Cables supported in switches that are not supported in adapter cards.
Validated and Supported HDR Cables
|
Speed
|
OPN
|
Description
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y60-H001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y60-H002
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y60-H01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y70-H001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y70-H002
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y70-H01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H003
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H005
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H010
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H015
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H020
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H030
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m
|
HDR
|
MCP1650-H001E30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP1650-H002E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP1650-H00AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP1650-H01AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H003E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H005E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H010E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H015E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H020E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H030E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H050E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H100E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H003V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 3m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H005V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 5m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H010V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 10m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H015V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 15m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H020V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 20m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H030V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 30m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H050V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 50m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H100V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 100m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H130V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 130m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H150V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 150m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S50-H0xxE
|
NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, up to 30m
Firmware Upgrade
Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) package at network.nvidia.com/products/adapter-software/firmware-tools/
This firmware version complies with the NVIDIA Switches Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 1.40 or later.