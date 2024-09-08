Changes and New Features History
Category
Description
Rev. 27.2007.0300
Performance
Added support for link-negotiated credit size.
General
Added support for DCQCN Congestion Control.
Rev. 27.2000.3276
Mellanox Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™
SHARP (SAT) is at GA level.
*SAT: Streaming Aggregation Tree
Rev. 27.2000.2708
SHARP
SHARP now supports running 2 flows in parallel.
Rev. 27.2000.2626
Speed Link
SDR link speed on InfiniBand systems is now available for all cables, including cables that do not advertise InfiniBand speed in their memory map.
Mellanox Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™
SHARP (LLT) is at GA level, whereas SHARP (SAT) is at Beta level.
*LLT: Local Latency Tree
*SAT: Streaming Aggregation Tree
General
Added support for Error Injection with PTER register.
Bug Fixes
Release 27.2000.2306
General
Release 27.2000.2182
General
Release 27.2000.2046
Mellanox Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™
[Beta] Mellanox Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ technology improves the performance of MPI operations by offloading collective operations from the CPU to the switch network, and by eliminating the need to send data multiple times between endpoints.
Link Speed
Added QDR/FDR support in Quantum switch systems when using optical cables of up to 30m.
Note: QDR speed is only supported when using the FDR cables. See Validated and Supported FDR Cables
|
|
Removed PLR from active cables longer than 30m.
Release 27.2000.1886
Physical Layer Retransmission (PLR)
Added support to the Physical Layer Retransmission (PLR) functionality for HDR speed.
Link Speed
Link-up time improvements. The link up time is up to 60 sec
Release 27.2000.1600
General
Release 27.2000.1400
Link Speed
HDR speed rate is at GA level.
Cables
Added support for Break-Out Cable auto-sensing.
Release 27.2000.1142
Link Speed
HDR link stability enhancements.
Note: HDR is at beta level.
Release 27.2000.1012
Link Speed
HDR speed rate is currently at Beta level.
Release 27.2000.1004
Link Speed
Stability improvements for HDR link.
Subnet Manager (Adaptive Routing)
Added support for Adaptive Routing. Adaptive routing (AR) allows optimizing data traffic flow. The InfiniBand protocol uses multiple paths between any two points. Thus, when unexpected traffic patterns cause some paths to be overloaded, AR can automatically move traffic to less congested paths according to the current temporal state of the network.
Adaptive Routing
Added support for Private Linear Forwarding Tables (PLFT). This capability helps SM to optimize traffic.
Release 27.1930.0016
Link speed
Added support for EDR rate speed.
Note: For MLNX-OS software version (3.7.1074) to properly work, you must use Quantum unmanaged firmware v27.1930.0016 and above, and ConnectX-6 firmware v20.99.6044 and above.
Release 27.1930.0012
Cables
Added support for Copper cables up to 2m at HDR speed.
Added support for Optic cables up to 100m at HDR speed.
Added support for break-out cables for both copper and optics, at HDR speed.
Release 27.1920.0016
Link Speed
HDR link rise time optimizations.
Release 27.1920.0012
Power Consumption
Improved Quantum switch based system’ power consumption.
Release 27.1920.0008
Link Speed
[Alpha Quality] Added support for HDR speed when using optical cables to connect between switches (switch to switch connection).
Release 27.1920.0004Release 27.1920.0006
Link Speed
[Alpha Quality] Added support for 3 & 10 meter optical cables when in loopback mode at HDR link speed on the front end (edge) ports only.
[Alpha Quality] Added support for 1 & 15 meter HDR copper cables when connected to a ConnectX-6 adapter cards at EDR link speed.
Release 27.1910.0620Release 27.1910.0902
Bug Fixes
Release 27.1910.0618
General
This is the initial GA firmware version for Mellanox Quantum™ 40-port Non- blocking Externally Managed HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Smart Switch (MQM8790). Note: This firmware version supports SDR and EDR speeds only.
Split Port
Enables the user to split a single physical quad-lane QSFP port into 2 dual-lane ports using the break-out cable.