Known Issues

Description: FDR speed in Quantum-base switches is supported only when using optical cables 10m\15m\30m and only on ports: #7, #9 - #30.

Description: When using splitter HDR optical cables, toggling the upper port causes the lower port to be toggled as well.

Description: High BER may occur when connecting cables of type 0.5/1m DAC to an HDR speed.

Description: CWDM4 AOM cable is currently not supported on Quantum switch systems.

Description: The supported length of HDR copper cables is currently up to 2M.