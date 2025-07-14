Bug Fixes History
This section includes the bug fix history for the last three major releases. For the history of older releases, please refer to the documentaion of the relevant version.
Internal Ref.
Issues
4041142
Description: In rare cases where the switch is busy handling GMP MADs, SMP MADs may be blocked and potentially make the switch unresponsive to SM.
Keywords: MADs
Discovered in Version: 27.2012.2234
Fixed in Version: 27.2012.2400
4048953
Description: In cases of repeating flapping links, the pFRN recovery mechanism might not be triggered.
Keywords: SHIELDv2, pFRN
Discovered in Version: 27.2012.2234
Fixed in Version: 27.2012.2400
4194752
Description: When setting N2N neighbor information parameters for network ports, NodeKey misconfiguration may occur.
Keywords: Class Key
Discovered in Version: 27.2012.2234
Fixed in Version: 27.2012.2400
Internal Ref.
Issues
3887883
Description: In cases where MirroringAgent MAD was sent without configuring fast recovery mirroring using MirroringGlobalTrigger MAD, the agent that was configured will send fast recovery mirroring notifications.
Keywords: Mirroring
Discovered in Version: 27.2012.2200
Fixed in Version: 27.2012.2234
3800516
3608820
Description: On rare occasions, following an event of port link down, the SHARP resources cleanup may fail.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 27.2012.2014
Fixed in Version: 27.2012.2234
3824931
3843040
Description: Illegal packets of a permissive LID (0xFFFF) and VL other than 15 were incorrectly configured to destined for port 0 and be proceeded by the switch firmware, which lead to overloading of the switch firmware.
Keywords: Checks
Discovered in Version: 27.2012.2108
Fixed in Version: 27.2012.2234
3877860
3864399
Description: Sending pFRN packets to ports that were connected to themselves (loop), caused the switch hanged due to semaphore lock mismatch.
Keywords: pFRN
Discovered in Version: 27.2012.2108
Fixed in Version: 27.2012.2234
3591193
3591151
3591197
Description: Adjusted the PLL bandwidth to accommodate certain deviations in the switch link margins for improved resilience against temperature variations.
Keywords: PLL Bandwidth
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.1202
Fixed in Version: 27.2012.2234
3536538
Description: For mirror agent configured with dynamic port analyzer, configuring linear forwarding table may cause mirror agent enablement and unexpected mirrored packets.
Keywords: Recovery
Discovered in Version: 27.2012.1010
Fixed in Version: 27.2012.2014
3477039
Description: Wrong RTT value is exposed under PRTL PRM.
Keywords: Registers, RTT Value
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.6064
Fixed in Version: 27.2012.1010
3481394
Description: When trying to choose the threshold for the Fast Recovery feature (BER Config), it is possible that threshold 0 will be loaded.
Keywords: Fast Recovery, BER Configuration
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.6064
Fixed in Version: 27.2012.1010
3451519
Description: When using ibdiagnet, an incorrect module alarm type was reported.
Keywords: ibdiagnet, Module Temperature Alarm Type
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.5108
Fixed in Version: 27.2012.1010
3448282
Description: At times, the link gets stuck due to unresponsive peer having very high BER.
Keywords: BER
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.2110
Fixed in Version: 27.2012.1010
3447029
Description: On some occasions, if a peer's port resets or is physically toggled, the port may be reported as unhealthy due to BER threshold crossing.
Keywords: Port, Reboot, BER
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.6102
Fixed in Version: 27.2012.1010
3441123
Description: On rare occasions, when a SHARP QP exceeded the allowed amount of retries, the switch may hang due to an incorrect flow execution.
Keywords: HDR Switches, SHARP
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.6102
Fixed in Version: 27.2012.1010
3326692
Description: Wrap-around of the time_since_last_clear counter caused incorrect reporting of counters on the port.
Keywords: Counters
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.3118
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.6102
3436317
Description: On rare occasions, when a SHARP QP exceeds the allowed amount of retries, the switch may hang due to an incorrect flow execution.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.2300
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.6102
3283303/3298590
Description: In the rare event of an error burst, the link maintenance stopped working.
Keywords: Link Maintenance
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.3118
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.6064
3339363
Description: pFRN notification state machine got halted in busy-wait on all riscs due to inability to free TX credits.
Keywords: pFRN
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.3118
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.6064
3301825
Description: The firmware does not return values for the counters "PortSwLifetimeLimitDiscards" and "PortSwHOQLifetimeLimitDiscards". Support has now been added for the counters.
Keywords: Counters
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.3118
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.5042
3335002
Description: pFRN mirror v1 header pad count showed an invalid padding size.
Keywords: PFRN
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4010
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.5042
3261861
Description: Connecting an HDR device to an NDR device with Optical cables longer than 30m causes degradation in the bandwidth.
Keywords: HDR-to-NDR
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4102
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.5002
3269531
Description: After multiple MSPS (Management System Power Supply register) calls, the switch gets stuck.
Keywords: MSPS
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.3118
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.5002
3199650
Description: A physical link failure between switches while a SHARP job is running and utilizing the link can cause one of the switches to become invalid for further SHARP jobs. This can result in either a "No resource" response for new SHARP job requests or in jobs getting stuck.
