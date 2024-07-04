NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2010.4516 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Firmware  NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2010.4516 LTS (2022 LTS U5)  Bug Fixes in This Firmware Version

Bug Fixes in This Firmware Version

The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Issues

3740603

3638090

Description: Fixed the DeviceSoftReset MAD hardware reset process to avoid a possible failure by the system to execute the reset, which consequently resulted in system hanging.

Keywords: Hardware Reset

Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4402

Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4516

3877860

3864399

Description: Sending pFRN packets to ports that were connected to themselves (loop), caused the switch hanged due to semaphore lock mismatch.

Keywords: pFRN

Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4402

Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4516

3622460

3800516

3608820

Description: On rare occasions, following an event of port link down, the SHARP resources cleanup may fail.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4402

Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4516
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 4, 2024
content here