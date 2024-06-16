NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2010.6102
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Firmware  NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2010.6102  Known Issues

Known Issues

The following sections describe known issues in firmware releases and possible workarounds.

Internal Ref.

Issue

3481394

Description: When trying to choose the threshold for the Fast Recovery feature (BER Config), It is possible that threshold 0 will be loaded.

Workaround: Always use the default threshold.

Keywords: Fast Recovery, BER Configuration

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.6064

3477039

Description: Wrong RTT value is exposed under PRTL PRM.

Workaround: For correct RTT value, deduct 15 from the exposed RTT value (RTT in ns = (PRM value - 15) * 4).

Keywords: Registers, RTT Value

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.6064

3407038

Description: An unresponsive PSU client can cause the SDA I2C line to hang.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: I2C

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.6064

3323781

Description: GMP MADs with GRH header towards the Router are not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Routers

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.5042

2922333

Description: In some cases, MMS4X00-NL1.2 may have low BER.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Signal Integrity

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110

2838195

Description: Using NDR speed with Optical Transceivers causes bandwidth to be 350Gb/s instead of 400Gb/s in small packets.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Optical Transceivers

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

2834238

Description: When using Optical Transceiver, toggling a port in a cage may toggle the adjacent port in the cage.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Optical Transceivers, Port Toggle

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

955641

Description: VL_HIGH_LIMIT is not affecting the VL arbiter as expected.

Workaround: Arbitration table should be set using only the low priority VL arbitration table.

Keywords: VL Arbitration

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

1249608

Description: Configuring weight "0" for VL, results in unexpected behavior.

Workaround: Arbitration table should be configured with weights other than "0".

Keywords: VL Arbitration

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

2057793

Description: Congestion profiles in VS-MAD PortProfileSetting support only fixed mode. Percentage mode is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: InfiniBand Congestion Control

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jun 16, 2024
content here