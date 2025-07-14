Bug Fixes in This Firmware Version
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.
Internal Ref.
Issues
4041139
Description: In rare cases where the switch is busy handling GMP MADs, SMP MADs may be blocked and potentially make the switch unresponsive to SM.
Keywords: MADs
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4516
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4708
4048954
Description: In cases of repeating flapping links, the pFRN recovery mechanism might not be triggered.
Keywords: SHIELDv2, pFRN
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4516
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4708
4194751
Description: When setting N2N neighbor information parameters for network ports, NodeKey misconfiguration may occur.
Keywords: Class Key
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4516
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4708