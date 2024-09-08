On This Page
Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the Mellanox Quantum™ firmware. This firmware complements the Mellanox Quantum™ switch with a set of advanced features, allowing easy and remote management of the switch.
This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - SDR, QDR, FDR EDR, HDR
This firmware supports the devices listed in the table below:
|
Model Number
|
Description
|
MQM8790
|
Mellanox Quantum ™ 40-port Non-blocking Externally Managed HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Smart Switch
This firmware version has been validated to work against platforms with the following firmware and software versions.
|
HCA/Switch
|
Firmware Version
|
Quantum
|
27.2000.2306
|
Switch-IB
|
11.2000.2046
|
Switch-IB 2
|
15.2000.2046
|
ConnectX®-6
|
20.26.1040
|
ConnectX®-5 Ex
|
16.26.1040
|
ConnectX®-5
|
16.26.1040
|
ConnectX®-4
|
12.26.1040
|
ConnectX®-3 Pro
|
2.42.5000
|
ConnectX®-3
|
2.42.5000
|
Connect-IB®
|
10.16.1200
|
MFT
|
4.13.0
The minimal required ConnectX-6 firmware version is 20.25.1532.
Supported Link Speed
The table below lists the current supported link speed.
|
Speed
|
Cable
|
Cable Length
|
Limitations
|
SDR
|
Optical
|
Up to 100M
|
Copper
|
Up to 2M
|
QDR
|
Optical
|
3/10/15/100M
|
Note: QDR speed is only supported when using FDR cables. See Validated and Supported FDR Cables.
|
FDR
|
Optical
|
3/10/15/100M
|
EDR
|
Optical
|
Up to 100M
|
Copper
|
Up to 3M
|
HDR
|
Optical
|
Up to 100M
|
Note: HDR optical cables support only HDR speed.
Thus, when mask is configured to HDR, the link is not raised when connecting to EDR devices.
|
Copper
|
Up to 2M
Validated and Supported FDR Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN #
|
Description
|
FDR
|
MC2207310-003
|
Mellanox® Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
FDR
|
MC2207310-010
|
Mellanox® Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
FDR
|
MC2207310-015
|
Mellanox® Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
FDR
|
MC2207310-100
|
Mellanox® Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
Validated and Supported EDR Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN #
|
Description
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E001
|
Mellanox Passive Copper Cable VPI 100GB/S QSFP LSZH 1M
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E002
|
Mellanox Passive Copper Cable VPI 100GB/S QSFP LSZH 2M
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00A
|
Mellanox Passive Copper Cable VPI 100GB/S QSFP LSZH 0.5M
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E010
|
Mellanox Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E015
|
Mellanox Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E100
|
Mellanox Active Fiber Cable, VPI, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
|
EDR
|
MCP1OPT-E002
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, VPI, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m
EDR links raise with RS_FEC.
Validated and Supported HDR Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN #
|
Description
|
HDR
|
MCP1650-H001E30
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP28, PVC, 1m, white pultab, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP1650-H002E26
|
Mellanox Passive Copper Cable, IB HDR, up to 200GB/S, QSFP56, LSZH, 2M, black pultab, 26AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP1650-H00AE30
|
Mellanox Passive Copper Cable, IB HDR, up to 200GB/S, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5M, black pultab, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP7H50-H001R30
|
Mellanox® Passive Copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H003E
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H005E
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H010E
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H100E
|
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S50-H0xxE
|
Mellanox® active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, up to 30m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S90-H003E
|
Mellanox® active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 2x200Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, 2xQSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 3m
HDR links raise with RS_FEC.
Firmware upgrade may be performed directly from any previous version to this version. To upgrade firmware, please refer to the Mellanox Firmware Tools (MFT) package at:
This firmware version complies with the Mellanox Switches Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 1.40 or later.