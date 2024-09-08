Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

NVIDIA Quantum Firmware v27.2007.0300 Release Notes
The following table provides a list of bug fixed in this release. For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Issue

2022524

Description: As the switch does not send auto-negotiation indication, after resetting/power cycling a ConnectX-6 HCA, some HCAs get stuck in "polling" state.

Keywords: Auto-negotiation, HCA, switch

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708

Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0300

1996051

Description: After performing a software reset on the switch while using an Active Copper Cable or Optics Cable, the link gets high BER and is not available for traffic forwarding.

Keywords: Cables, BER

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708

Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0300
