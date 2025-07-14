NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2010.4708 LTS
Bug Fixes in This Firmware Version

The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Issues

4041139

Description: In rare cases where the switch is busy handling GMP MADs, SMP MADs may be blocked and potentially make the switch unresponsive to SM.

Keywords: MADs

Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4516

Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4708

4048954

Description: In cases of repeating flapping links, the pFRN recovery mechanism might not be triggered.

Keywords: SHIELDv2, pFRN

Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4516

Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4708

4194751

Description: When setting N2N neighbor information parameters for network ports, NodeKey misconfiguration may occur.

Keywords: Class Key

Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4516

Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4708
