NVIDIA Quantum Firmware v27.2007.0300 Release Notes
Known Issues History

The following sections describe known issues in firmware releases and possible workarounds.

Internal Ref.

Issue

2057793

Description: Congestion profiles in VS-MAD PortProfileSetting support only fixed mode. Percentage mode is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: DCQCN Congestion Control

Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0300

2063786

Description: Running 2 flows in parallel is currently not functional in SHARP (SAT).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SHARP (SAT), 2 flows

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.3276

1959529

Description: Occasionally (up to 15% of connections), the link will go down when using ACC cables P/N: MCA1J00-H003E, MCA1J00-H004E and when connecting a Quantum switch vs a Quantum switch.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.3276

1972573

Description: Reading the Serial Number by the MSPS register is not functional on the new Delta PSU model.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Delta PSU model, MSPS register

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708

1848091

Description: Although the effective BER (after FEC) is expected to meet our design targets (e.g. 10e-14 or lower), occasionally it may be higher.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708

1856717

Description: High BER may occur when connecting cables of type 0.5/1m DAC to an HDR speed.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1886

1563590

Description: LR4 modules are currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Modules/Cables

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1012

-

Description: The supported length of HDR copper cables is currently up to 2M.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: HDR cables

Description: Although the effective BER (after FEC) is expected to meet our design targets (e.g. 10e-14 or lower), occasionally it may be higher.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables

1796936

Description: HDR optical cables and Split cables support only HDR speed.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Link Speed, cables, Break-Out cables

-

Description: The following features are currently not supported on Mellanox Quantum™ based systems:

  • IB Router

  • Congestion Control

  • Voltage reading via MVCR

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Mellanox Quantum

1970878

Description: When using Mellanox AOC cables longer than 50m use one VL to achieve full wire speed.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables

955641

Description: VL_HIGH_LIMIT is not affecting the VL arbiter as expected.

Workaround: Arbitration table should be set using only the low priority VL arbitration table.

Keywords: VL Arbitration

1249608

Description: Configuring weight "0" for VL, results in unexpected behavior.

Workaround: Arbitration table should be configured with weights other than "0".

Keywords: VL Arbitration

-

Description: Module info page in Diagnostics Data VS-MAD is not supported

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Diagnostics Data VS-MAD
