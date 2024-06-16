Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issues
|
3554182
|
Description: Link does not raise with 2nd source MMS4X00-NS transceivers.
|
Keywords: Cables, link up
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.6064
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1024
|
3538638
|
Description: The message of code 57 in the PDDR Troubleshooting information page was incorrect.
|
Keywords: Link Diagnostics
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.6064
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1024
|
3407038
|
Description: An unresponsive PSU client can cause the SDA I2C line to hang.
|
Keywords: I2C
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.6064
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1024
|
3477039
|
Description: Wrong RTT value is exposed under PRTL PRM.
|
Keywords: Registers, RTT Value
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.6064
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1024
|
3481394
|
Description: When trying to choose the threshold for the Fast Recovery feature (BER Config), it is possible that threshold 0 will be loaded.
|
Keywords: Fast Recovery, BER Configuration
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.6064
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1024
|
3499997
|
Description: In some cases, the combination of SHARP SAT traffic and SHARP MADs can cause the switch to get stuck.
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1024
|
3451519
|
Description: When using ibdiagnet, an incorrect module alarm type was reported.
|
Keywords: ibdiagnet, Module Temperature Alarm Type
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.5108
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1024