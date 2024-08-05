NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2014.1090
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Firmware  NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2014.1090  Changes and New Features

Changes and New Features

This firmware version includes the following new features. For a list of new features from previous versions , please see Changes and New Features History .

Keyword

Description

27.2014.1090

Split, NDR200, Backplane

Enabled dynamic splitting of backplane ports using the mlxconfig command.

Extended support for split configurations to all modules (previously limited to 32 modules).

Added support for non-sequential module configurations.

Fast Recovery from Unhealthy Links

Exposed link-down reasons through the Fast Recovery event notification channel.

Telemetry

Added indication of egress queue depth for enhanced congestion visibility.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 5, 2024
content here