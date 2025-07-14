On This Page
- Supported Switch Systems
- Firmware Interoperability
- Supported Cables
- PRM Revision Compatibility
Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA Quantum™ firmware. This firmware complements the NVIDIA Quantum switch with a set of advanced features, allowing easy and remote management of the switch.
This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand—SDR, QDR, FDR EDR, HDR
This firmware supports the devices listed in the table below:
Model Number
NVIDIA SKU
Description
MQM8790
920-9B110-00FH-0D0
920-9B110-00RH-0D0
NVIDIA Quantum 40-port Non-blocking Externally Managed HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Smart Switch
This firmware version has been validated to work against platforms with the following firmware and software versions.
HCA/Switch
Firmware Version
NVIDIA Quantum
27.2010.4708
Switch-IB 2
15.2010.4708
ConnectX®-7
28.35.4554
ConnectX-6
20.35.4554
ConnectX-5
16.35.4554
ConnectX-4
12.28.2006
Connect-IB®
10.16.1200
MFT
Minimal version: 4.22.1-11
The minimal required ConnectX-6 firmware version is 20.25.1532.
Cables and modules that are not listed in this section may not work and will not be supported by NVIDIA.
Switch and HCAs InfiniBand Cable Connectivity Matrix
NVIDIA Quantum™ based switches and NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 HCAs support HDR (PAM4, 50Gb/s per lane) and EDR (NRZ, 25Gb/s per lane) technologies. As the ConnectX adapter cards are identified by their maximum supported throughput (e.g. ConnectX-6 VPI 100Gb/s card can support either 2-lanes of 50Gb/s or 4-lanes of 25Gb/s), the exact connectivity will be determined by the cable that is being used.
As a reference:
Speed Mode
Speed Supported
Number of Lanes Used
HDR
200Gb/s InfiniBand
4 lanes of 50Gb/s
HDR100
100Gb/s InfiniBand
2 lanes of 50Gb/s
EDR
100Gb/s InfiniBand
4 lanes of 25Gb/s
FDR
56Gb/s
4 lanes of 14Gb/s
The following tables present the connectivity matrix, between NVIDIA Quantum based switches, ConnectX-6 HCA, and the cables.
Switch-to-Switch Connectivity
Switch
Switch
Cable
H cable DAC
H cable AOC
HDR DAC
HDR AOC
EDR DAC/AOC
FDR DAC/AOC
NVIDIA Quantum™
NVIDIA Quantum
No such cable
HDR100
HDR
HDR
EDR
N/A
NVIDIA Quantum
NVIDIA® Switch-IB®/Switch-IB 2
N/A
N/A
EDR
N/A
EDR
N/A
NVIDIA Quantum
NVIDIA® SWITCHX®-2
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
FDR
HCA-to-Switch Connectivity Matrix
Adapter
Switch
Cable
Y cable DAC/AOC
HDR DAC
HDR AOC
HDR100 DAC/AOC (Copper Cables Only)
EDR DAC
EDR AOC
FDR DAC/AOC
ConnectX-6 200Gb/s
NVIDIA Quantum-2
NDR Switch
N/A
2 × HDR
2 × HDR
4 × HDR100
N/A
N/A
N/A
ConnectX-6 100Gb/s
NVIDIA Quantum-2
N/A
2 × EDR
N/A
4 × HDR100
N/A
N/A
N/A
ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5
NVIDIA Quantum-2
N/A
2 × EDR
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
ConnectX-6 200Gb/s
NVIDIA Quantum
HDR Switch
HDR100
HDR
HDR
N/A
EDR
EDR
N/A
ConnectX-6 100Gb/s
NVIDIA Quantum
HDR100
EDR
EDR
N/A
EDR
EDR
N/A
ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-5
NVIDIA Quantum
N/A
EDR
N/A
N/A
EDR
EDR
FDR
ConnectX-3/ ConnectX-3 Pro
NVIDIA Quantum
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
FDRa
FDRa
ConnectX-6
Switch-IB/ Switch-IB 2
EDR Switch
N/A
EDR
N/A
N/A
EDR
EDR
N/A
ConnectX-6
SWITCHX-2
FDR Switch
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
FDR
a. Connectivity between NVIDIA Quantum and ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro is not supported when using ports #27-34.
Supported Link Speed
The table below lists the current supported link speed.
Speed
Cable
Cable Length [meters]
Limitations
SDR
Optical
Up to 100
Copper
Up to 2
FDR
Optical
3/10/15/100
Using FDR speed #27–#34, may cause link on the ports to go down.
Copper
Up to 3
EDR
Optical
Up to 100
Copper
Up to 3
HDR
Optical
Up to 100
HDR optical cables support only EDR & HDR speed. Thus, when mask is configured to HDR, the link is not raised when connecting to EDR devices.
