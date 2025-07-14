Changes and New Features History
For older versions history, please refer to their dedicated Release Notes.
Category
Description
27.2012.2400
General
27.2012.2234
General
27.2012.2224
General
27.2012.2200
General
27.2012.1048
General
Stability improvements.
27.2012.1010
Fast Recovery from Unhealthy Links
Added support of the fast recovery from unhealthy links including BER monitor and credit watchdog.
Fast Recovery Notifications Towards UFM
Added support for notifications of Fast Recovery towards UFM entity (collector) in the network.
General
27.2010.6102
General
27.2010.6064
Counters: Unhealthy Link
Added BER Monitor counters for unhealthy link.
Additional Status in Each MAD
Added support of AdditionalStatus in MAD packets.
Mirroring Congested Packets Towards UFM
Added support for mirroring of congested packets towards UFM entity (collector) in the network.
General
27.2010.5108
General
Stability improvements.
27.2010.5002
General
Stability improvements.
27.2010.4102
General
Stability improvements.
27.2010.4010
pFRN Collector
Added support for mirroring of PFRN packets towards UFM entity (collector) in the subnet.
PKEY Filter for Multicast
Added support for MulticastPKeyTrapSuppression (PKEY mismatch filtering).
SL to VL Mapping
Added switch support for port mask optimization of SL to VL Mapping Table configuration.
27.2010.3118
Temperature Drift Tolerance
Improved HDR InfiniBand temperature drift tolerance on Quantum systems. Improved the algorithm for periodic link maintenance which is performed by NVIDIA IC during normal link operation in order to compensate for changes in link environment that might influence the analog behavior of the SerDes blocks in order to prevent a degradation in link performance.
27.2010.3004
pFRN
Added support for pFRN (Proactive Fault Routing Notification) which allows for dynamic link failure detection and route correction for topologies based on Adaptive Routing.
Counters
Added support for PortXmitWaitVLExtended counters.
Fans
Enlarged fans' PRM registers to support up to 16 fans.
General
27.2010.2246
General
Stability improvements.
27.2010.2110
General
Stability improvements.
27.2010.2036
General
Stability improvements.
27.2010.1404
General
Stability improvements.
27.2010.1310
Congestion Control
Added ES-level support for congestion control class key.
Vendor Key
Added ES-level support for vendor class key.
27.2010.1202
Counters
Added support for PortVLXmitFlowCtlUpdateErrors counters.
27.2008.3328
Cables
Added GA-level support for AOC splitter cables MFS1S50-H0xxE-LL.
*Note that the cables above are HDR-only and are supported up to 30 meters.
LinkX Cable Upgrade
Added GA-level support, on supported cables, for direct firmware burning from the internal flash storage to reduce the bandwidth and accelerate the burning process, including burning several modules at a time.
PKEY
Added support for PKEY traps.
Bug Fixes
27.2008.2500
Cables
Added support for cable MMS1W50-HM NVIDIA transceiver, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 1310nm, FR4 on MQM8700-HS2R and MQM8790-HS2R systems.
Cables
Added GA-level support for Active Optical Cables MFS1S00-H0xx-LL .
*Note that the cables above are HDR-only and are supported up to 30 meters.
27.2008.2402
Bug Fixes
27.2008.2300
Bug Fixes
27.2008.2202
LinkX Cable Upgrade
Added beta-level support on supported cables for direct firmware burning from the internal flash storage to reduce the bandwidth and accelerate the burning process, including burning several modules at a time.
27.2008.2102
BER
100Gb/s speed BER improvements. con
Cables
Added support for the following Active Fiber HDR cables: MFS1S00-H130E and MFS1S00-H150E.
For further information see section Validated and Supported HDR Cables.
Counters
Added support for "Maximum PLR Counts per second (cps)" counter.
IBdiagnet
Updated the PPNCT group/DiagnosticData to use SymbolBER counters instead of Effective BER counters.
Telemetry
Added support for performance analysis using histogram-based traffic models to obtain the queue length distribution.
27.2008.1904
SHARP
Added support for SHARP SAT performance counters.
Adaptive Routing
Added support for a new Adaptive Router counter (PortARTrials) as part of the PortRNCounters group. PortARTrials is used to indicate the number of times the AR decision mechanism is used per port
27.2008.1604
SHARP
Added support for MAD security policy for SHARP.
Cables
Enabled PLR with Low-Latency (LL)-FEC mode in optical cables up to 30m.
27.2008.1300
EDR Link in ConnectX-6 100Gb/s cards
EDR link speed is now supported when using ConnectX-6 100Gb/s HCA and connecting with HDR optical cables.
27.2008.0232
Link Speed
Added support for FDR link speed when connecting a ConnectX-3 HCA with an HDR Quantum switch.
SHARP
SHARP stability improvements.
SHARP
Added support for legacy SHARP port and performance counters.
Cables
Enabled KP4RS FEC on Active Fiber cables (OPN: MFS1S00-V0xxE).
Cables
Disabled PLR on Active Fiber cables.
Bug Fixes
27.2007.1124
Bug Fixes
27.2007.0618
Bug Fixes
27.2007.0300
Performance
Added support for link-negotiated credit size.
General
Added support for DCQCN Congestion Control.
27.2000.3276
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™
SHARP (SAT) is at GA level.
*SAT: Streaming Aggregation Tree
27.2000.2708
SHARP
SHARP now supports running 2 flows in parallel.
27.2000.2626
Speed Link
SDR link speed on InfiniBand systems is now available for all cables, including cables that do not advertise InfiniBand speed in their memory map.
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)
SHARP (LLT) is at GA level, whereas SHARP (SAT) is at Beta level.
*LLT: Local Latency Tree
*SAT: Streaming Aggregation Tree
General
Added support for Error Injection with PTER register.
General
27.2000.2306
General
27.2000.2182
General
27.2000.2046
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)
[Beta] NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) technology improves the performance of MPI operations by offloading collective operations from the CPU to the switch network, and by eliminating the need to send data multiple times between endpoints.
Link Speed
Added QDR/FDR support in Quantum switch systems when using optical cables of up to 30m.
Note: QDR speed is only supported when using the FDR cables. See Validated and Supported FDR Cables
Cables
Removed PLR from active cables longer than 30m.
27.2000.1886
Physical Layer Retransmission (PLR)
Added support to the Physical Layer Retransmission (PLR) functionality for HDR speed.
Link Speed
Link-up time improvements. The link up time is up to 60 sec
27.2000.1600
General
27.2000.1400
Link Speed
HDR speed rate is at GA level.
Cables
Added support for Break-Out Cable auto-sensing.
27.2000.1142
Link Speed
HDR link stability enhancements.
Note: HDR is at beta level.
27.2000.1012
Link Speed
HDR speed rate is currently at beta level.
27.2000.1004
Link Speed
Stability improvements for HDR link.
Subnet Manager (Adaptive Routing)
Added support for Adaptive Routing. Adaptive routing (AR) allows optimizing data traffic flow. The InfiniBand protocol uses multiple paths between any two points. Thus, when unexpected traffic patterns cause some paths to be overloaded, AR can automatically move traffic to less congested paths according to the current temporal state of the network.
Adaptive Routing
Added support for Private Linear Forwarding Tables (PLFT). This capability helps SM to optimize traffic.