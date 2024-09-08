Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
The following table provides a list of bug fixed in this release. For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
2063786
|
Description: Running 2 flows in parallel is currently not functional in SHARP (SAT).
|
Keywords: SHARP (SAT), 2 flows
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.3276
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0618
|
1972573
|
Description: Reading the Serial Number by the MSPS register is not functional on the new Delta PSU model.
|
Keywords: Delta PSU model, MSPS register
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0618
|
1970878
|
Description: When using Mellanox AOC cables longer than 50m use one VL to achieve full wire speed.
|
Keywords: Cables
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0618