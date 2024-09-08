Changes and New Features History

NVIDIA Quantum Firmware v27.2000.2626 Release Notes
Category

Description

Release 27.2000.2306

General

Bug Fixes

Release 27.2000.2182

General

Bug Fixes

Release 27.2000.2046

Mellanox Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™

[Beta] Mellanox Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ technology improves the performance of MPI operations by offloading collective operations from the CPU to the switch network, and by eliminating the need to send data multiple times between endpoints.

Link Speed

Added QDR/FDR support in Quantum switch systems when using optical cables of up to 30m.

Note: QDR speed is only supported when using the FDR cables. See Validated and Supported FDR Cables

Cables

Removed PLR from active cables longer than 30m.

Release 27.2000.1886

Physical Layer Retransmission (PLR)

Added support to the Physical Layer Retransmission (PLR) functionality for HDR speed.

Link Speed

Link-up time improvements. The link up time is up to 60 sec

Release 27.2000.1600

General

Bug Fixes

Release 27.2000.1400

Link Speed

HDR speed rate is at GA level.

Cables

Added support for Break-Out Cable auto-sensing.

Release 27.2000.1142

Link Speed

HDR link stability enhancements.

Note: HDR is at beta level.

Release 27.2000.1012

Link Speed

HDR speed rate is currently at Beta level.

Release 27.2000.1004

Link Speed

Stability improvements for HDR link.

Subnet Manager (Adaptive Routing)

Added support for Adaptive Routing. Adaptive routing (AR) allows optimizing data traffic flow. The InfiniBand protocol uses multiple paths between any two points. Thus, when unexpected traffic patterns cause some paths to be overloaded, AR can automatically move traffic to less congested paths according to the current temporal state of the network.

Adaptive Routing

Added support for Private Linear Forwarding Tables (PLFT). This capability helps SM to optimize traffic.

Release 27.1930.0016

Link speed

Added support for EDR rate speed.

Note: For MLNX-OS software version (3.7.1074) to properly work, you must use Quantum unmanaged firmware v27.1930.0016 and above, and ConnectX-6 firmware v20.99.6044 and above.

Release 27.1930.0012

Cables

Added support for Copper cables up to 2m at HDR speed.

Added support for Optic cables up to 100m at HDR speed.

Added support for break-out cables for both copper and optics, at HDR speed.

Release 27.1920.0016

Link Speed

HDR link rise time optimizations.

Release 27.1920.0012

Power Consumption

Improved Quantum switch based system’ power consumption.

Release 27.1920.0008

Link Speed

[Alpha Quality] Added support for HDR speed when using optical cables to connect between switches (switch to switch connection).

Release 27.1920.0004Release 27.1920.0006

Link Speed

[Alpha Quality] Added support for 3 & 10 meter optical cables when in loopback mode at HDR link speed on the front end (edge) ports only.

[Alpha Quality] Added support for 1 & 15 meter HDR copper cables when connected to a ConnectX-6 adapter cards at EDR link speed.

Release 27.1910.0620Release 27.1910.0902

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes

Release 27.1910.0618

General

This is the initial GA firmware version for Mellanox Quantum™ 40-port Non- blocking Externally Managed HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Smart Switch (MQM8790). Note: This firmware version supports SDR and EDR speeds only.

Split Port

Enables the user to split a single physical quad-lane QSFP port into 2 dual-lane ports using the break-out cable.