The bug fix requires SHARP version 3.2.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4010
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4102
3245821
Description: In case of an AR group table set request, the ARN mask is flushed for group that has an active pFRN timer.
Keywords: PFRN
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4010
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4102
3253717
Description: mask_force_clear_timeout timer in pFRN feature was not functional (the mask was not cleared when the timer expired).
Keywords: PFRN
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4010
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4102
3242209
Description: Set PFRN mad did not return error on wrong inputs in mask_clear_timer and mask_force_clear_timer fields.
Keywords: PFRN
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4010
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4102
3174239
Description: On rare occasions, traps were not properly repressed, which caused redundant traps to be sent multiple times.
Keywords: Traps
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.3118
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.4010
2998597
Description: Bandwidth degradation may be visible in large scale random traffic patterns (e.g., all2all and Adaptive Routing) due to wrong fast path configurations.
Keywords: Performance
Discovered in Version: 31.2008.2500
Fixed in Version: 31.2010.3004
3040232
Description: PLFT mapping for SMA port (port 0) was configured in a way that caused PLFT of FDB 0 to be used instead of PLFT of FDB 1.
Keywords: PLFT, SMA
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.2110
Fixed in Version: 27.2010.2246
2646440
Description: I2C bus got stuck in start state.
Keywords: I2C
Discovered in Release: 27.2008.2102
Fixed in Release: 27.2010.2036
2709851
Description: In some cases, traps that were sent when there is a change in link state may not be sent to SM due to wrong logic of the link state machine in the firmware.
Keywords: SM Traps
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2500
Fixed in Release: 27.2010.1128
2635607
Description: SM timeouts on PortInfo MAD SET may occur when Operational VLs are decreased (for example, when running different SM with different op_vl configuration) due to wrong logic in firmware of buffers allocation per VL. The fix is to first handle the VLs needed to be decreased in size and then enlarge the ones needed to increase in size.
Keywords: SM, Operational VL, Timeout
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328
2578261
Description: In rare cases, on FR4 CMIS MMS1W50-HM, unplugging and plugging the module during link up flow may cause the link to get stuck on "Polling ."
Keywords: Cables, FR4
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2402
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328
2700834
Description: A division by zero issue in uC code caused infinite loop to uC database alignment which prevents memory corruption that was a result of illegal access of neighboring lanes.
Keywords: Memory
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328
2627108
Description: Setting SHARP QuotaConfig with tree_if higher than 95 result with buffer overrun, and may lead to zombie jobs on the switch.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2500
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328
2483974
Description: Configuring split port using mlxconfig using MFT 4.15 resulted in configuring the incorrect ports on the unmanaged switch. On version 27.2008.3100, the issue was fixed. Make sure to use MFT 4.15 and above.
Keywords: MFT, Port Split
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328
2646158
Description: In some cases, traps that are sent when there is a change in link state may not be sent to SM due to a race between trap generation and trap repress. The solution ensures that the latest information will always be sent to SM.
Keywords: SM Traps
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2500
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328
2668318
Description: In SHARP, in case of reusing a QP for son after Set Parent flow uses it as father, the father bit indication might remain set in QP and Resource Cleanup flow may fail. The solution resets the QPC entry in QPAlloc flow.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2500
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328
2697623
Description: In SHARP, in case of Set Parent flow, misconfiguration in the TX domain causes credits to return to the wrong hardware unit.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2500
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328
2712117
Description: In SHARP, switch may hang on locked semaphore due to misconfiguration in streaming aggregation TreeConfig MAD while ports are toggling.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2500
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.3328
2571800
Description: New SHARP jobs may hang after abrupt termination of SHARP jobs.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2402
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.2500
2579752
Description: Modules failed over 400KHz. The default I2C frequency has now been set to 100KHz for all modules.
Keywords: Modules, I2C
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2102
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.2402
2439961
Description: The IsPLRMaxRetransmissionRateSupported and IsEffectiveCounterSupported counters were incorrectly added to the Virtual Port in the IB switch.
Keywords: Counters
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2300
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.2402
2445274
Description: Packet bandwidth does not spread according to the VL Arbitration configuration in split ports.
Keywords: VL Arbitration, Split Ports
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2102
Fixed in Version: 27.2008.2402
2441016
Description: On rare cases, SHARP jobs may fail, followed by multiple "SHARP error" traps. In cases this occurs, following jobs on the same tree may fail as well.
Keywords: SHARP
Fixed in Version: 27.2008.2402
2323467
Description: 32-bits counters per SL or VL were wrongly overflowed at 16-bits instead of 32-bits.
Keywords: Counters
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.1904
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.2300
2373063
Description: Packet bandwidth does not spread according to the VL Arbitration configuration on 4x port.
Keywords: VL Arbitration
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.2202
2384211
Description: PKEY may return with a value of zero when sending aggregation class MADs to an aggregation node.
Keywords: PKEY
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2102
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.2202
2395304
Description: When running non-SHARP traffic, packet drop may occur when SHARP is enabled.
