Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
The following table provides a list of bug fixed in this release. For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
2022524
|
Description: As the switch does not send auto-negotiation indication, after resetting/power cycling a ConnectX-6 HCA, some HCAs get stuck in "polling" state.
|
Keywords: Auto-negotiation, HCA, switch
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0300
|
1996051
|
Description: After performing a software reset on the switch while using an Active Copper Cable or Optics Cable, the link gets high BER and is not available for traffic forwarding.
|
Keywords: Cables, BER
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0300