Copper
Up to 2
Validated and Supported HDR Cables
Speed
Cable OPN #
Description
HDR
MMS1W50-HM
NVIDIA transceiver, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 1310nm, FR4.
Speed
Cable OPN #
Description
HDR
MCP1650-H001E30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP28, PVC, 1m, white pultab, 30AWG
HDR
MCP1650-H002E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2M, black pultab, 26AWG
HDR
MCP1650-H00AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5M, black pultab, 30AWG
HDR
MCP7H50-H001R30
NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
HDR
MCP7H50-H01AR30
NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
HDR
MCP7H50-H002R26
NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2m, 26AWG
HDR
MFS1S00-H003E
NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
HDR
MFS1S00-H005E
NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
HDR
MFS1S00-H010E
NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
HDR
MFS1S00-H100E
NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m
HDR
MFS1S50-H0xxE
NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, up to 30m
HDR
MFS1S90-H003E
NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 2x200Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, 2xQSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 3m
HDR
MCA7J50-H003R*
NVIDIA Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 3m, colored
HDR
MCA7J50-H004R*
NVIDIA Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 4m, colored
HDR
MCA1J00-H003E*
NVIDIA Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 3m, yellow pulltab
HDR
MCA1J00-H004E*
NVIDIA Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 4m, yellow pulltab
HDR
MMA1T00-HS
NVIDIA transceiver, HDR, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
HDR
MFS1S00-H130E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 130m
HDR
MFS1S00-H003-LL
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 3m
HDR
MFS1S00-H005-LL
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 5m
HDR
MFS1S00-H010-LL
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 10m
HDR
MFS1S00-H015-LL
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 15m
HDR
MFS1S00-H020-LL
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 20m
HDR
MFS1S00-H030-LL
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 30m
HDR
MCP7Y60-H001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m
HDR
MCP7Y60-H002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m
HDR
MCP7Y60-H01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m
HDR
MCP7Y70-H001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m
HDR
MCP7Y70-H002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m
HDR
MCP7Y70-H01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m
HDR
MFA7U10-H003
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m
HDR
MFA7U10-H005
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m
HDR
MFA7U10-H010
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m
HDR
MFA7U10-H015
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m
HDR
MFA7U10-H020
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m
HDR
MFA7U10-H030
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m
HDR
MFA7U10-H050
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 50m
HDR links raise with RS_FEC.
*These cables were approved for switch-to-switch connectivity. For switch-to-host connectivity there may be some issues. See Known Issue 2073222/1959529 (see Known Issues)
Validated and Supported EDR Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
EDR
MCP1600-E001
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E001E30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E002
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E002E30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E003
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E003E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E004E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E005E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E00A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E00AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E00BE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E01A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E01AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E01BE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.25m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E02A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E02AE26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG
EDR
MFA1A00-E001
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
EDR
MFA1A00-E003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
EDR
MFA1A00-E005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
EDR
MFA1A00-E010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
EDR
MFA1A00-E015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
EDR
MFA1A00-E020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
EDR
MFA1A00-E030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
EDR
MFA1A00-E050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
EDR
MFA1A00-E100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
EDR
MMA1B00-E100
NVIDIA transceiver, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
EDR
MFA1A00-E003-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
EDR
MFA1A00-E005-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
EDR
MFA1A00-E010-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
EDR
MFA1A00-E015-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
EDR
MFA1A00-E020-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
EDR
MFA1A00-E030-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
EDR
MMA1L10-CR
NVIDIA Optical Transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km
EDR
MMA1L30-CM
NVIDIA Optical Module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km
*Supported in cable hardware generations 1 and 2.
EDR
MMS1C10-CM
NVIDIA Active Optical Module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m
Validated and Supported FDR Cables
Speed
Cable OPN #
Description
FDR
MC220731V-003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
FDR
MC220731V-005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
FDR
MC220731V-010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
FDR
MC220731V-015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
FDR
MC220731V-020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
FDR
MC220731V-025
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m
FDR
MC220731V-030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
FDR
MC220731V-040
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m
FDR
MC220731V-050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
FDR
MC220731V-075
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m
FDR
MC220731V-100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
FDR
MC2207130-0xx
NVIDIA passive copper cable, 4X QSFP, 56Gb/s, 30AWG, up to 3m
FDR
MC2207126-00x
NVIDIA passive copper cable, 4X QSFP, 56Gb/s, 26AWG, up to 6m
FDR
MC2207128-00x
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, up to 3m
Firmware Upgrade
Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) package at
network.nvidia.com/products/adapter-software/firmware-tools/
This firmware version complies with the NVIDIA Switches Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 1.40 or later.