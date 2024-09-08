On This Page
- Supported Switch Systems
- Firmware Interoperability
- Supported Cables
- PRM Revision Compatibility
Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the Mellanox Quantum™ firmware. This firmware complements the Mellanox Quantum™ switch with a set of advanced features, allowing easy and remote management of the switch.
This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - SDR, QDR, FDR EDR, HDR
This firmware supports the devices listed in the table below:
|
Model Number
|
Description
|
MQM8790
|
Mellanox Quantum ™ 40-port Non-blocking Externally Managed HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Smart Switch
This firmware version has been validated to work against platforms with the following firmware and software versions.
|
HCA/Switch
|
Firmware Version
|
Quantum
|
27.2007.0618
|
Switch-IB 2
|
15.2007.0300
|
Switch-IB
|
11.2007.0300
|
ConnectX®-6
|
20.27.1016
|
ConnectX®-5 / ConnectX-5 Ex
|
16.27.1016
|
ConnectX®-4
|
12.27.1016
|
ConnectX®-3 Pro
|
2.42.5000
|
ConnectX®-3
|
2.42.5000
|
Connect-IB®
|
10.16.1200
|
MFT
|
4.14.0-105
The minimal required ConnectX-6 firmware version is 20.25.1532.
Switch and HCAs InfiniBand Cable Connectivity Matrix
Mellanox Quantum™ based switches and ConnectX®-6 HCAs support HDR (PAM4, 50Gb/s per lane) and EDR (NRZ, 25Gb/s per lane) technologies. As the ConnectX adapter cards are identified by their maximum supported throughput (e.g. ConnectX-6 VPI 100Gb/s card can support either 2-lanes of 50Gb/s or 4-lanes of 25Gb/s), the exact connectivity will be determined by the cable that is being used.
As a reference:
|
Speed Mode
|
Speed Supported
|
Number of Lanes Used
|
HDR
|
200Gb/s InfiniBand
|
4 lanes of 50Gb/s
|
HDR100
|
100Gb/s InfiniBand
|
2 lanes of 50Gb/s
|
EDR
|
100Gb/s InfiniBand
|
4 lanes of 25Gb/s
The following tables present the connectivity matrix, between Mellanox Quantum based switches, ConnectX-6 HCA, and the cables.
Switch to Switch Connectivity
|
Switch
|
Switch
|
Cable
|
H cable DAC
|
H cable AOC
|
HDR DAC
|
HDR AOC
|
EDR DAC
|
EDR AOC
|
FDR DAC
|
Mellanox Quantum
|
Mellanox Quantum
|
No such cable
|
HDR100
|
HDR
|
HDR
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
Switch-IB / Switch-IB 2
|
Mellanox Quantum
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
SwitchX-2
|
Mellanox Quantum
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
FDR
|
SwitchX-2
|
Switch-IB / Switch-IB 2
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
FDR
Connectivity Matrix
|
Adapter
|
Switch
|
Cable
|
Y cable DAC
|
Y cable AOC
|
HDR DAC
|
HDR AOC
|
EDR DAC
|
EDR AOC
|
FDR DAC
|
FDR AOC
|
ConnectX-6 200Gb/s
|
Mellanox Quantum
|
HDR Switch
|
HDR100
|
HDR100
|
HDR
|
HDR
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
ConnectX-6 100Gb/s
|
Mellanox Quantum
|
HDR100
|
HDR100
|
EDR
|
EDRa
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
ConnectX-4 / ConnectX-5
|
Mellanox Quantum
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
FDR
|
FDR
|
ConnectX-3 / ConnectX-3 Pro
|
Mellanox Quantum
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Roadmap (July 2020)
|
Roadmap (July 2020)
|
ConnectX-6
|
Switch-IB / Switch-IB 2
|
EDR Switch
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
ConnectX-4 / ConnectX-5
|
Switch-IB / Switch-IB 2
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
EDR
|
EDR
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro
|
Switch-IB / Switch-IB 2
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
FDR
|
N/A
|
FDR
|
FDR
|
ConnectX-6
|
SwitchX-2
|
FDR Switch
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Roadmap (July 2020)
|
Roadmap (July 2020)
|
ConnectX-4 / ConnectX-5
|
SwitchX-2
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
FDR
|
FDR
|
ConnectX-3 / ConnectX-3 Pro
|
SwitchX-2
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
FDR
|
FDR
a. This is currently not supported. For further information see Known Issues 1959529 / 2073222.
