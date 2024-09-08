Known Issues
The following sections describe known issues in this firmware release and possible workarounds.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
1856717
|
Description: High BER may occur when connecting cables of type 0.5/1m DAC to an HDR speed.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1886
|
1563590
|
Description: LR4 modules are currently not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Modules/Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1012
|
-
|
Description: The supported length of HDR copper cables is currently up to 2M.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: HDR cables
|
Description: Although the effective BER (after FEC) is expected to meet our design targets (e.g. 10e-14 or lower), occasionally it may be higher.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Cables
|
1796936
|
Description: HDR optical cables and Split cables support only HDR speed.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Link Speed, cables, Break-Out cables
|
-
|
Description: The following features are currently not supported on Mellanox Quantum™ based systems:
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Mellanox Quantum
|
1970878
|
Description: When using Mellanox AOC cables longer than 50m use one VL to achieve full wire speed.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Cables
|
955641
|
Description: VL_HIGH_LIMIT is not affecting the VL arbiter as expected.
|
Workaround: Arbitration table should be set using only the low priority VL arbitration table.
|
Keywords: VL Arbitration
|
1249608
|
Description: Configuring weight "0" for VL, results in unexpected behavior.
|
Workaround: Arbitration table should be configured with weights other than "0".
|
Keywords: VL Arbitration
|
-
|
Description: Module info page in Diagnostics Data VS-MAD is not supported
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Diagnostics Data VS-MAD