Keywords: SHARP
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.2202
2196422
Description: On rare occasions, due to a suboptimal configuration of the NVIDIA Rx clock tracking, a link with challenging signal integrity resulted in link failures.
Keywords: Rx clock tracking
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.0232
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.1904
1848091
Description: Although the effective BER (after FEC) is expected to meet our design targets (e.g. 10e-14 or lower), occasionally it may be higher.
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232
2073222
Description: In rare cases, HDR active copper cable link up time might be higher than expected (up to 2 minutes).
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.3276
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232
2169355
Description: TCA port (ports 41/81) counter returns non-zero value since the TCA counters were not supported.
Keywords: SHARP, TCA, Port Counters
Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0618
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232
2136877
Description: Port Counters with "all_ports" attribute returns wrong values since the TCA counters were not supported.
Keywords: TCA, Port Counters
Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0618
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232
2133393
Description: On rare occasions when link is flapping or toggle by the user, the switch may hang.
Keywords: Link Flapping
Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0618
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232
2122186
Description: Traffic loss may be experienced during a spine failover, when two SHARP (SAT) flows are enabled.
Keywords: InfiniBand; SHARP (SAT)
Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0618
Fixed in Release: 27.2008.0232
2063786
Description: Running 2 flows in parallel is currently not functional in SHARP (SAT).
Keywords: SHARP (SAT), 2 flows
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.3276
Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0618
1972573
Description: Reading the Serial Number by the MSPS register is not functional on the new Delta PSU model.
Keywords: Delta PSU model, MSPS register
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708
Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0618
1970878
Description: When using NVIDIA AOC cables longer than 50m use one VL to achieve full wire speed.
Keywords: Cables
Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0618
2022524
Description: As the switch does not send auto-negotiation indication, after resetting/power cycling a ConnectX-6 HCA, some HCAs get stuck in "polling" state.
Keywords: Auto-negotiation, HCA, switch
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708
Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0300
1996051
Description: After performing a software reset on the switch while using an Active Copper Cable or Optics Cable, the link gets high BER and is not available for traffic forwarding.
Keywords: Cables, BER
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708
Fixed in Release: 27.2007.0300
2036930
Description: Degradation in throughput might be experienced when using HDR100 cables with a length of 30m and above.
Keywords: Cables, Bandwidth
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2708
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.3276
1946287
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in SHARP jobs getting stuck after stopping a job during SAT operation.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2306
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626
1778566
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the Rx buffers allocation after running OpenSM to be based on the default VLCap configuration instead of the Operational Vl configuration.
Keywords: Rx buffers allocation, OpenSM
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2306
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626
1930686
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a multicast packet to be forwarded to a wrong port when the switch was configured to use the Split mode.
Keywords: Switch multicast forwarding
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2182
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626
1761271
Description: CWDM4 AOM cable is currently not supported on Quantum switch systems.
Keywords: Modules/Cables
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1400
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626
1713747
Description: When using splitter HDR optical cables, toggling the upper port causes the lower port to be toggled as well.
Keywords: Cables, port toggling
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2046
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626
1834740
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in high BER when using optical module with module firmware older than 37.50.316.
Keywords: Optical cables, BER, cables firmware
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2182
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2306
1899441
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the packets to be transmitted from a wrong output port due to a wrong configuration of the packet classification decision in the switch forwarding database cache key, that caused both AR eligible packets and AR ineligible packets to hit the same cache entry.
Keywords: Switch forwarding, Adaptive Routing
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2046
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2182
1885460
Description: On rare occasions, and under high SHARP load, switch SHARP operation might get stuck.
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2046
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2182
1859715
Description: The bandwidth on MFS1S00-H050E cables is 99G/s and on MFS1S00-H100E cables is 67Gb/s when connecting at HDR speed to an HDR switch.
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1886
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2046
1797452
Description: A port may hang while Link-Maintenance runs on it and the second port’s link is toggled.
Keywords: Link-Maintenance, port toggling
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1600
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1886
1698990
Description: HDR link up time when using optical cables may take 6 minutes or more (up to 20 minutes).
Keywords: HDR, optical cables, link up times
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1100
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1886
1718734/
1723236/
1718645/
1710631
Description: On rare occasions, HDR link may not raise properly when using optical cables.
Keywords: HDR link
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1012
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1600
1774870
Description: Link flapping and packet loss during High/Low temperature changes.
Keywords: Link
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1400
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1600
1778837
Description: When using a copper splitter cable up to 2m length in HDR100 mode, traffic may drop.
Keywords: Cable, HDR100
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1400
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1600
1534459
Description: When working with 8 VLs, TP does not function due to buffers’ configuration.
Keywords: VLs, latency, performance
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1100
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1400
1605587
Description: Fixed an issue that cause the green port LED to blink in the same frequency regardless of the link speed rate set.
Keywords: Port LED
Discovered in Version: 27.1910.0618
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1142
1598550
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the port from being split when the request (command) was sent from the NV config tool.
Keywords: Split Port
Discovered in Version: 27.1910.0618
Fixed in Release: 27.1910.0620