Changes and New Features History

Congestion Control Added ES-level support for congestion control class key.

Vendor Key Added ES-level support for vendor class key.

27.2010.1202

Counters Added support for PortVLXmitFlowCtlUpdateErrors counters.

27.2008.3328

Cables Added GA-level support for AOC splitter cables MFS1S50-H0xxE-LL. *Note that the cables above are HDR-only and are supported up to 30 meters.

LinkX Cable Upgrade Added GA-level support, on supported cables, for direct firmware burning from the internal flash storage to reduce the bandwidth and accelerate the burning process, including burning several modules at a time.

PKEY Added support for PKEY traps.

27.2008.2500

Cables Added support for cable MMS1W50-HM NVIDIA transceiver, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 1310nm, FR4 on MQM8700-HS2R and MQM8790-HS2R systems.

Cables Added GA-level support for Active Optical Cables MFS1S00-H0xx-LL . *Note that the cables above are HDR-only and are supported up to 30 meters.

27.2008.2402

27.2008.2300

27.2008.2202

LinkX Cable Upgrade Added beta-level support on supported cables for direct firmware burning from the internal flash storage to reduce the bandwidth and accelerate the burning process, including burning several modules at a time.

27.2008.2102

BER 100Gb/s speed BER improvements. con

Cables Added support for the following Active Fiber HDR cables: MFS1S00-H130E and MFS1S00-H150E. For further information see section Validated and Supported HDR Cables.

Counters Added support for "Maximum PLR Counts per second (cps)" counter.

IBdiagnet Updated the PPNCT group/DiagnosticData to use SymbolBER counters instead of Effective BER counters.

Telemetry Added support for performance analysis using histogram-based traffic models to obtain the queue length distribution.

27.2008.1904

SHARP Added support for SHARP SAT performance counters.

Adaptive Routing Added support for a new Adaptive Router counter (PortARTrials) as part of the PortRNCounters group. PortARTrials is used to indicate the number of times the AR decision mechanism is used per port

27.2008.1604

SHARP Added support for MAD security policy for SHARP.

Cables Enabled PLR with Low-Latency (LL)-FEC mode in optical cables up to 30m.

27.2008.1300

EDR Link in ConnectX-6 100Gb/s cards EDR link speed is now supported when using ConnectX-6 100Gb/s HCA and connecting with HDR optical cables.

27.2008.0232

Link Speed Added support for FDR link speed when connecting a ConnectX-3 HCA with an HDR Quantum switch.

SHARP SHARP stability improvements.

SHARP Added support for legacy SHARP port and performance counters.

Cables Enabled KP4RS FEC on Active Fiber cables (OPN: MFS1S00-V0xxE).

Cables Disabled PLR on Active Fiber cables.

27.2007.1124

27.2007.0618

27.2007.0300

Performance Added support for link-negotiated credit size.

General Added support for DCQCN Congestion Control.

27.2000.3276

NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ SHARP (SAT) is at GA level. *SAT: Streaming Aggregation Tree

27.2000.2708

SHARP SHARP now supports running 2 flows in parallel.

27.2000.2626

Speed Link SDR link speed on InfiniBand systems is now available for all cables, including cables that do not advertise InfiniBand speed in their memory map.

NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) SHARP (LLT) is at GA level, whereas SHARP (SAT) is at Beta level. *LLT: Local Latency Tree *SAT: Streaming Aggregation Tree

General Added support for Error Injection with PTER register.

27.2000.2306

27.2000.2182

27.2000.2046

NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) [Beta] NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) technology improves the performance of MPI operations by offloading collective operations from the CPU to the switch network, and by eliminating the need to send data multiple times between endpoints.

Link Speed Added QDR/FDR support in Quantum switch systems when using optical cables of up to 30m. Note: QDR speed is only supported when using the FDR cables. See Validated and Supported FDR Cables

Cables Removed PLR from active cables longer than 30m.

27.2000.1886

Physical Layer Retransmission (PLR) Added support to the Physical Layer Retransmission (PLR) functionality for HDR speed.

Link Speed Link-up time improvements. The link up time is up to 60 sec

27.2000.1600

27.2000.1400

Link Speed HDR speed rate is at GA level.

Cables Added support for Break-Out Cable auto-sensing.

27.2000.1142

Link Speed HDR link stability enhancements. Note: HDR is at beta level.

27.2000.1012

Link Speed HDR speed rate is currently at beta level.

27.2000.1004

Link Speed Stability improvements for HDR link.

Subnet Manager (Adaptive Routing) Added support for Adaptive Routing. Adaptive routing (AR) allows optimizing data traffic flow. The InfiniBand protocol uses multiple paths between any two points. Thus, when unexpected traffic patterns cause some paths to be overloaded, AR can automatically move traffic to less congested paths according to the current temporal state of the network.