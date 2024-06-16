Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

3554182 Description: Link does not raise with 2nd source MMS4X00-NS transceivers.

Keywords: Cables, link up

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.6064

Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1024

3538638 Description: The message of code 57 in the PDDR Troubleshooting information page was incorrect.

Keywords: Link Diagnostics

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.6064

Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1024

3407038 Description: An unresponsive PSU client can cause the SDA I2C line to hang.

Keywords: I2C

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.6064

Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1024

3477039 Description: Wrong RTT value is exposed under PRTL PRM.

Keywords: Registers, RTT Value

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.6064

Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1024

3481394 Description: When trying to choose the threshold for the Fast Recovery feature (BER Config), it is possible that threshold 0 will be loaded.

Keywords: Fast Recovery, BER Configuration

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.6064

Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1024

3499997 Description: In some cases, the combination of SHARP SAT traffic and SHARP MADs can cause the switch to get stuck.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.4210

Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1024

3451519 Description: When using ibdiagnet, an incorrect module alarm type was reported.

Keywords: ibdiagnet, Module Temperature Alarm Type

Discovered in Version: 31.2010.5108