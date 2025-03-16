NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2014.2170 LTS (2024 LTS U2)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Firmware  NVIDIA Quantum Firmware Release Notes v27.2014.2170 LTS (2024 LTS U2)
Download PDF

On This Page

Info

This is a long-term support (LTS) release. LTS is the practice of maintaining a software product for an extended period of time (up to three years) to help increase product stability. LTS releases include bug fixes and security patches.

Release Notes Update History

Version

Date

Description

27.2014.2170

March 16, 2025

Initial release of this release notes version.

Overview

Firmware, which is added at the time of manufacturing, is used to run user programs on the device and can be thought of as the software that allows hardware to run. Embedded firmware is used to control the functions of various hardware devices and systems, much like a computer’s operating system (OS) controls the function of software applications. Firmware may be written into read-only memory (ROM), erasable programmable read-only memory (EPROM), or flash memory.

Firmware Download

Please visit https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ → Support → Support → Firmware Download

Document Revision History

A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Changes and New Features and Changes and New Features History.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 16, 2025
content here