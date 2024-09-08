Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

NVIDIA Quantum Firmware v27.2007.0618 Release Notes
The following table provides a list of bug fixed in this release. For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Issue

2063786

Description: Running 2 flows in parallel is currently not functional in SHARP (SAT).

Keywords: SHARP (SAT), 2 flows

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.3276

Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0618

1972573

Description: Reading the Serial Number by the MSPS register is not functional on the new Delta PSU model.

Keywords: Delta PSU model, MSPS register

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708

Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0618

1970878

Description: When using Mellanox AOC cables longer than 50m use one VL to achieve full wire speed.

Keywords: Cables

Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0618
