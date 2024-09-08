Bug Fixes History
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issues
|
1946287
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in SHARP jobs getting stuck after stopping a job during SAT operation.
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2306
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626
|
1778566
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the Rx buffers allocation after running OpenSM to be based on the default VLCap configuration instead of the Operational Vl configuration.
|
Keywords: Rx buffers allocation, OpenSM
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2306
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626
|
1930686
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a multicast packet to be forwarded to a wrong port when the switch was configured to use the Split mode.
|
Keywords: Switch multicast forwarding
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2182
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626
|
1761271
|
Description: CWDM4 AOM cable is currently not supported on Quantum switch systems.
|
Keywords: Modules/Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1400
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626
|
1713747
|
Description: When using splitter HDR optical cables, toggling the upper port causes the lower port to be toggled as well.
|
Keywords: Cables, port toggling
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2046
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626
|
1834740
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in high BER when using optical module with module firmware older than 37.50.316.
|
Keywords: Optical cables, BER, cables firmware
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2182
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2306
|
1899441
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the packets to be transmitted from a wrong output port due to a wrong configuration of the packet classification decision in the switch forwarding database cache key, that caused both AR eligible packets and AR ineligible packets to hit the same cache entry.
|
Keywords: Switch forwarding, Adaptive Routing
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2046
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2182
|
1885460
|
Description: On rare occasions, and under high SHARP load, switch SHARP operation might get stuck.
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2046
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2182
|
1859715
|
Description: The bandwidth on MFS1S00-H050E cables is 99G/s and on MFS1S00-H100E cables is 67Gb/s when connecting at HDR speed to an HDR switch.
|
Keywords: Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1886
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2046
|
1797452
|
Description: A port may hang while Link-Maintenance runs on it and the second port’s link is toggled.
|
Keywords: Link-Maintenance, port toggling
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1600
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1886
|
1698990
|
Description: HDR link up time when using optical cables may take 6 minutes or more (up to 20 minutes).
|
Keywords: HDR, optical cables, link up times
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1100
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1886
|
1718734/
1723236/
1718645/
1710631
|
Description: On rare occasions, HDR link may not raise properly when using optical cables.
|
Keywords: HDR link
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1600
|
1774870
|
Description: Link flapping and packet loss during High/Low temperature changes.
|
Keywords: Link
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1400
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1600
|
1778837
|
Description: When using a copper splitter cable up to 2m length in HDR100 mode, traffic may drop.
|
Keywords: Cable, HDR100
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1400
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1600
|
1534459
|
Description: When working with 8 VLs, TP does not function due to buffers’ configuration.
|
Keywords: VLs, latency, performance
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1100
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1400
|
1605587
|
Description: Fixed an issue that cause the green port LED to blink in the same frequency regardless of the link speed rate set.
|
Keywords: Port LED
|
Discovered in Version: 27.1910.0618
|
Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1142
|
1598550
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the port from being split when the request (command) was sent from the NV config tool.
|
Keywords: Split Port
|
Discovered in Version: 27.1910.0618
|
Fixed in Release: 27.1910.0620