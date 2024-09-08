Bug Fixes History

1946287 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in SHARP jobs getting stuck after stopping a job during SAT operation.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2306

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626

1778566 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the Rx buffers allocation after running OpenSM to be based on the default VLCap configuration instead of the Operational Vl configuration.

Keywords: Rx buffers allocation, OpenSM

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2306

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626

1930686 Description: Fixed an issue that caused a multicast packet to be forwarded to a wrong port when the switch was configured to use the Split mode.

Keywords: Switch multicast forwarding

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2182

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626

1761271 Description: CWDM4 AOM cable is currently not supported on Quantum switch systems.

Keywords: Modules/Cables

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1400

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626

1713747 Description: When using splitter HDR optical cables, toggling the upper port causes the lower port to be toggled as well.

Keywords: Cables, port toggling

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2046

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2626

1834740 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in high BER when using optical module with module firmware older than 37.50.316.

Keywords: Optical cables, BER, cables firmware

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2182

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2306

1899441 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the packets to be transmitted from a wrong output port due to a wrong configuration of the packet classification decision in the switch forwarding database cache key, that caused both AR eligible packets and AR ineligible packets to hit the same cache entry.

Keywords: Switch forwarding, Adaptive Routing

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2046

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2182

1885460 Description: On rare occasions, and under high SHARP load, switch SHARP operation might get stuck.

Keywords: SHARP

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.2046

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2182

1859715 Description: The bandwidth on MFS1S00-H050E cables is 99G/s and on MFS1S00-H100E cables is 67Gb/s when connecting at HDR speed to an HDR switch.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1886

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.2046

1797452 Description: A port may hang while Link-Maintenance runs on it and the second port’s link is toggled.

Keywords: Link-Maintenance, port toggling

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1600

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1886

1698990 Description: HDR link up time when using optical cables may take 6 minutes or more (up to 20 minutes).

Keywords: HDR, optical cables, link up times

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1100

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1886

1718734/ 1723236/ 1718645/ 1710631 Description: On rare occasions, HDR link may not raise properly when using optical cables.

Keywords: HDR link

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1012

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1600

1774870 Description: Link flapping and packet loss during High/Low temperature changes.

Keywords: Link

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1400

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1600

1778837 Description: When using a copper splitter cable up to 2m length in HDR100 mode, traffic may drop.

Keywords: Cable, HDR100

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1400

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1600

1534459 Description: When working with 8 VLs, TP does not function due to buffers’ configuration.

Keywords: VLs, latency, performance

Discovered in Version: 27.2000.1100

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1400

1605587 Description: Fixed an issue that cause the green port LED to blink in the same frequency regardless of the link speed rate set.

Keywords: Port LED

Discovered in Version: 27.1910.0618

Fixed in Release: 27.2000.1142

1598550 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the port from being split when the request (command) was sent from the NV config tool.

Keywords: Split Port

Discovered in Version: 27.1910.0618