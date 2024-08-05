Changes and New Features
This firmware version includes the following new features. For a list of new features from previous versions , please see Changes and New Features History .
Keyword
Description
27.2014.1090
Split, NDR200, Backplane
Enabled dynamic splitting of backplane ports using the mlxconfig command.
Extended support for split configurations to all modules (previously limited to 32 modules).
Added support for non-sequential module configurations.
Fast Recovery from Unhealthy Links
Exposed link-down reasons through the Fast Recovery event notification channel.
Telemetry
Added indication of egress queue depth for enhanced congestion visibility.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.