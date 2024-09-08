NVIDIA Quantum Firmware v27.2000.2306 Release Notes
Known Issues

The following sections describe known issues in this firmware release and possible workarounds.

Internal Ref.

Issue

1886809

Description: FDR speed in Quantum-base switches is supported only when using optical cables 10m\15m\30m and only on ports: #7, #9 - #30.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables, ports, speed

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2046

1713747

Description: When using splitter HDR optical cables, toggling the upper port causes the lower port to be toggled as well.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables, port toggling

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2046

1856717

Description: High BER may occur when connecting cables of type 0.5/1m DAC to an HDR speed.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1886

1761271

Description: CWDM4 AOM cable is currently not supported on Quantum switch systems.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Modules/Cables

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1400

1563590

Description: LR4 modules are currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Modules/Cables

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1012

-

Description: The supported length of HDR copper cables is currently up to 2M.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: HDR cables

Description: Although the effective BER (after FEC) is expected to meet our design targets (e.g. 10e-14 or lower), occasionally it may be higher.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables

1796936

Description: HDR optical cables and Split cables support only HDR speed.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Link Speed, cables, Break-Out cables

-

Description: The following features are currently not supported on Mellanox Quantum™ based systems:

  • IB Router

  • Congestion Control

  • Voltage reading via MVCR

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Mellanox Quantum

-

Description: When using Mellanox AOC cables longer than 50m use one VL to achieve full wire speed.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables

955641

Description: VL_HIGH_LIMIT is not affecting the VL arbiter as expected.

Workaround: Arbitration table should be set using only the low priority VL arbitration table.

Keywords: VL Arbitration

1249608

Description: Configuring weight "0" for VL, results in unexpected behavior.

Workaround: Arbitration table should be configured with weights other than "0".

Keywords: VL Arbitration

-

Description: Module info page in Diagnostics Data VS-MAD is not supported

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Diagnostics Data VS-MAD