Supported Link Speed
The table below lists the current supported link speed.
|
Speed
|
Cable
|
Cable Length [meters]
|
Limitations
|
SDR
|
Optical
|
Up to 100
|
Copper
|
Up to 2
|
QDR
|
Optical
|
3/10/15/100
|
QDR speed is only supported when using the MC220731V-xxx FDR cables
|
Copper
|
Up to 3
|
FDR
|
Optical
|
3/10/15/100
|
When using MC220731V-0xx optical cables, FDR speed is supported only with 10m/15m/30m and only on ports #7 and #9–#30.
|
Copper
|
Up to 3
|
EDR
|
Optical
|
Up to 100
|
Copper
|
Up to 3
|
HDR
|
Optical
|
Up to 100
|
Note: HDR optical cables support only HDR speed. Thus, when mask is configured to HDR, the link is not raised when connecting to EDR devices.
|
Copper
|
Up to 2
Validated and Supported HDR Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN #
|
Description
|
HDR
|
MCP1650-H001E30
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP28, PVC, 1m, white pultab, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP1650-H002E26
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper Cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2M, black pultab, 26AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP1650-H00AE30
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper Cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5M, black pultab, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP7H50-H001R30
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP7H50-H01AR30
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP7H50-H002R26
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2m, 26AWG
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H003E
|
Mellanox® Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H005E
|
Mellanox® Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H010E
|
Mellanox® Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H100E
|
Mellanox® Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S50-H0xxE
|
Mellanox® Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, up to 30m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S90-H003E
|
Mellanox® Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 2x200Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, 2xQSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 3m
|
HDR
|
MCA7J50-H003R*
|
Mellanox® Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 3m, colored
|
HDR
|
MCA7J50-H004R*
|
Mellanox® Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 4m, colored
|
HDR
|
MCA1J00-H003E*
|
Mellanox® Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 3m, yellow pulltab
|
HDR
|
MCA1J00-H004E*
|
Mellanox® Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 4m, yellow pulltab
|
HDR
|
MMA1T00-HS
|
Mellanox® transceiver, HDR, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
HDR links raise with RS_FEC.
*These cables were approved for switch-to-switch connectivity. For switch-to-host connectivity there may be some issues. See Known Issue 2073222/1959529 (see Known Issues History)
Validated and Supported EDR Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN #
|
Description
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E001
|
Mellanox Passive Copper Cable VPI 100Gb/s QSFP LSZH 1M
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E002
|
Mellanox Passive Copper Cable VPI 100Gb/s QSFP LSZH 2M
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00A
|
Mellanox Passive Copper Cable VPI 100Gb/s QSFP LSZH 0.5M
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E010
|
Mellanox Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E015
|
Mellanox Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E100
|
Mellanox Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
|
EDR
|
MCP1OPT-E002
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, VPI, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m
|
EDR
|
MMA1L10-CR
|
Mellanox® optical transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km
|
EDR
|
MMA1L30-CM
|
Mellanox® optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km
EDR links raise with RS_FEC.
Validated and Supported FDR Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN #
|
Description
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-003
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-005
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-010
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-015
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-020
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-025
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-030
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-040
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-050
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-075
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-100
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
Firmware Upgrade
Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the Mellanox Firmware Tools (MFT) package at:
http://www.mellanox.com/page/management_tools
This firmware version complies with the Mellanox Switches Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 1.40 or later.