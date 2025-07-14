Known Issues
The following sections describe known issues in firmware releases and possible workarounds.
Internal Ref.
Issue
3441123
Description: On rare occasions, when a SHARP QP exceeded the allowed amount of retries, the switch may hang due to an incorrect flow execution.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SHARP
Discovered in Version: 27.2012.1010
3329109
Description: MFS1S50-H003E cable supports only HDR rate when used as a split cable.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: HDR, split cable, MFS1S50-H003E
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.6064
3327881
Description: On Quantum unmanaged platforms, when using FDR speed with 1m Copper cable MCP1600-E001, on rare occasions, high effective errors may observed.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: BER
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.5042
3047036
Description: On rare occasions, there can be long link up time on active copper cables MCA1J00-H003E.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Cables, MCA1J00-H003E
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.4010
2278846
Description: On rare occasions, when using Quantum systems with Optical cables MFS1S00-H003E and MFS1S00-H030E, the link up time may take up to 100 seconds.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Optical Cables
Discovered in Version: 27.2010.2036
2355994
Description: In AOCs MFS1S00-H0xx-LL and splitter cables MFS1S50-H0xxE-LL , effective BER of 1e-12 in EDR speed may be observed.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Cables, BER
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.2102
2127531
Description: When using H-cable MFS1S90 with HDR speed in split mode, the link, on rare occasion, goes down.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Cables, Link
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.1300
2917504
Description: On 2KM HDR transceiver, MMS1W50-HM, QM87xx-HS2R (1U switch with C2P air flow) support power consumption of up to 6W per port.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: QM87xx, Cables
2223568
Description: When using active copper cables, link down counter may be observed on occasion.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Active Copper Cables
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.0232
2109975
Description: Occasionally, EDR linkup time might take up to 1 minute when using Amphenol 100G (EDR) optical cables.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Cables, EDR
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.0232
2239632
Description: EDR linkup time might take up to 50sec when using HDR optical cable.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Cables, EDR
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.0232
2145881
Description: Occasionally, when using Active Fiber Splitter cables (OPNs: MFS1S90-Hxxx), unclean RAW BER (10e-6) might be seen.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Cables, BER
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.0232
2145881
Description: FDR link is unstable when using an FDR cable in ports: #27-#34.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: FDR, cables
Discovered in Version: 27.2008.0232
2057793
Description: Congestion profiles in VS-MAD
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: DCQCN Congestion Control
Discovered in Version: 27.2007.0300
1959529
Description: When HDR Active Copper cables are used between Quantum switches, or between Quantum switch and ConnectX-6 HCA, the counter indicating ‘Link Down’ may have a value other than zero, after the first time the cable is connected. As this may happened only at the first time, it is recommend to clear the counters after the cluster is brought up.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.3276
1856717
Description: High BER may occur when connecting cables of type 0.5/1m DAC to an HDR speed.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1886
-
Description: The supported length of HDR copper cables is currently up to 2M.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: HDR cables
-
Description: Although the effective BER (after FEC) is expected to meet our design targets (e.g. 10e-14 or lower), occasionally it may be higher.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Cables
-
Description: The following features are currently not supported on Quantum-based systems:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Quantum
955641
Description: VL_HIGH_LIMIT is not affecting the VL arbiter as expected.
Workaround: Arbitration table should be set using only the low priority VL arbitration table.
Keywords: VL Arbitration
1249608
Description: Configuring weight "0" for VL, results in unexpected behavior.
Workaround: Arbitration table should be configured with weights other than "0".
Keywords: VL Arbitration
-
Description: Module info page in Diagnostics Data VS-MAD is not supported
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Diagnostics Data VS-MAD