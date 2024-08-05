Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
This firmware version includes the following bug fixes. For a list of bug fixes from previous versions, please see Bug Fixes History.
Internal Ref.
Issues
3888873
Description: Head-of-line blocking between QP1 and QP0 MADs from the switch to the firmware packet buffer occurs when the firmware is busy handling a MAD, causing another MAD with the same QP to wait in the queue ahead of MADs from different QPs.
Keywords: MADs
Discovered in Version: 27.2012.2200
Fixed in Version: 27.2014.1090
3887857
Description: In cases where MirroringAgent MAD was sent without configuring fast recovery mirroring using MirroringGlobalTrigger MAD, the agent that was configured will send fast recovery mirroring notifications.
Keywords: Mirroring
Discovered in Version: 27.2012.4036
Fixed in Version: 27.2014.1000