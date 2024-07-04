Bug Fixes in This Firmware Version
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issues
|
3740603
3638090
|
Description: Fixed the DeviceSoftReset MAD hardware reset process to avoid a possible failure by the system to execute the reset, which consequently resulted in system hanging.
|
Keywords: Hardware Reset
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4402
|
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4516
|
3877860
3864399
|
Description: Sending pFRN packets to ports that were connected to themselves (loop), caused the switch hanged due to semaphore lock mismatch.
|
Keywords: pFRN
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4402
|
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4516
|
3622460
3800516
3608820
|
Description: On rare occasions, following an event of port link down, the SHARP resources cleanup may fail.
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4402
|
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4516