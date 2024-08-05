NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2014.1090
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Firmware  NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2014.1090  Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

This firmware version includes the following bug fixes. For a list of bug fixes from previous versions, please see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Issues

3888873

Description: Head-of-line blocking between QP1 and QP0 MADs from the switch to the firmware packet buffer occurs when the firmware is busy handling a MAD, causing another MAD with the same QP to wait in the queue ahead of MADs from different QPs.

Keywords: MADs

Discovered in Version: 27.2012.2200

Fixed in Version: 27.2014.1090

3887857

Description: In cases where MirroringAgent MAD was sent without configuring fast recovery mirroring using MirroringGlobalTrigger MAD, the agent that was configured will send fast recovery mirroring notifications.

Keywords: Mirroring

Discovered in Version: 27.2012.4036

Fixed in Version: 27.2014.1000

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 5, 2024
content here