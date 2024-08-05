This firmware version includes the following new features. For a list of new features from previous versions , please see Changes and New Features History .

Keyword Description 27.2014.1090 Split, NDR200, Backplane Enabled dynamic splitting of backplane ports using the mlxconfig command. Extended support for split configurations to all modules (previously limited to 32 modules). Added support for non-sequential module configurations. Fast Recovery from Unhealthy Links Exposed link-down reasons through the Fast Recovery event notification channel. Telemetry Added indication of egress queue depth for enhanced congestion visibility. Bug Fixes See Bug Fixes.